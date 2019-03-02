More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP

The Buzzer: Armia’s hat trick, Sheary’s revenge

By Adam GretzMar 2, 2019, 1:16 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens. Joel Armia entered play on Friday night with only seven goals in his first 39 games this season, so he probably wouldn’t have been the player you would have expected to drive the offense in the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. But there he was, recording the first ever hat trick of his career to help the Canadiens get a massive two points in the standings as they look to distance themselves between the other Wild Card contenders in the Eastern Conference.

2. Conor Sheary Buffalo Sabres. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in trouble, and on Friday night lost their second game in a week where they held a lead in the final five minutes. The player that ended up topping them in this game was one they traded over the summer. Conor Sheary, who spent the past three seasons playing in Pittsburgh, including two as a Stanley Cup champion, scored a pair of goals on Friday including the game-winning goal in overtime. The Penguins traded him and Matt Hunwick to the Sabres in what amounted to a salary dump trade and it ended up working against them on Friday.

3. Marcus Sorensen, San Jose Sharks. The San Jose Sharks gained a little bit of ground on the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division race on Friday night with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Joe Pavelski‘s late power play goal goes in the books as the game-winner, but Marcus Sorensen had a big night with a pair of goals. It is the first two-goal game of his career.

Highlights of the Night

His team did not get the extra point it so badly needed but Sidney Crosby did score a pretty ridiculous power play goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Check out the passing display here by the Vegas Golden Knights to score on the power play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Just because it is worth seeing one more time, Evander Holyfield took part in the Carolina Hurricanes’ most recent Storm Surge celebration.

Factoids

  • Carey Price is now one win away from tying Jacques Plante for the most wins in franchise history. [NHL PR]
  • Alex Ovechkin scored his 45th goal of the season, giving him nine 45-goal seasons which is the most in NHL history. That goal was also 106th game-winning goal of his career, tying him with Patrick Marleau for the seventh-most all-time. [NHL PR]
  • Sebastien Aho scored the game-winning goal for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, and it was not only one of the weirdest goals we will see in the NHL all season, it was also his fourth shorthanded goal of the season. That is tied for the second most in a single season in franchise history, going all the way back to the Hartford Whalers days. [NHL PR]

Scores

Buffalo Sabres 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6, New Jersey Devils 3

Washington Capitals 3, New York Islanders 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, New York Rangers 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, Nashville Predators 3

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 0

San Jose Sharks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Here are two of the weirdest goals of the NHL season (Video)

NHL
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 11:58 PM EST
Friday’s NHL schedule featured some massive games in the playoff races, some big individual performances, a cameo from a former heavyweight champion of the world and … two of the dumbest and most ridiculous goals we will see all season.

Let us begin in Carolina, where the Hurricanes continued to climb up the standings with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues that was followed by the most creative Storm Surge celebration of them all.

The game-winning goal belonged to Sebastian Aho, the Hurricanes’ MVP this season, with a little assist from Blues goalie Jake Allen who, well, had a rather forgettable moment on the ice.

Ohhhhhh. Jake.

Jake. Jake. Jake.

Jake.

That is a tough one because pretty much everything that could have gone wrong there ended up going wrong. He not only failed to get to the dump in and stop it from getting to the end of the rink, the puck then took a horrible bounce and went right to Aho who was in the right place at the right time.

That would have been the most bizarre goal of the night until this happened at the end of the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

That is Josh Bailey of the New York Islanders accidentally passing the puck into his own net as his team was attempting to tie the game with the goalie pulled for the extra skater.

That is not how you draw up that situation.

The goal ends up getting credited to T.J. Oshie because he was the most recent Capitals player to touch the puck.

Fun night for the NHL blooper reel.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Evander Holyfield ‘knocks out’ Martinook in Hurricanes’ latest Storm Surge

AP
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
At some point you have to think the Carolina Hurricanes are going to run out of ideas for their post-game Storm Surge celebrations.

Maybe someday they will.

Today is not that day.

Following the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, a win that pushed them into third place in the Metropolitan Division, they introduced a new wrinkle to their post-game fun — a celebrity.

That celebrity in this case was four-time heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield, who threw on a pair of boxing gloves and “knocked out” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook.

Then Martinook’s Hurricanes teammates dragged him off the ice to the locker room.

At this point you either love what the Hurricanes are doing after their home wins or … well … you think they are a bunch of jerks.

But one thing is very clear here, they love it, their fans love it, they are going to keep doing it, they are going to keep eating up the criticism that is thrown their way over it, and there appears to be no limit to what they are willing to do.

Who knows what they will have planned for the playoffs?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Alex Ovechkin makes some history, is still chasing more

AP
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
The Washington Capitals picked up a huge win over the New York Islanders on Friday night to pull even in the Metropolitan Division race, and it was their captain, Alex Ovechkin, scoring the game-winning goal early in the third period to help lift them there.

The goal was a big one for Ovechkin personally because it was his 45th of the season, giving him 10 such seasons in his career.

Why is that a big deal?

Because no player in the history of the league has ever topped the 45-goal mark that many times in their career. He had been tied with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy before scoring his latest goal on Friday and now sits alone atop the list.

It also keeps Ovechkin on a 57-goal pace and still has him in the driver’s seat for what would be a ninth goal-scoring crown (that, too, is the most in NHL history).

