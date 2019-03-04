PHT Morning Skate: How much do Oilers rely on stars?; Sens coaching candidates

• The Minnesota Whitecaps are your regular-season champions in the NWHL. (MPRNews.org)
• Alec Reid, who was an 18-year-old forward for the Quebec League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning. (theqmhjl.ca)
• How much do the Edmonton Oilers rely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? (inalitic.com)
• Even though they played in very different eras, Carey Price and Jacques Plante will always be linked. (NHL.com)
• The Hockey News provides a list of five potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy in Ottawa. (The Hockey News)
• Speaking of the coaching search in Ottawa, it’s going to be unlike any other search we’ve been before in the NHL, per Frank Seravalli. (TSN)
• Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn has had a good season, but he can’t play against high-end talent. That was evident against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)
• Now that the Arizona Coyotes have retired Shane Doan’s no. 19, which jersey should they hang from the rafters next? (Five for Howling)
• Jarome Iginla is still trying to figure out what to do with his life now that his hockey career is over. (Calgary Herald)
• Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is starting to turn his season around. (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Bruins forward Peter Cehlarik was benched against the Devils on Saturday because he wasn’t playing the “Bruins way”. “Only he can answer whether he’s frustrated or [tired from] the travel. It’s certainly not the hour travel [from Providence]. Maybe the fact that he got sent down might have bothered him. I don’t know, I can’t answer that.” (NBC Sports Boston)
—
