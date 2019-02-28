More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Pondering Taylor Hall’s future with Devils after knee surgery

By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils announced that Taylor Hall underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this week. This part of the release indicates that he’s not certain to miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season, although it would be surprising if the Devils risked aggravating his issues with no chance of a postseason run:

Hall will begin rehabilitation immediately and will be evaluated regularly by the medical and training staffs throughout the rehabilitative process. Over the next few weeks, a timeline for his return to play will be guided by his progress. Updates on his status will be given when available.

The Athletic’s Corey Masisak notes that Hall’s been hampered for much of this season with the injury, as he had already been forced to miss 31 games.

Obviously, much of this is bad news. Hall’s so explosive that some wanted to nickname him “cannonball,” so it would be a shame if the 27-year-old loses a step or two following knee surgery.

Overall, though, this seems to be the wise decision.

There are plenty of cases where a player will allow an injury to linger before getting surgery. Sometimes those calls are made during the summer, possibly pushing recovery into the next season.

By going under the knife now, Hall increases his chances of beginning the 2019-20 season at full health. With the Devils firmly planted at third-to-last in the East this season, it makes little sense to rush Hall back to action, and New Jersey would only increase its draft lottery odds by losing a lot down the stretch. That’s certainly more likely with the reigning Hart Trophy winner on the shelf.

It’s also worth noting that Hall is scheduled to enter his contract year in 2019-20, seeing his bargain $6 million cap hit expire.

The Devils could sign Hall to an extension as early as this July, but that might be an oversimplification.

After languishing through years of struggles with the Edmonton Oilers, Hall spearheaded that unexpected run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet the Devils remain in a murky place. GM Ray Shero deserves credit for not overreacting to that surprise run by mortgaging the future, but the bottom line is that he still has a lot of work to do to make the Devils a true contender. Would Hall be willing to wait things out and trust that the Devils can make the right moves? Perhaps the Devils might flinch at possibly going into the $10M+ range with Hall?

A lot hinges on what happens with Hall, and there could be ripple effects through the Devils’ roster.

Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier will see their contracts expire after 2019-20, too. Kyle Palmieri is a bargain at $4.65M, but that won’t last forever, as his deal ends after 2020-21.

Knowing what the future holds with Hall could illuminate decisions like what to do with Vatanen, and also might push the Devils in certain directions. Their goaltending situation is fraught, but Hall’s likely presence or absence might also influence what kind of resources the Devils would want to invest in improving that situation. If you have a building block like Hall in place, maybe you go bold in seeking Sergei Bobrovsky. If not, you’re probably looking for cheaper, younger solutions.

It’s all a lot to take in, whichever way Hall leans. The situation would be even tougher to manage if Hall was hobbling through the rest of this season, so it makes sense to hopefully mend his knee, and focus on patching up the future.

Tavares ready for ’emotional’ reception in Long Island return

By Sean LeahyFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
The date that New York Islanders fans have had circled on their calendars since the summer has finally arrived. Thursday night inside Nassau Coliseum John Tavares will make his long-awaited return to Long Island.

In many situations when a former player returns as an opponent, a video tribute followed by an emotional standing ovation takes place. Tavares will likely get that video tribute from the Islanders during a first-period television timeout, but the warm and fuzzy feelings that usually follow will not be present. It will be loud inside the building, but the boos will drown out any fans wanting to show their appreciation for the franchise’s former captain.

Two months after he made the decision to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, Tavares told me that he was hoping for a “positive reception” from the Islanders faithful in his first game back in New York. Even then, he understood his move wasn’t popular with many fans who felt betrayed by him.

Walk around Barclays Center or Nassau Coliseum this season and you’ll spot many “91 TAVARES” jerseys have had the nameplates changed to either “91 GORING” or “91 TRAITOR,” thanks to tape and a Sharpie. This week, a local news station published a video with a “Dear John” theme that had fans sound off as if Tavares was on the other end of the message.

Whatever happens with the fan reaction when Tavares, who played 669 regular season games with the Islanders, steps on to the ice, he can’t control how they’re are going to feel.

“I don’t really try to worry about it,” Tavares said after the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.
“Like I’ve said many times since Day One when I was drafted there, I fully embraced being an Islander. I loved it and I gave everything I had. Whatever it is now, it’s not up to me to convince anybody that. I’ve got enough to worry about. I’m just trying to play my game to help the Maple Leafs, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

“I think it’s something he needs to put to bed and get on with it,” said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock. “The great thing about fans is they pay their money and get to say whatever they want. He’s a good man, he was good for their franchise, he’s great for our franchise, he made a decision to come home. I don’t know if anyone can fault you for that.”

As he’s done numerous times since signing with Toronto, Tavares defended his move and the process he went through in making the decision to leave New York. 

“I think I had every right to go through the process that I went through,” Tavares said “I tried to be open and honest when I made my decision. I had no idea what I was going to do until I made my decision. People can take it whatever way they want, but I’m just going to go out there and play and do what I have to do to be at my best. All I can do is control what I can control.”

Maybe over time the hard feelings from Islanders fans will soften, much like how we’ve seen the relationship between Pittsburgh Penguins fans and Jaromir Jagr evolve since his departure from the city in 2001.

Or maybe not.

If feelings soften, it won’t happen for a very long time. Islanders fans are eager to shower Tavares with boos Thursday night while celebrating a turnaround season that has the team in first place in the Metropolitan Division. A win against the Maple Leafs will be huge for more than just reasons of revenge.

