PHT Morning Skate: Giordano not slowing down; How Tavares almost re-signed with Isles

• Check out Elliotte Friedman’s 30 Thoughts blog. In this week’s edition, Friedman explains how the Golden Knights won the Mark Stone bidding war. (Sportsnet)
• Pierre Dorion understands that Sens fans are frustrated by the current situation the team is in. “We’re in a society of ‘Show us the now’ and ‘Show us the results’. It’s understandable because some of the better players have just left our team and we understand that a lot of fans are angry and bitter.” (Ottawa Sun)
• Find out how the Dallas Stars’ media team is keeping fans entertained during games. (Market Scale)
• Willie O’Ree was honored at the Canadian embassy during Black History Month. They also want to give him a congressional gold medal. (NHL.com)
• Larry Brooks shares the untold story about how John Tavares almost re-signed with the New York Islanders. (New York Post)
• Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the week due to injury. The Sharks are awaiting his test results to see how long he’ll be out. (NBC Sports Bay Area)
• How should the Flames draw up their defense pairings? There’s no simple answer to the question. (Flames Nation)
• PHT’s Adam Gretz explains that Jared McCann has stood out more than anybody involved in the trade between the Pens and Panthers last month. (Pensburgh)
• The Capitals are happy that Andre Burakovsky is still around. (NBC Sports Washington)
• The Columbus Blue Jackets took a huge leap of faith at the trade deadline. (Featurd)
• Wild GM Paul Fenton made some significant moves before the deadline, and the Minneapolis StarTribune breaks down how they affect their salary cap. (Minneapolis StarTribune)
• Rotoworld’s Ryan Dadoun marvels at how age hasn’t slowed down Mark Giordano. (Rotoworld)
• The Panthers were quiet at the deadline, but expect them to make some significant trades this offseason. (Rat Trick)
• The Flyers’ playoff slim playoff hopes are riding on Brian Elliott. (NBC Sports Philly)