His 2018-19 season is an unprecedented performance for a player his age. In the history of the league only three players have ever topped the 50-goal mark in their age 33 season or later (Jaromir Jagr, Bobby Hull, and John Buyck), and none of them have ever scored more than 54 in one of those seasons.

Every year the argument for Ovechkin being the greatest goal scorer of all-time gets stronger and stronger because he just keeps doing it in ways that no one else has ever done it.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 

 

Panthers were wise not to blow things up at trade deadline

Getty Images
By James O'BrienMar 1, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
Let’s face it. Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon has earned the criticisms he’s absorbed over the years.

The blunders surrounding moves like shedding both Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith are well-documented, and the critiques are very much justified.

With the Panthers primed to miss the playoffs for the third straight year (and continue their drought of playoff series wins that stretches back to 1995-96), there was some concern that the Panthers might get antsy and blow things up a bit. Rumors circulated that the Panthers might have had some interest in trading Mike Hoffman, or even more troublingly, Jonathan Huberdeau.

Instead, the Panthers did very little, beyond the seemingly inevitable Derick Brassard trade.

Well, sometimes the best move you can make is no move at all.

Many people were excited about the Panthers’ chances this season after their strong finish to 2017-18, particularly when you consider Florida’s best forwards. Florida could win many best-versus-best battles with a stockpile of Aleksander Barkov, (a healthy) Vincent Trocheck, Evgenii Dadonov, Huberdeau, and Hoffman.

Those forwards (plus some useful defensemen in Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle, and Michael Matheson) couldn’t outchance and outscore Florida’s problems, particularly in net, but what if you added, say, Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky to an already-impressive mix?

After the trade deadline, Tallon made it clear that the Panthers want to go big in free agency.

“We’ll be very aggressive after the season,” Tallon said on Feb. 25, via the Panthers’ website. “We have lots of room now. We have lots of picks. We’ll turn this into a positive thing. We had some bunt singles, to scratch and claw to improve our organization on a daily basis, and then we’ll eventually hit the home run.”

Affording those sluggers

Indeed, the Panthers moving contracts to clear up space (such as Bjugstad’s $4.1M cap hit) opens up room for Florida to work with. Cap Friendly places their cap spending at a bit more than $61M for 14 players heading into 2019-20, and it’s conceivable that the Panthers could fill roster spots with potentially useful players on entry-level deals, including Henrik Borgstrom and Owen Tippett.

So, there could be quite a bit of room for Panarin and Bobrovsky, but if Florida wanted them both and the combined price tag fell around $20M, it might require some tweaking — even if rookie contracts for Borgstrom and Tippett keep spending down a bit.

The Panthers’ buckets of draft picks might be just as useful for moving problems out, as those picks might actually be for drafting prospects. They’ve really piled them up lately, as Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ site notes:

Looking ahead to the draft, Florida now owns a total of nine picks in 2019 and eight in 2020, including two picks in the first round, two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Would a package of certain picks convince, say, the Senators to take on James Reimer ($3.4M cap hit through 2020-21) and get to the cap floor? Perhaps Tallon’s old buddies in Chicago would involve picks in a deal for Corey Crawford if a Bobrovsky contract didn’t happen?

There are a number of ways the Panthers can open up space for Panarin in a home-run swing, including the admittedly grim idea of Roberto Luongo‘s quite legitimate injury concerns ultimately landing him on LTIR.

But credit the Panthers with giving themselves a chance at a grand slam, rather than just a solo homer …

Calling their shot

Because, frankly, the Panthers have been through enough rebuilds and quasi-rebuilds at this point. The stage is set for 2019-20 potentially being the old Babe Ruth/Owen Nolan “calling their shot” moment.

With a congested market for forwards at the trade deadline, getting the maximum return for Mike Hoffman didn’t seem realistic. And, honestly? The Panthers wouldn’t be likely to top Hoffman’s considerable sniping skills at his $5.188M cap hit, which expires after 2019-20.

(Huberdeau’s incredibly valuable, too, and his bargain $5.9M is cost-controlled through 2022-23.)

Adding Panarin, or even a consolation prize like Matt Duchene, to an already robust group of forwards could make the Panthers downright scary.

The goaltending situation is trickier, but considering how injury-plagued and generally disappointing this season has been for the Luongo – Reimer tandem, it’s also easy to imagine the Panthers upgrading in that regard.

Going big after Bobrovsky would be awfully risky — although maybe Panarin + Bobrovsky would accept a mild discount as a package deal? Maybe they’d even be willing to go that much lower for the Panthers, who allow for certain tax breaks as a Florida team?

***

There are big stakes here, and the Panthers could really suffer if they swing and whiff.

Instead of this being an off season because of contract distractions or just plain-old goalie struggles, 2018-19 Bobrovsky could be, more or less, the Bobrovsky we might expect going forward.

It’s plausible that Panarin, Duchene, and other, more valuable forwards will decide to re-sign with Columbus after all, or want to join a more established team than Florida.

There are nightmare scenarios where Plans A-Y fall through, and the Panthers waste a ton of money on an ill-advised Plan Z.

Still, for a franchise that’s often felt aimless, the Panarin target seems like something to shoot for. There’s already considerable talent on hand in Florida, and there’s room to work with to really bring things to the next level. It was wiser not to take a few steps backward, even if it remains to be seen if they can land the big leap that awaits.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.