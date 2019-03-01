More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Richardson’s four goal game helps Coyotes stay in race

By Adam GretzMar 1, 2019, 1:59 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Brad Richardson, Arizona Coyotes. It had been more than 20 years since a member of the Arizona Coyotes scored four goals in a game, and it was Brad Richardson, of all people, to snap that streak on Thursday night. He played the game of his life in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks to help the Coyotes stay in the Western Conference playoff race, an impressive accomplishment given where they were coming from a year ago and the brutal injury situation they have dealt with this season. The only other player in the NHL to score at least four goals in a game this season is Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine, who scored five a few months ago.

2. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets. Seth Jones played 27 minutes for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night and scored his seventh career overtime goal to help lift his team to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. It is a big win for the Blue Jackets because it moved them back into a playoff position for now as they temporarily moved back ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flyers, meanwhile, fall a little further back in lose a point they could not afford to lose in the standings.

3. Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights. Reilly Smith got the better of his former team on Thursday night by scoring a pair of goals for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, including the game-tying goal late in the third period to send the game to overtime. He also scored a highlight reel between-the-legs goal that you can see below. The Golden Knights went on to win in a shootout 6-5 and continue to roll toward a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Other notable performances from Thursday

  • Hard to pick just one star for the New York Islanders as they completely crushed the Toronto Maple Leafs in John Tavares‘ first visit to Long Island in an opposing sweater (read all about it here). It was a pretty hostile environment, too.
  • The Boston Bruins delivered a pretty big statement win by crushing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
  • The Dallas Stars picked up a huge two points with a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. For the Kings this is their 10th consecutive loss in a season that has been a huge disappointment.

Highlights of the Night

Oh just Connor McDavid doing some Connor McDavid things in a rare win for the Edmonton Oilers.

This is an absolutely ridiculous stick save by Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. Did not prevent them from losing their 10th game in a row, however.

This is more of a lowlight for the Kings from this game, but still funny to watch.

 

Here is the aforementioned incredible between-the-legs goal scored by Reilly Smith for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Factoids

  • The Boston Bruins went an entire calendar month without a regulation loss thanks to their big win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. [NHL PR]
  • Artemi Panarin became just the third undrafted player to begin his career with four consecutive 70-point seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky and Peter Stastny. [NHL PR]
  • The New York Islanders needed only 63 games to reach the 80-point mark. It is the eighth time in franchise history they have done that. [NHL PR]

Scores

New York Islanders 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3 (OT)

Boston Bruins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Edmonton Oilers 4, Ottawa Senators 2

Arizona Coyotes 5, Vancouver Canucks 3

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Florida Panthers 5 (SO)

Dallas Stars 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (OT)

Islanders spoil Tavares’ Coliseum return with emphatic win

By Sean LeahyFeb 28, 2019, 11:01 PM EST
2 Comments

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — One of the numerous chants that New York Islanders fans directed toward John Tavares Thursday night was “We don’t need you,” a reference to the team’s success this season after their former captain left for the Toronto Maple Leafs via free agency last summer.

For yet another night in the 2018-19 NHL season the Islanders didn’t need Tavares and a collective effort resulted in a 6-1 win, helping them regain sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division over Friday’s opponent — the Washington Capitals. 

You could argue it may have been their most comprehensive victory of the season.

“Yeah, it’s up there,” said captain Anders Lee, whose second period goal stood as the game winner. “We played pretty close [to it] for a full 60 [minutes]. I don’t know if we could get much better than that.”

Islanders fans had waited for this game since Tavares signed his seven-year, $77M contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1. The jilted feelings had built up since and the fans’ anger was on display inside and outside Nassau Coliseum.

There were plenty of Tavares Islanders jerseys that were switched up to either “91 TRAITOR” or “91 GORING,” thanks to some tape and a Sharpie, and there were some jerseys that were set ablaze, run over my passing cars in the parking lot, and a large amount of chants disparaging their former franchise player.

Inside the arena, Tavares was soundly booed every time he stepped on the Coliseum ice or touched the puck. No one in the rink could hear the sound from the tribute video played in his honor during a first-period television timeout. Even as he clapped in appreciation of the crowd and pointed toward the Islanders bench as his ex-teammates tapped their sticks to salute him, the noise was deafening.

Even with emotion in the building and the Islanders understanding that besides Tavares’ return, there were two big points on the line, they didn’t allow themselves to be caught up in the hoopla. The experience in their dressing room didn’t allow for that to be an issue at any point during the game.

“It definitely helps a lot,” said Casey Cizikas, who continued his career season by scoring his 18th goal. “We’ve got guys that’ve won Cups. We’ve guys that have gone the distance and when they speak, you listen. As a group, it’s definitely big and it goes a long way for us.”

When Tavares left in July, the Islanders were immediately written off. No could have imagined through 63 games they would be first in their division. Even with a new head coach in Barry Trotz and a new general manager in Lou Lamoriello, improvement was expected, but not this quick. 

It’s been a group effort to earn the success they have this season. Eight players have reached double digits in goals, 12 players have at least 20 points, and their goaltenders have combined for a .937 even-strength save percentage.

“We’ve talked about it all week in terms of just getting back to what we do best,” said Trotz afterward. “We come at you with the four lines. We stay on you and be on the right side of pucks and make good decisions, have structure when we need it, desperation when we need it, commitment when we need it.”

Thursday’s emphatic win against their former captain and a team they may see in April during the Stanley Cup Playoffs was another measuring stick game for the Islanders. They’ve continually answered the questions and doubts, and once again showed why their place in the Eastern Conference standings is deserved.

We don’t need you, the fans chanted. And the Islanders showed them why.

Bruins make big statement by dominating Lightning

By Adam GretzFeb 28, 2019, 10:54 PM EST
5 Comments

Yes, it is true the Tampa Bay Lightning played on Wednesday night (in overtime, no less) while the Boston Bruins were sitting at home and resting ahead of Thursday’s game.

The Bruins, based on that alone, were obviously going to be the fresher team.

Yes, it is also true that the Lightning have almost nothing to play for at this point in the season having pretty much wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy and top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bruins are still competing to secure home-ice advantage in the first round.

Of course the Bruins were going to be the team with some extra motivation.

But none of that should take away from Boston’s convincing 4-1 win over the Lightning because this was a complete and total beatdown of the league’s best team, and a pretty big statement that the Bruins are also a force to be reckoned with at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins received goals from four different players (Jake DeBrusk, Noel Accairi, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand), while Tuukka Rask stood tall in net stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced and recording an assist on the Bruins’ first goal of the night.

Rask was definitely solid, but the real story was just how strong of a performance this was by the Bruins. This was a Lightning team that entered the night with only 11 regulation losses on the season.

A team that had already eclipsed the 100-point mark for the season and is running away with the top record in the league and the conference.

A team that was riding a 10-game winning streak.

And the Bruins just completely shut them down, limiting them to only 21 shots on goal (and only nine through the first two periods) and putting more than 40 on net. It was just the fifth time all season the Lightning failed to record at least 22 shots in a game.

With that game in the books, and with the Bruins on an incredible run that has seen them go 11-0-4 over their previous 15 games, we should probably start paying more attention to them as a contender.

It is not just about this game, either. It is about the fact they have the third-best points percentage in the NHL, have a handful of All-Stars at the top of their lineup, and maybe found a little bit of depth with the additions of Charlie Coyle, Marcus Johansson, and the continued emergence of DeBrusk. When healthy their defense is very good, and they have two different goalies that are playing like a top-tier starter this season. It is getting harder and harder to find a truly glaring weakness on this roster.

The Bruins are a contender, and they showed why on Thursday night by taking the league’s best team and running them out of the building.

Islanders fans show their displeasure toward Tavares

By Adam GretzFeb 28, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
24 Comments

It was always assumed that John Tavares‘ return to Long Island as a visiting player would create a rather hostile environment. As soon as the Islanders’ long-time captain signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency fans in New York immediately turned on Tavares and, well, just do not really have many warm and fuzzy feelings for him any longer.

Actually, they kind of hate him.

We saw just how intense those feelings are on Thursday night when the Tavares and the Maple Leafs made their first visit to Nassau Coliseum.

Jerseys were burned and destroyed in the parking lot before the game, Tavares Islanders jerseys had the name crossed out and replaced with “Traitor,” and “we don’t need you chants” echoed throughout the building even before the teams hit the ice for warmups.

Once they did hit the ice for warmups things only escalated.

At one point Tavares had a rubber snake thrown at him from the stands.

Then as Tavares was leaving the ice an Islanders fan threw a jersey at him.

The anger did not stop there!

During a stoppage early in the first period the Islanders organization welcomed Tavares back and thanked him for his many contributions to the team over the past decade with the type of tribute video that is customary in these sort of games, and it was completely and totally drowned out by boos, more “we don’t need you chants,” and then later a “you’re a liar” chant.

So … yeah … it has been every bit as hostile as you could have ever possibly imagined it would be.

The Maple Leafs make another visit to Long Island on April 1 and you can bet it will be a similar environment.

WATCH LIVE: Red-hot Bruins, Lightning face off on NBCSN

By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL meet on Thursday, as the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s the first time in NHL history that two teams with active point streaks of 14 games will meet, as the Lightning are 12-0-2 in their last 14 (and have won 10 games in a row), while the Bruins are 10-0-4 in their last 14.

For all we know, this could be a preview for a second-round series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As tough as the Toronto Maple Leafs should be, the Bruins may very well be able to win that series, and the Lightning are enjoying the sort of season that could make history.

Even if that series doesn’t end up happening, there’s a ton of talent on hand for Thursday’s game, so it should be a fun one to watch on NBCSN.

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
Where: Honda Center
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliYanni Gourde
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevAnton Stralman

Starting goalie: Louis Domingue

BRUINS

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDanton Heinen
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciMarcus Johansson
Joakim NordstromCharlie CoyleDavid Backes
Sean KuralyNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykJohn Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.