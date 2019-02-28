PHT Morning Skate: Fans ready for Tavares’ return; Ottawa arena update

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Lou Lamoriello wants Isles fans to be classy, show John Tavares the respect he deserves. (Newsday)
• “Bloodthirsty” mob expected for Tavares’ return to Long Island. (Sportsnet)
• Isles fans don’t want media lectures of how they should respect, treat Tavares. (Lighthouse Hockey)
• Eugene Melnyk said alternate options will be explored after arena plans shot down. (Ottawa Sun)
• When it comes to goals above replacement, the Vegas Golden Knights got their cornerStone. (Rotoworld)
• Should Mark Stone get the ‘C’ in Vegas? (Sin.Bin Vegas)
• Unsurprisingly, Erik Karlsson‘s health is becoming quite the concern for the San Jose Sharks. (NBC Sports Bay Area)
• The Calgary Flames nearly made a big move the trade deadline. (TSN)
• Mats Zuccarello was the New York Rangers. (Gotham Sports Network)
• Speaking of ‘Zuc’, he brought innocence back to hockey. (Blueshirt Banter)
• GM says he did, Jonathan Dahlen said he didn’t — prospect denies demanding trade prior to getting traded on Monday. (Vancouver Courier)
• Flat Stanley given requested ‘adventures’ by Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford. (NHL.com)
• Being a rookie defenseman in the NHL isn’t all that great. (The Hockey News)
• Black women’s love of hockey has evolved into a fan club. (Undefeated)
• A deep dive into who every prospect traded at the deadline fits into their new digs. (Sporting News)
• Q&A with hockey comic creators (Puck Junk)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck