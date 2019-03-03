More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
This was a really bad weekend for the Blue Jackets

By James O'BrienMar 3, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Allow me to summarize the good things that happened for the Columbus Blue Jackets this weekend: at least the Canadiens didn’t pry a standings point in losing to the Penguins on Saturday.

Yep, that’s about it.

After falling 4-0 to the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Blue Jackets fell 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. In a time where every game really counts, Columbus managed zero of a possible four points during those two games.

And, really, after going all-in at the trade deadline, things have basically been going all-wrong.

They’ve now lost three of four games since deciding to keep Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, while also loading up on players, most notably Matt Duchene. (Columbus also only managed four points out of a five-game homestand, going 2-3-0.)

Generally speaking, the Penguins, Hurricanes, and Canadiens have been taking care of their business while Columbus is fighting it — the Penguins even beat Columbus in regulation (5-2) the day after the deadline.

With the Hurricanes winning dramatically on Saturday, and the Penguins beating Montreal, the standings look troubling for Columbus:

Metro 3 – Hurricanes: 36-23-6: 78 points, 65 games played, 35 regulation/OT wins

Wild card 1 – Penguins: 34-22-9: 77 points, 65 GP, 33 ROW
WC 2 – Canadiens: 35-24-7: 77 points, 66 GP, 33 ROW

Ninth: Blue Jackets: 36-26-3, 75 points, 65 GP, 36 ROW

Of course, this weekend doesn’t totally submarine the Blue Jackets’ dreams. They still have 17 games remaining in the regular season, including crucial back-to-back games against the Penguins (March 7 and 9) coming up next week.

But the pall that went over the crowd in Columbus on Sunday really hammered home the fears that the Blue Jackets won’t just fall frustratingly short of a deep run like years past — there’s legitimate concern about making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at all.

It’s not like the Blue Jackets played terribly on Sunday, even though they were wrapping up a back-to-back set.

They generated a 42-26 shots on goal advantage against the Jets, and you can’t explain it away as “score effects” alone, as the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period. Artemi Panarin did his part with two assists, but Blake Wheeler‘s four-goal output ended up making the difference.

It’s silly to say Columbus isn’t trying, or to throw Panarin under the bus, but one legitimate worry – beyond the Blue Jackets’ place in the standings – is the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.

He allowed four goals in each of the past two games, even though Bob only played in two of three periods on Saturday. After generating back-to-back shutouts heading into the trade deadline, Bobrovsky’s allowed an ugly 15 goals in his last four appearances.

Whether it’s a coincidence, Bobrovsky faltering in a clutch, almost playoff-like situation once again, or this being a matter of an unhappy goalie who wanted out of Columbus, the Blue Jackets must think long and hard about how much they should count on Bobrovsky instead of, say, Joonas Korpisalo or Keith Kinkaid down the stretch.

Because, frankly, they can’t really survive many more weekends – or even days – like these.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Predators end Wild’s winning streak, but Minnesota gets a needed point

By James O'BrienMar 3, 2019, 10:34 PM EST
Alex Stalock and the Minnesota Wild were close to gutting out a sixth consecutive win on Sunday, but the Nashville Predators ended up slipping by them 3-2 in the shootout.

From the second period on, Nashville generated a 35-17 shots on goal advantage, yet they found themselves down 2-1 in the final frame. It seemed like Stalock was going to steal a victory for the Wild despite the often-lopsided play, but Filip Forsberg sent the game into OT with a 2-2 goal with just 4:19 left.

As you can see, it was quite the individual effort from Forsberg:

Neither team could find the net during overtime, even with nifty moves from the likes of Kyle Turris, so the game eventually required a shootout. While Ryan Johansen‘s eventual shootout game-winner ultimately stood, it would need a review, playing into the night’s theme of little coming easily between these two teams.

With the win, the Predators move to 38-25-5, giving them 81 points in 68 games played. They’re only one point behind Winnipeg (39-22-4, 82 points in 65 GP) after the Jets put a big dent in the Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes, but the Jets’ three games in hand argues that Winnipeg remains the favorite to win the Central Division crown.

Seeing a five-game winning streak end, particularly in what was close to a win, has to hurt for Minnesota. Still, this was an important point. They’re now at 32-27-7 for 71 points in 66 GP, remaining in the West’s second wild-card spot, two ahead of Arizona (though the Coyotes have a game in hand that could boil this down to tiebreakers). The Avalanche are pretty close behind, as well, so this could be a very close race in the West.

Again, falling short in this one isn’t ideal for Minnesota, yet making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs might come down to squeeze out points – if not wins – in tough situations, like facing the formidable Predators with limited rest.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Predators visit Wild on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Nashville has lost two straight in regulation after dropping a 5-3 affair at Winnipeg on Friday. The Preds come in having lost three of their last four (1-3-0) but very much look headed towards their fifth straight playoff appearance. They are currently one point back of the Jets for first in the Central Division as Nashville could win consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history – a year after winning its first division crown and the club’s first Presidents’ Trophy.

The Preds rank fifth in the league in goals against/game (2.64) and have the second-most points by defenseman (172) this season, behind San Jose. Roman Josi leads this charge with 51 points (second on team), followed by Matthias Ekholm (42 – third on team).

The Wild will return home to play the Preds and then head back out for a three-game road trip (Nashville, Tampa, Florida). Minnesota beat the Blues in its most recent home game snapping a six-game home losing streak. The Wild have not won two straight home games since Dec. 11 and 13.

