PHT Morning Skate: How much do Oilers rely on stars?; Sens coaching candidates

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Minnesota Whitecaps are your regular-season champions in the NWHL. (MPRNews.org)

• Alec Reid, who was an 18-year-old forward for the Quebec League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning. (theqmhjl.ca)

• How much do the Edmonton Oilers rely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? (inalitic.com)

• Even though they played in very different eras, Carey Price and Jacques Plante will always be linked. (NHL.com)

• The Hockey News provides a list of five potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy in Ottawa. (The Hockey News)

• Speaking of the coaching search in Ottawa, it’s going to be unlike any other search we’ve been before in the NHL, per Frank Seravalli. (TSN)

• Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn has had a good season, but he can’t play against high-end talent. That was evident against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Now that the Arizona Coyotes have retired Shane Doan’s no. 19, which jersey should they hang from the rafters next? (Five for Howling)

• Jarome Iginla is still trying to figure out what to do with his life now that his hockey career is over. (Calgary Herald)

• Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb is starting to turn his season around. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Bruins forward Peter Cehlarik was benched against the Devils on Saturday because he wasn’t playing the “Bruins way”. “Only he can answer whether he’s frustrated or [tired from] the travel. It’s certainly not the hour travel [from Providence]. Maybe the fact that he got sent down might have bothered him. I don’t know, I can’t answer that.” (NBC Sports Boston)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay passes away at 93

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay passed away on Monday morning. He was 93 years old.

Lindsay suited up for the Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks during his 17-year NHL career. He accumulated 379 goals, 851 points and 1808 penalty minutes in 1068 games.

He also won the Stanley Cup four times with the Wings. (1950, 1952, 1954, 1955), while accumulating 47 goals, 96 points and 194 penalty minutes in 133 postseason games.

If you pay close attention to the amount of penalty minutes he racked up throughout his career, you can easily see why he was nicknamed “Terrible Ted”. Despite being just 5-foot-8, Lindsay managed to play a robust style throughout his entire career.

Lindsay made up one third of Detroit’s “Production Line,” as he played left wing next to Sid Abel and Gordie Howe. As successful as he was on the ice, “Terrible Ted” also did wonders for his fellow players away from the rink. Lindsay and Montreal Canadiens great Doug Harvey were responsible for creating the first National Hockey League Players Association back in 1957.

Here’s an excerpt from Executive Director Don Fehr on the passing of Ted Lindsay:

“All current and former NHL players lost a true friend with the passing of Ted Lindsay. “Terrible Ted” was one of the fiercest competitors to ever play in the NHL, and he enjoyed great success on the Detroit’s fabled “Production Line”, helping lead the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. On the ice, Ted Lindsay was one of the best players to ever to put on a pair of skates. But his greatest legacy was off the ice. A true trailblazer in seeking to improve conditions for all players, Ted was instrumental in organizing the original Players’ Association in 1957. All Players, past, current and future, are in his debt. All those who have, and will follow him into the NHL, enjoy improved rights and benefits in large part due to the efforts he made.”

In April of 2010, the NHLPA announced that the Lester B. Pearson Award would be named the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted upon by the members of the players’ association. Many consider this to be the more meaningful MVP award.

Lindsay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Eberle fights Konecny; Cole’s questionable hit

By James O'BrienMar 4, 2019, 1:35 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Blake Wheeler

The Blue Jackets put forth a nice effort on Sunday, but they couldn’t stop Blake Wheeler. He scored four goals (a hat trick plus an empty-netter), including the game-winner as Winnipeg greatly impeded Columbus’ push toward a playoff spot.

Wheeler extended his point streak to six games (five goals, seven assists for 12 points), and he’s been especially hot lately, as he combined Sunday’s four goals with three points (one goal, two assists) from Friday.

The 32-year-old now has 80 points in 65 games this season, the second-best total of his career. He has a strong chance of meeting or passing his career-high of 91 points in 81 games from 2017-18.

2. Mark Scheifele

Wheeler was the only player to manage four points on Sunday, while Scheifele stood ahead of everyone beyond his winger with three (everyone else scored two or fewer).

Scheifele generated his three points via assists, finishing that win against Columbus with a +4 rating. The 25-year-old center now has 75 points in 65 games during the 2018-19 campaign, seven behind his career-high of 82 back in 2016-17.

3. Claude Giroux

Among the many changes over the years in Philly, there seems to be one constant when things are going well: Claude Giroux turning it up a notch.

Sure, they’ve received great goaltending from Carter Hart, and are now getting sneaky-good work from Brian Elliott after the veteran healed up from injuries, but Giroux still drives the bus.

Giroux generated two assists as the Flyers beat the Islanders on Sunday, pushing his point streak to five consecutive games (two goals, seven assists). Remarkably, Giroux’s generated multiple points in four of those five games.

Overall, the 31-year-old forward has 70 points in 66 games.

Unlikely fight

You wouldn’t expect to see a fight between Jordan Eberle and Travis Konecny, but that’s what happened on Sunday, and it was a pretty spirited affair:

Suspension coming for Ian Cole?