Tavares won’t get the “positive reception” he’s been hoping for, but that’s to be expected. How will he feel being on the receiving end of such negativity after his nine years with the franchise? He’s not sure.

“Hard to say what I’ll feel,” Tavares said. “I’m sure it’ll be an emotional evening, but at the same time I want to try to focus on playing and just go out there and do what I have to do.”

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins more than managing without Pastrnak

By Scott BilleckFeb 28, 2019, 10:27 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A lot of ink has been spilled this year on the record-setting Tampa Bay Lightning, and for good reason.

They win basically all of the time, they have the guy who’s running away with the Hart and the other guy who’s running away with the Vezina. They haven’t lost a game in their past 10 outings and have points in their past 14. There’s plenty to write home about here.

But not lost on the rest of the NHL is how well the Boston Bruins have been playing as of late. Sure, the second-place Bruins are 19-points back of the Lightning in the Atlantic Division. There will be no catching them. But Boston, too, has points in their past 14 games. And like the Lightning, they haven’t lost in regulation in February.

And while Tampa has benefitted from a relatively healthy lineup this season, and has been without top names like Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, the Bruins have had to forge ahead without their leading scorer (at the time of his injury).

David Pastrnak‘s thumb injury (and subsequent surgery) could have had a devastating impact on the Bruins. He left the team with 31 goals and 66 points in 56 games when disaster struck on Feb. 10. It’s just standard fare to believe the Bruins might struggle without the guy but they’ve done anything but.

The Bruins will enter Thursday’s matchup against the Lightning with a 6-0-1 record since Pastrnak began his absence, and scoring hasn’t hit a snag during that time — the Bruins are average 3.71 goals per game in that span.

The key to any team succeeding in the face of a major injury to one of its best and most productive players is others stepping up to fill the void. For Boston, David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk heard the rallying cries loud and clear.

Krejci had 43 points in 56 games (0.77/game) prior to Pastrnak’s departure but has contributed 12 in the seven games since (1.71/game). Similarly, Jake DeBrusk had 19 points in 40 games (0.40/game) before Pastrnak’s ailment and 11 since then (1.57/game). Not surprisingly, the duo is the team’s two top scorers during that time.

Couple that with no slow down in Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron‘s game and you’ve essentially plugged the hole that could have led to a drastic leak. So you have a Boston Bruins team that has been able to hold off the Toronto Maple Leafs and retain that second-place standing.

And the good news is that Pastrnak is back to skating now as of this past Monday. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Pastrnak would be in a cast for the next two weeks (down to a week and a half at this point) and then will return to the lineup as his comfort level allows.

This is all to say that a very good Bruins team is getting their best player back just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

PHT Morning Skate: Fans ready for Tavares’ return; Ottawa arena update

By Scott BilleckFeb 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Lou Lamoriello wants Isles fans to be classy, show John Tavares the respect he deserves. (Newsday)

• “Bloodthirsty” mob expected for Tavares’ return to Long Island. (Sportsnet)

• Isles fans don’t want media lectures of how they should respect, treat Tavares. (Lighthouse Hockey)

• Eugene Melnyk said alternate options will be explored after arena plans shot down. (Ottawa Sun)

• When it comes to goals above replacement, the Vegas Golden Knights got their cornerStone. (Rotoworld)

• Should Mark Stone get the ‘C’ in Vegas? (Sin.Bin Vegas)

• Unsurprisingly, Erik Karlsson‘s health is becoming quite the concern for the San Jose Sharks. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Calgary Flames nearly made a big move the trade deadline. (TSN)

Mats Zuccarello was the New York Rangers. (Gotham Sports Network)

• Speaking of ‘Zuc’, he brought innocence back to hockey. (Blueshirt Banter)

• GM says he did, Jonathan Dahlen said he didn’t — prospect denies demanding trade prior to getting traded on Monday. (Vancouver Courier)

• Flat Stanley given requested ‘adventures’ by Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford. (NHL.com)

• Being a rookie defenseman in the NHL isn’t all that great. (The Hockey News)

• Black women’s love of hockey has evolved into a fan club. (Undefeated)

• A deep dive into who every prospect traded at the deadline fits into their new digs. (Sporting News)

• Q&A with hockey comic creators (Puck Junk)

The Buzzer: DeBrincat, Kane keep Blackhawks in playoff race

By Scott BilleckFeb 28, 2019, 1:19 AM EST
Three stars

1. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane was the hero of the game with his later winner, but it was Alex DeBrincat who made it possible, scoring twice in the game, including the goal that made it 3-3 also late in the third period.

DeBrincat now has 36 goals this season, including an impressive seven in his past five games. His scoring (like Kane’s heroics) are going to be vital down the stretch for Chicago.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

The human point machine was at it again on Wednesday. He didn’t score, but he had a hat trick of assists, including the primary one on Victor Hedman‘s game-winner in overtime to give the Lightning their record-setting 10th straight win.

Kucherov now has 104 points, 10 more than Patrick Kane, who scored a goal on Wednesday.

Kucherov is on pace to smash Vincent Lecavalier’s franchise record of 108 points.

3. Andreas Johnsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto is going to need this kid to slow down to avoid having to open the coffers for him, too.

Johnsson scored twice on Wednesday to help lead the Maple Leafs past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2.

The 24-year-old Swede has nine goals in his past 10 games and is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 56 games in his rookie season.

Highlights of the night

What a move by Saad, what a finish by Kane:

This was nice:

Unstoppable:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 2
Flames 2, Devils 1
Lightning 4, Rangers 3 (OT)
Avalanche 3, Canucks 2 (SO)
Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3

