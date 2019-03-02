More from PHT PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Ducks sign Silfverberg to $26.25 million, five-year extension

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
1 Comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jakob Silfverberg didn’t want to test free agency, even as the Anaheim Ducks struggle through one of their worst seasons.

The 28-year old signed a $26.5 million, five-year extension with the Ducks, forgoing the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

”I like it here a lot and wanted to stay,” Silfverberg said after practice Saturday. ”I feel like I am a hard-working guy and to get rewarded with a five-year deal means a lot. I had a feeling once talks started going that it was going to be pretty fast.”

Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 16 goals and has 24 points in 56 games. The Swedish forward has 99 goals and 115 assists over six seasons with Anaheim.

The Ducks are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Anaheim is next-to-last in the Western Conference with 57 points and has lost four straight going into Sunday’s game against Colorado.

Silfverberg said he weighed the Ducks’ rebuilding process before making a final decision.

”Over the next five years I think it is going to be a contending team again. They know what it takes,” he said.

General manager and interim coach Bob Murray made a lot of moves near the trade deadline to get younger, but he also said it is important to have a veteran like Silfverberg as a building block.

”You can’t just go with a bunch of 21- and 22-year-olds,” Murray said. ”It’s just like building your minor league team. You can have a bunch of kids, but you need quality veterans. It’s not any different here. He can play the game, but he’s also a role model. He does all the right things.”

The Buzzer: Armia hat trick; Sheary revenge

AP
By Adam GretzMar 2, 2019, 1:16 AM EST
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens. Joel Armia entered play on Friday night with only seven goals in his first 39 games this season, so he probably wouldn’t have been the player you would have expected to drive the offense in the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. But there he was, recording the first ever hat trick of his career to help the Canadiens get a massive two points in the standings as they look to distance themselves between the other Wild Card contenders in the Eastern Conference.

2. Conor Sheary Buffalo Sabres. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in trouble, and on Friday night lost their second game in a week where they held a lead in the final five minutes. The player that ended up topping them in this game was one they traded over the summer. Conor Sheary, who spent the past three seasons playing in Pittsburgh, including two as a Stanley Cup champion, scored a pair of goals on Friday including the game-winning goal in overtime. The Penguins traded him and Matt Hunwick to the Sabres in what amounted to a salary dump trade and it ended up working against them on Friday.

3. Marcus Sorensen, San Jose Sharks. The San Jose Sharks gained a little bit of ground on the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division race on Friday night with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Joe Pavelski‘s late power play goal goes in the books as the game-winner, but Marcus Sorensen had a big night with a pair of goals. It is the first two-goal game of his career.

Highlights of the Night

His team did not get the extra point it so badly needed but Sidney Crosby did score a pretty ridiculous power play goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Check out the passing display here by the Vegas Golden Knights to score on the power play against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Just because it is worth seeing one more time, Evander Holyfield took part in the Carolina Hurricanes’ most recent Storm Surge celebration.

Factoids

  • Carey Price is now one win away from tying Jacques Plante for the most wins in franchise history. [NHL PR]
  • Alex Ovechkin scored his 45th goal of the season, giving him nine 45-goal seasons which is the most in NHL history. That goal was also 106th game-winning goal of his career, tying him with Patrick Marleau for the seventh-most all-time. [NHL PR]
  • Sebastien Aho scored the game-winning goal for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, and it was not only one of the weirdest goals we will see in the NHL all season, it was also his fourth shorthanded goal of the season. That is tied for the second most in a single season in franchise history, going all the way back to the Hartford Whalers days. [NHL PR]

Scores

Buffalo Sabres 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 6, New Jersey Devils 3

Washington Capitals 3, New York Islanders 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, New York Rangers 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, Nashville Predators 3

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 0

San Jose Sharks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Here are two of the weirdest goals of the NHL season (Video)

NHL
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 11:58 PM EST
3 Comments

Friday’s NHL schedule featured some massive games in the playoff races, some big individual performances, a cameo from a former heavyweight champion of the world and … two of the dumbest and most ridiculous goals we will see all season.

Let us begin in Carolina, where the Hurricanes continued to climb up the standings with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues that was followed by the most creative Storm Surge celebration of them all.

The game-winning goal belonged to Sebastian Aho, the Hurricanes’ MVP this season, with a little assist from Blues goalie Jake Allen who, well, had a rather forgettable moment on the ice.

Ohhhhhh. Jake.

Jake. Jake. Jake.

Jake.

That is a tough one because pretty much everything that could have gone wrong there ended up going wrong. He not only failed to get to the dump in and stop it from getting to the end of the rink, the puck then took a horrible bounce and went right to Aho who was in the right place at the right time.

That would have been the most bizarre goal of the night until this happened at the end of the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

That is Josh Bailey of the New York Islanders accidentally passing the puck into his own net as his team was attempting to tie the game with the goalie pulled for the extra skater.

That is not how you draw up that situation.

The goal ends up getting credited to T.J. Oshie because he was the most recent Capitals player to touch the puck.

Fun night for the NHL blooper reel.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Evander Holyfield ‘knocks out’ Martinook in Hurricanes’ latest ‘Storm Surge’

AP
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
10 Comments

At some point you have to think the Carolina Hurricanes are going to run out of ideas for their post-game ‘Storm Surge’ celebrations.

Maybe someday they will.

Today is not that day.

Following the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night, a win that pushed them into third place in the Metropolitan Division, they introduced a new wrinkle to their post-game fun — a celebrity.

That celebrity in this case was four-time heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield, who threw on a pair of boxing gloves and “knocked out” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook.

Then Martinook’s Hurricanes teammates dragged him off the ice to the locker room.

At this point you either love what the Hurricanes are doing after their home wins or … well … you think they are a bunch of jerks.

But one thing is very clear here, they love it, their fans love it, they are going to keep doing it, they are going to keep eating up the criticism that is thrown their way over it, and there appears to be no limit to what they are willing to do.

Who knows what they will have planned for the playoffs?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Alex Ovechkin makes some history, is still chasing more

AP
By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
5 Comments

The Washington Capitals picked up a huge win over the New York Islanders on Friday night to pull even in the Metropolitan Division race, and it was their captain, Alex Ovechkin, scoring the game-winning goal early in the third period to help lift them there.

The goal was a big one for Ovechkin personally because it was his 45th of the season, giving him 10 such seasons in his career.

Why is that a big deal?

Because no player in the history of the league has ever topped the 45-goal mark that many times in their career. He had been tied with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy before scoring his latest goal on Friday and now sits alone atop the list.

It also keeps Ovechkin on a 57-goal pace and still has him in the driver’s seat for what would be a ninth goal-scoring crown (that, too, is the most in NHL history).

His 2018-19 season is an unprecedented performance for a player his age. In the history of the league only three players have ever topped the 50-goal mark in their age 33 season or later (Jaromir Jagr, Bobby Hull, and John Buyck), and none of them have ever scored more than 54 in one of those seasons.

Every year the argument for Ovechkin being the greatest goal scorer of all-time gets stronger and stronger because he just keeps doing it in ways that no one else has ever done it.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

 