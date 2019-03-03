More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Coyotes’ hot streak starts in goal and goes from there

By Scott BilleckMar 3, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
For two hours and fifteen minutes on Saturday night, the Arizona Coyotes occupied a playoff spot.

A tidy 3-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings — their sixth straight win — had finally lifted them back into the top eight teams in the Western Conference. By nights’ end, however, a Minnesota Wild win over the Calgary Flames would punt them back out to the curb. But their appearance was enough to warn the rest of the teams battling it out for the two wildcard spots.

And they better take notice.

You see, while other teams in the race have plateaued or fallen out altogether, the Coyotes have mounted a convincing charge. Teams like the Anaheim Ducks, losers of their past five and most of their games since December, have nosedived. The Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks are running out of gas. The Chicago Blackhawks’ surge appears to have stopped. And like a running back who’s seen the Red Sea parted before him, the Coyotes have kicked it into high gear while others have spun their tires.

Now, with 17 games between them, the Wild, the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, they’ve gone four-abreast down into the final corner. Two will emerge with a playoff spot and the Coyotes, with their incredible goaltending as of late, and ability to take advantage of Grade-A, high-danger chances, have a real shot of being of one of the two.

Arizona’s unlikely streak began on Feb. 18 when they eeked out a 3-2 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers while running on fumes after a 5-2 loss to the Flames a night earlier. Their next win two days later, by the same scoreline and in the same shootout scenario.

A couple days’ rest meant a rejuvenated team that walked over the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. They followed that up with another shootout win, another win against Vancouver and then their six straight against the Red Wings on Saturday.

From opening night until that Calgary loss, Arizona was in the middle of the pack in terms of possession, in the bottom third in five-on-five save percentage while giving up more high-danger chances then they created and more high-danger goals than they scored.

Those possession numbers haven’t changed much during their current heater. They hovered close to even during their first 59 games and have been dead on 50 percent over their past six.

What has changed is everything else mentioned after the possession stats.

Darcy Kuemper came in to play the second half of that back-to-back and hasn’t missed a game since. All-in-all, he’s been in the next for all six wins during the streak, has won seven in a row himself and nine of his past 10.

Arizona’s results have followed Kuemper’s play. For those first 59 games, the team’s save percentage was .912 in five-on-five situations — a number that has increased to .944 during their streak.

Those high-danger chances? Well, their percentage was at 46.57 through their first 59 contests. Since then, it’s risen over 14 percent to 60.83. Gone are the days of the Coyotes surrendering more Grade-A scoring chances than they could muster themselves.

Gone, also, are the days where they took such little advantage of the hard work it takes to create those high-danger opportunities. Arizona converted on those chances a paltry 37.40 percent of the time prior to Feb. 19. Since then, they’ve jumped over 30 percent to 69.23, allowing just four high-danger goals against to opponents over the course of their six-game winning streak.

For those not into the fancy numbers, the Coyotes have allowed just 11 goals in these past six games while scoring double that at 22.

Kuemper has been a beast, simply put. He’s thrown the Coyotes a lifeline and they’ve thanked him repeatedly with the run support in front of him.

Whether it’s sustainable down the stretch remains to be seen. The blueprint to success is clearly there, but they need to keep up the shot suppression and Kuemper to keep up the elite goaltending.

Put those two together for the remainder of the season and Coyotes will be back in the postseason.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Rangers host Capitals on NBC

By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Washington sits in a tie for first in the Metro with the New York Islanders (Isles have one game in hand) as they look to be headed back to the postseason for the fifth straight time and what would be an 11th appearance in the last 12 seasons. The Capitals have won five of their last six games and this is the second game of a thre-game road trip after beating the Islanders, 3-1, on Friday (Washington plays at Philadelphia on Wednesday on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET).

Alex Ovechkin leads the team in points (75) and paces the entire league with 45 goals (Patrick Kane – second with 40) as he pursues another Rocket Richard trophy – aiming to break a tie with Bobby Hull (seven) and become the first player in NHL history to finish atop the goal-scoring race eight times. With Ovechkin’s goal on Friday, he became the first player in NHL history to score 45-plus goals in 10 seasons:

The Rangers are coming off a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Friday – their third straight loss as they are headed towards missing the postseason for the second consecutive year – after a stretch that saw them make the playoffs 11 times in a 12-season span from 2006-2017.

Henrik Lundqvist turned 37 years old on Saturday. The longtime starting goalie is in a bit of slump having lost seven of his last eight starts (1-5-2, 3.14 GAA). His record sits at 17-17-9, and he’s currently sporting a 3.04 goals against average and .907 save percentage, both of which would be career-worsts if the season ended today.  King Henrik is just three wins away from his 14th straight 20-win season (in as many years in the NHL). If he can reach that mark, he’ll become the fourth goalie in NHL history to record at least 14 seasons with 20 wins, along with Patrick Roy (17), Martin Brodeur (16) and Ed Belfour (15).

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Sunday, March 3, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Capitals-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerBrett Connolly
Andre BurakovskyNic DowdTravis Boyd

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

RANGERS
Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadJimmy Vesey
Vladislav NamestnikovRyan StromeJesper Fast
Brendan LemieuxLias AnderssonPavel Buchnevich
Brendan SmithBrett HowdenFilip Chytil

Brady SkjeiKevin Shattenkirk
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Libor Hajek – Neal Pionk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from New York. Liam McHugh, Mike Milbury and Keith Jones will handle studio coverage.

