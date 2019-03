Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Remember when people were writing Rask off?

My goodness, has he been solid since late last year. He’s now 14-0-3 since Dec. 29, a ridiculous record that was added to in a 20-save shutout of the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Bruins gave him a 1-0 lead to work with and he did the rest. The Bruins have now won four straight and have at least a point in 16 straight games.

Rask is 22-8-5 with a 2.29 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage this season. Crazy, since he started 8-8-2.

Tuukka Rask (14-0-3 dating to Dec. 29, 2018) is just the second netminder in NHL history to post multiple point streaks of at least 17 decisions. Pete Peeters accomplished the feat with PHI (27 GP in 1979-80) and BOS (21 GP in 1982-83). #NHLStats #NJDvsBOS pic.twitter.com/IP73OlZcIa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2019

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

With the Blue Jackets failing to win on Saturday afternoon, the Penguins needed to take advantage on Saturday night.

And who else by Crosby to put on a dominating display with four points in a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Sid the Kid set the stage just 21 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 and then assisted on three of the next four goals, including Evgeni Malkin‘s eventual game-winner on the power play just four minutes after the opener.

Crosby’s goal made him the second-leading goal-scorer in team history, surpassing Jaromir Jagr with his 440th marker.

The Penguins leapfrogged the Blue Jackets and the Canadiens to now sit first in the Eastern Conference wildcard. Columbus, despite their defeat to Edmonton, has a game in hand.

3. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers

Quite the team effort by the Oilers. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had three points nights.

And it was Koskinen in net who stopped all 30 shots he faced in the game. The game was supposed to be a battle of two desperate teams. The Blue Jackets came into Saturday clinging to the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference but lost it when the Penguins won. Edmonton needed to keep pace in the West and are seven points back of their conference’s respective final wildcard.

Koskinen’s past five outings (aside from a .750) have all been above .945 save percentage. The Oilers need strong performances from him and he’s producing them.

Highlights of the night

They call him Iggy:

Here’s Iginla’s full speech. Worth the watch as he’s such a class act:

Mrazek in the zone:

Unbelievable finish in Florida. Petr Mrazek comes up with two unreal plays. Sebastian Aho wins it. WOW. pic.twitter.com/tU7HnxqPhu — Brett Finger (@brett_finger) March 3, 2019

The hand-eye here:

Hand-eye coordination and incredible passing. A beautiful combo. pic.twitter.com/Y61SoQOmo0 — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2019

It just looks so nice:

Jamie Benn‘s hat trick

Factoids

Most games played by U.S. born players, NHL history: 1,651 – Chris Chelios

1,499 – Matt Cullen

1,499 – Mike Modano #NHLStats: https://t.co/vHOGZyvUlq pic.twitter.com/50fagZ5WR1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2019

The last time Sidney Crosby finished a game with more career points than longtime rival Alex Ovechkin was Jan. 5, 2011, a lead he held for three days until Ovechkin tallied two points on Jan. 8, 2011. #NHLStats #PITvsMTL pic.twitter.com/q4YKlgEeW0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2019

#Flames Sean Monahan's 168 goals are the most by any player from the 2013 Draft — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 3, 2019

#NHLBruins extend their point streak to 16 games, going 12-0-4. The franchise record point streak is 23 games (1940-41). — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 3, 2019

Scores

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 0

Kings 6, Blackhawks 3

Bruins 1, Devils 0

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

Penguins 5, Canadiens 1

Lightning 5, Senators 1

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Coyotes 3, Red Wings 1

Stars 4, Blues 1

Wild 4, Flames 2