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman was ejected for this ugly knee-to-knee on Devin Shore:

Highlights

Filip Chytil‘s no-look assist is probably the best moment from these Caps-Rangers highlights, but you’d likely also be entertained by the way things finished (in Alex Ovechkin‘s favor):

Jakob Silfverberg has an argument for Three Stars inclusion with a goal and an assist, especially if you factor in cool points. What a great way to score his 100th goal:

Factoids

Scores

WSH 3 – NYR 2 (SO)
PHI 4 – NYI 1
VGK 3 – VAN 0
ANA 2 – COL 1
OTT 3 – FLA 2
WPG 5 – CBJ 2
NSH 3 – MIN 2 (SO)
SJS 5 – CHI 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Predators end Wild’s winning streak, but Minnesota gets a needed point

By James O'BrienMar 3, 2019, 10:34 PM EST
Alex Stalock and the Minnesota Wild were close to gutting out a sixth consecutive win on Sunday, but the Nashville Predators ended up slipping by them 3-2 in the shootout.

From the second period on, Nashville generated a 35-17 shots on goal advantage, yet they found themselves down 2-1 in the final frame. It seemed like Stalock was going to steal a victory for the Wild despite the often-lopsided play, but Filip Forsberg sent the game into OT with a 2-2 goal with just 4:19 left.

As you can see, it was quite the individual effort from Forsberg:

Neither team could find the net during overtime, even with nifty moves from the likes of Kyle Turris, so the game eventually required a shootout. While Ryan Johansen‘s eventual shootout game-winner ultimately stood, it would need a review, playing into the night’s theme of little coming easily between these two teams.

With the win, the Predators move to 38-25-5, giving them 81 points in 68 games played. They’re only one point behind Winnipeg (39-22-4, 82 points in 65 GP) after the Jets put a big dent in the Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes, but the Jets’ three games in hand argues that Winnipeg remains the favorite to win the Central Division crown.

Seeing a five-game winning streak end, particularly in what was close to a win, has to hurt for Minnesota. Still, this was an important point. They’re now at 32-27-7 for 71 points in 66 GP, remaining in the West’s second wild-card spot, two ahead of Arizona (though the Coyotes have a game in hand that could boil this down to tiebreakers). The Avalanche are pretty close behind, as well, so this could be a very close race in the West.

Again, falling short in this one isn’t ideal for Minnesota, yet making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs might come down to squeeze out points – if not wins – in tough situations, like facing the formidable Predators with limited rest.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

This was a really bad weekend for the Blue Jackets

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 3, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Allow me to summarize the good things that happened for the Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend: at least the Canadiens didn’t pry a standings point in losing to the Penguins on Saturday.

Yep, that’s about it.

After falling 4-0 to the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Blue Jackets fell 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. In a time where every game really counts, Columbus managed zero of a possible four points during those two games.

And, really, after going all-in at the trade deadline, things have basically been going all-wrong.

They’ve now lost three of four games since deciding to keep Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, while also loading up on players, most notably Matt Duchene. (Columbus also only managed four points out of a five-game homestand, going 2-3-0.)

Generally speaking, the Penguins, Hurricanes, and Canadiens have been taking care of their business while Columbus is fighting it — the Penguins even beat Columbus in regulation (5-2) the day after the deadline.

With the Hurricanes winning dramatically on Saturday, and the Penguins beating Montreal, the standings look troubling for Columbus:

Metro 3 – Hurricanes: 36-23-6: 78 points, 65 games played, 35 regulation/OT wins

Wild card 1 – Penguins: 34-22-9: 77 points, 65 GP, 33 ROW
WC 2 – Canadiens: 35-24-7: 77 points, 66 GP, 33 ROW

Ninth: Blue Jackets: 36-26-3, 75 points, 65 GP, 36 ROW

Of course, this weekend doesn’t totally submarine the Blue Jackets’ dreams. They still have 17 games remaining in the regular season, including crucial back-to-back games against the Penguins (March 7 and 9) coming up next week.

But the pall that went over the crowd in Columbus on Sunday really hammered home the fears that the Blue Jackets won’t just fall frustratingly short of a deep run like years past — there’s legitimate concern about making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at all.

It’s not like the Blue Jackets played terribly on Sunday, even though they were wrapping up a back-to-back set.

They generated a 42-26 shots on goal advantage against the Jets, and you can’t explain it away as “score effects” alone, as the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period. Artemi Panarin did his part with two assists, but Blake Wheeler‘s four-goal output ended up making the difference.

It’s silly to say Columbus isn’t trying, or to throw Panarin under the bus, but one legitimate worry – beyond the Blue Jackets’ place in the standings – is the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.

He allowed four goals in each of the past two games, even though Bob only played in two of three periods on Saturday. After generating back-to-back shutouts heading into the trade deadline, Bobrovsky’s allowed an ugly 15 goals in his last four appearances.

Whether it’s a coincidence, Bobrovsky faltering in a clutch, almost playoff-like situation once again, or this being a matter of an unhappy goalie who wanted out of Columbus, the Blue Jackets must think long and hard about how much they should count on Bobrovsky instead of, say, Joonas Korpisalo or Keith Kinkaid down the stretch.

Because, frankly, they can’t really survive many more weekends – or even days – like these.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.