It’s been the youngsters coming through for the Wild recently. Newly acquired Ryan Donato (age 22) scored a goal last night against Calgary. Donato has recorded a point in each of his first five games with the Wild (2G-5A). Only one player in franchise history has posted a longer such streak: Pavol Demitra (six GP in 2006-07). Donato had just nine points (6G-3A) in 34 games with Boston this season.

What: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Sunday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Predators-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PREDATORS
Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Mikael GranlundKyle TurrisCalle Jarnkrok
Brian BoyleNick BoninoColton Sissons
Rocco GrimaldiFrederick GaudreauWayne Simmonds

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban
Matt IrwinYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

WILD
Jason ZuckerEric StaalJordan Greenway
Kevin FialaLuke KuninZach Parise
Ryan Donato – Joel Eriksson EkPontus Aberg
Marcus FolignoEric Fehr – J.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinNick Seeler
Anthony BitettoBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Alex Stalock

John Forslund (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

Capitals outlast Rangers in shootout, regain Metropolitan lead

By Scott BilleckMar 3, 2019, 3:32 PM EST
It took a no-goal call on the ice and then a correction by the league for Alex Ovechkin to be awarded the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers on NBC on Sunday.

Ovechkin came down the ice for his attempt, deked Alexandar Georgiev to the right and then lost the puck after Georgiev hurled his stick at Ovechkin’s. The call was no goal. It was still no goal after a referee huddle, but then the call came in from the NHL and the review clearly showed Georgiev’s infraction.

Ovechkin’s shot, after getting stopped six times in regulation and overtime, counted and the Washington Capitals moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division for the first time since the middle of January with their fourth straight win (and fourth straight this season over the Rangers).

If not for Georgiev, the game never would have been in the shootout to begin with. He was the prime reason why the Rangers took a point off the Capitals. His saves on Ovechkin throughout the game were particularly impressive. He slid across the ice twice on Washington power plays to rob The Great 8, and then he stopped Ovechkin cold in overtime with this beauty:

For a Rangers team in rebuild mode, and with Henrik Lundqvist in the twilight of his career, it has be comforting to the Rangers to see The King’s heir-apparent doing this well against some of the top shooters in the game.

The Rangers have been plucky as of late, even with the losses of Kevin Hayes, Mats Zuccarello and Adam McQuaid. They took a point of the Tampa Bay Lightning last week after playing them into overtime and did well once again on Sunday to take the Metropolitan-leading Capitals into deep waters.

Ryan Strome gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the game but it was quickly leveled by Carl Hagelin just 1:18 later as the swift forward scored his first for the Caps since being acquired last week.

The Capitals would take a 2-1 just after the midway point of the period, a score that would remain that way until 14:20 of the second frame, when Pavel Buchnevich found the back of the net behind Braden Holtby to tie the game.

Georgiev was front and center for the rest of the way, ultimately making 37 saves in 65 minutes as the Rangers lost their fourth straight.

Holtby’s save on Filip Chytil, however, would be the one needed to give Washington a chance and then Ovechkin ultimately scored to secure both points.

The Capitals will hold first place at least until the conclusion of the New York Islanders matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which is in progress.

For now, Washington can enjoy the view from the summit.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Wild look to strengthen hold on wild card spot vs. Predators

By Scott BilleckMar 3, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Sunday night's matchup between the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

These two teams — the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators — will face each other twice in the next three days with various implications at stake beginning on NBCSN on Sunday night.

The Wild are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the moment, coming into the game riding a five-game winning streak after a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The streak is a season-high and comes at a time when the Wild are fully entrenched in a four-way battle for one of two wildcard spots in the Western Conference. The Wild sit in the second wildcard spot, one point ahead of the Arizona Coyotes and four points behind the third-place St. Louis Blues in the Central.

Devan Dubnyk‘s resurgence has been a big part of Minnesota’s success. He continued to roll last night against the high-powered Flames, stopping 35 of 37 shots to earn his fifth straight win. During the winning streak, Dubnyk has a 1.59 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

Boudreau was noncommittal on who would start Sunday against the Predators.

“We really want to get Alex (Stalock) into a game, but Dubnyk is on such a roll, it’s pretty hard,” Boudreau said. “But at the same time, not too many goalies play doubleheaders in the NHL these days.”

Nashville, meanwhile, will be looking to regain first place in the Central with a win (and a corresponding loss by the Winnipeg Jets against the Columbus Blue Jackets).

The Predators lost 5-3 to Winnipeg on Friday after beginning the game with a 2-0 lead, and have lost two straight now and three of their past four.

The Preds could use some help in the goal department. Viktor Arvidsson has been money with 27 goals in just 43 games this season after missing two months with a busted thumb. The usual suspects haven’t been contributing in the same realm.

Filip Forsberg, the focus of Star Sunday for Nashville, has seven goals in 24 games since returning from an upper-body injury that forced him to miss the month of December. Ryan Johansen has just 11 goals in 65 games but leads the Preds with 43 assists and 54 points.

“Filip is one of the more important players,” Pekka Rinne said earlier this season. “Everybody knows that. He’s a guy who can change a game… When you’re a big-time player, nobody expects more than (you do) from yourself. I know Fil does that. He’s a game breaker.”

Ryan Suter will be the Wild’s featured player on Star Sunday.

Suter has 42 points in 65 games and has averaged 26:47 of ice time, second only to Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings.

John Forslund (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.