NHL on NBC: Capitals look to regain top spot in Metropolitan vs. Rangers

By Scott BilleckMar 3, 2019, 9:53 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Sunday’s matinee matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It was Jan. 14 when the Washington Capitals last held first place in the Metropolitan Division. They will have a chance to regain the crown, if only for a short while on Sunday.

If the Caps can beat the New York Rangers for the fourth straight time this season, they will have also extended their current winning streak to four games and leapfrogged the New York Islanders for top spot. Whether they stay there will be determined by the Isles, who play later in the day.

For Washington, taking care of business against the Rangers has come easy in recent times. They’re 8-0-1 in their past nine meetings, including five straight wins, and their current three-game run at the moment started a week ago against the Blueshirts.

Washington has been going steady for longer than that, however, with five wins in their past six games and seven in their past 10. A big part of all their success has, of course, been thanks to Alex Ovechkin‘s torrid pace in the goal department.

He has eight goals in his past 10 games and hit 45 on Friday night to make a little history.

“His ability to score goals, create offense is something that I have never seen before,” Caps forward T.J. Oshie said. “There are greats in the league, but none that I have seen that are such a natural prolific goal scorer.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 p.m. ET – NBC]

Fellow Caps teammate Nicklas Backstrom will be featured as part of Star Sunday.

Since entering the league 12 years ago, Backstrom has the most assists (636) and power-play assists (282) among all NHLers and is second in power-play points with 353 and fifth in points with 860.

Mika Zibanejad will be the Rangers player featured.

Zibanejad has been the one Rangers constant this season, and he’s doing everything at a career-high rate having already established new bests in assists (36) and points (63). The forward’s 27 goals has tied a career-best mark he set last season and still has plenty of time to round out the career-high hat trick.

The Rangers are in rebuild mode and lost several key players at the trade deadline, including Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello. Still, Zibanejad feels the team is moving in the right direction.

“Our work ethic is completely different than it was last year,” he said after a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. “Even this game, with our first period, down 2-0, I think we would have collapsed against this kind of team and it would have been 6-1 in the third period. But we don’t do that this year… Obviously we are not where we want to be, but I think we can build off this for next year, and that’s something we are going to strive for over these last 19 games.”

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), Olczyk (analyst), and McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from New York. Liam McHugh, Mike Milbury and Keith Jones will handle studio coverage.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Rask continues unreal stretch; Crosby dominates Habs

By Scott BilleckMar 3, 2019, 1:11 AM EST
Three stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

Remember when people were writing Rask off?

My goodness, has he been solid since late last year. He’s now 14-0-3 since Dec. 29, a ridiculous record that was added to in a 20-save shutout of the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Bruins gave him a 1-0 lead to work with and he did the rest. The Bruins have now won four straight and have at least a point in 16 straight games.

Rask is 22-8-5 with a 2.29 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage this season. Crazy, since he started 8-8-2.

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

With the Blue Jackets failing to win on Saturday afternoon, the Penguins needed to take advantage on Saturday night.

And who else by Crosby to put on a dominating display with four points in a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Sid the Kid set the stage just 21 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 and then assisted on three of the next four goals, including Evgeni Malkin‘s eventual game-winner on the power play just four minutes after the opener.

Crosby’s goal made him the second-leading goal-scorer in team history, surpassing Jaromir Jagr with his 440th marker.

The Penguins leapfrogged the Blue Jackets and the Canadiens to now sit first in the Eastern Conference wildcard. Columbus, despite their defeat to Edmonton, has a game in hand.

3. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers

Quite the team effort by the Oilers. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had three points nights.

And it was Koskinen in net who stopped all 30 shots he faced in the game. The game was supposed to be a battle of two desperate teams. The Blue Jackets came into Saturday clinging to the second and final wildcard in the Eastern Conference but lost it when the Penguins won. Edmonton needed to keep pace in the West and are seven points back of their conference’s respective final wildcard.

Koskinen’s past five outings (aside from a .750) have all been above .945 save percentage. The Oilers need strong performances from him and he’s producing them.

Highlights of the night

They call him Iggy:

Here’s Iginla’s full speech. Worth the watch as he’s such a class act:

Mrazek in the zone:

The hand-eye here:

It just looks so nice:

Jamie Benn‘s hat trick

Factoids

Scores

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 0
Kings 6, Blackhawks 3
Bruins 1, Devils 0
Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2
Penguins 5, Canadiens 1
Lightning 5, Senators 1
Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
Coyotes 3, Red Wings 1
Stars 4, Blues 1
Wild 4, Flames 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flames’ Hathaway tossed after turn-buckling Wild’s Kunin

By Scott BilleckMar 2, 2019, 11:52 PM EST
You’ve seen this before, but it usually doesn’t happen in the NHL.

Calgary Flames forward Garnet Hathaway might have gotten away with this one if he was a wrestler in WWE, but on Saturday night he was an NHLer in a hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, where slamming a guys head into the boards is frowned upon.

Hathaway did just that to Wild forward Luke Kunin early in the second period. Kunin looked to hit Hathaway near the Wild bench but Hathaway had his head up and was able to evade the check before putting his arm over Kunin’s head and bringing it down onto the top of the dasher board.

The result looked ugly:

Hathaway was given a match penalty for intent to injure on the play. Kunin, meanwhile, left the game for a time before returning to the Wild bench.

This one will be debated. It looked a lot less malicious at full speed (more of an awkward situation than anything), but when you slow the video of it down, it looks worse for Hathaway.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.