WATCH LIVE: Red-hot Bruins, Lightning face off on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Two of the hottest teams in the NHL meet on Thursday, as the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It’s the first time in NHL history that two teams with active point streaks of 14 games will meet, as the Lightning are 12-0-2 in their last 14 (and have won 10 games in a row), while the Bruins are 10-0-4 in their last 14.
For all we know, this could be a preview for a second-round series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As tough as the Toronto Maple Leafs should be, the Bruins may very well be able to win that series, and the Lightning are enjoying the sort of season that could make history.
Even if that series doesn’t end up happening, there’s a ton of talent on hand for Thursday’s game, so it should be a fun one to watch on NBCSN.
What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — J.T. Miller
Tyler Johnson — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Yanni Gourde
Adam Erne — Cedric Paquette — Ryan Callahan
Victor Hedman — Dan Girardi
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Anton Stralman
Starting goalie: Louis Domingue
BRUINS
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson
Joakim Nordstrom — Charlie Coyle — David Backes
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — John Moore
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.