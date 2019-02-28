More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Fans ready for Tavares’ return; Ottawa arena update

Feb 28, 2019
PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Lou Lamoriello wants Isles fans to be classy, show John Tavares the respect he deserves. (Newsday)

• “Bloodthirsty” mob expected for Tavares’ return to Long Island. (Sportsnet)

• Isles fans don’t want media lectures of how they should respect, treat Tavares. (Lighthouse Hockey)

• Eugene Melnyk said alternate options will be explored after arena plans shot down. (Ottawa Sun)

• When it comes to goals above replacement, the Vegas Golden Knights got their cornerStone. (Rotoworld)

• Should Mark Stone get the ‘C’ in Vegas? (Sin.Bin Vegas)

• Unsurprisingly, Erik Karlsson‘s health is becoming quite the concern for the San Jose Sharks. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Calgary Flames nearly made a big move the trade deadline. (TSN)

Mats Zuccarello was the New York Rangers. (Gotham Sports Network)

• Speaking of ‘Zuc’, he brought innocence back to hockey. (Blueshirt Banter)

• GM says he did, Jonathan Dahlen said he didn’t — prospect denies demanding trade prior to getting traded on Monday. (Vancouver Courier)

• Flat Stanley given requested ‘adventures’ by Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford. (NHL.com)

• Being a rookie defenseman in the NHL isn’t all that great. (The Hockey News)

• Black women’s love of hockey has evolved into a fan club. (Undefeated)

• A deep dive into who every prospect traded at the deadline fits into their new digs. (Sporting News)

• Q&A with hockey comic creators (Puck Junk)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins more than managing without Pastrnak

Feb 28, 2019
Thursday night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

A lot of ink has been spilled this year on the record-setting Tampa Bay Lightning, and for good reason.

They win basically all of the time, they have the guy who’s running away with the Hart and the other guy who’s running away with the Vezina. They haven’t lost a game in their past 10 outings and have points in their past 14. There’s plenty to write home about here.

But not lost on the rest of the NHL is how well the Boston Bruins have been playing as of late. Sure, the second-place Bruins are 19-points back of the Lightning in the Atlantic Division. There will be no catching them. But Boston, too, has points in their past 14 games. And like the Lightning, they haven’t lost in regulation in February.

And while Tampa has benefitted from a relatively healthy lineup this season, and has been without top names like Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, the Bruins have had to forge ahead without their leading scorer (at the time of his injury).

David Pastrnak‘s thumb injury (and subsequent surgery) could have had a devastating impact on the Bruins. He left the team with 31 goals and 66 points in 56 games when disaster struck on Feb. 10. It’s just standard fare to believe the Bruins might struggle without the guy but they’ve done anything but.

The Bruins will enter Thursday’s matchup against the Lightning with a 6-0-1 record since Pastrnak began his absence, and scoring hasn’t hit a snag during that time — the Bruins are average 3.71 goals per game in that span.

The key to any team succeeding in the face of a major injury to one of its best and most productive players is others stepping up to fill the void. For Boston, David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk heard the rallying cries loud and clear.

Krejci had 43 points in 56 games (0.77/game) prior to Pastrnak’s departure but has contributed 12 in the seven games since (1.71/game). Similarly, Jake DeBrusk had 19 points in 40 games (0.40/game) before Pastrnak’s ailment and 11 since then (1.57/game). Not surprisingly, the duo is the team’s two top scorers during that time.

Couple that with no slow down in Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron‘s game and you’ve essentially plugged the hole that could have led to a drastic leak. So you have a Boston Bruins team that has been able to hold off the Toronto Maple Leafs and retain that second-place standing.

And the good news is that Pastrnak is back to skating now as of this past Monday. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Pastrnak would be in a cast for the next two weeks (down to a week and a half at this point) and then will return to the lineup as his comfort level allows.

This is all to say that a very good Bruins team is getting their best player back just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and Pierre McGuire ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Buzzer: DeBrincat, Kane keep Blackhawks in playoff race

Feb 28, 2019
Three stars

1. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane was the hero of the game with his later winner, but it was Alex DeBrincat who made it possible, scoring twice in the game, including the goal that made it 3-3 also late in the third period.

DeBrincat now has 36 goals this season, including an impressive seven in his past five games. His scoring (like Kane’s heroics) are going to be vital down the stretch for Chicago.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

The human point machine was at it again on Wednesday. He didn’t score, but he had a hat trick of assists, including the primary one on Victor Hedman‘s game-winner in overtime to give the Lightning their record-setting 10th straight win.

Kucherov now has 104 points, 10 more than Patrick Kane, who scored a goal on Wednesday.

Kucherov is on pace to smash Vincent Lecavalier’s franchise record of 108 points.

3. Andreas Johnsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto is going to need this kid to slow down to avoid having to open the coffers for him, too.

Johnsson scored twice on Wednesday to help lead the Maple Leafs past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2.

The 24-year-old Swede has nine goals in his past 10 games and is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 56 games in his rookie season.

Highlights of the night

What a move by Saad, what a finish by Kane:

This was nice:

Unstoppable:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 2
Flames 2, Devils 1
Lightning 4, Rangers 3 (OT)
Avalanche 3, Canucks 2 (SO)
Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Kane plays hero as Blackhawks steal one late against Ducks

Feb 28, 2019
Time and time again, the Chicago Blackhawks have needed a hero. And time and time again, that man has been Patrick Kane.

Kane kept true to that narrative on Wednesday night in a 4-3 win for the ‘Hawks over the Anaheim Ducks, scoring a goal with 17 seconds left on the clock in the third period to break a 3-3 tie on NBCSN.

Fittingly, the goal was Kane’s 40th of the season, marking the second time in his NHL career that he’s hit that plateau.

And what a stunner (and heartbreaker for Anaheim) it was.

Jonathan Toews picked up a loose puck in the Chicago zone with roughly 21 seconds left. His outlet pass found Brandon Saad streaking through the neutral zone. Saad, gunning it down the left side, undressed Hampus Lindholm on a nasty toe drag at the Anaheim blue line, slid the pick over to Kane on the ensuing two-on-one and Kane did the rest, sniping a shot past Ryan Miller to win it.

The two points were massive for the Blackhawks, who are now five points back of the final wildcard in the Western Conference. And Chicago looked like they were heading to their third straight loss down 3-2 with just under five minutes left.

Alex DeBrincat scored his second of the game to tie the game up, a goal that seemed to renew Chicago’s energy.

The two teams played to a scoreless first period. It was the second frame where the floodgates burst.

The Blackhawks were given a prime opportunity to blow the game open, too, early in the second when Rickard Rakell drilled Drake Caggiula from behind, resulting in a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the former.

The Blackhawks would score, with DeBrincat getting his first of the game. But the goal was washed out by Devin Shore‘s shorthanded marker not long after.

Artem Anisimov returned the favor, sniping a shorthanded goal of his own before Carter Rowney tied it for the Ducks.

The tie lasted until the third when Troy Terry gave the Ducks their first lead of the game off a bad turnover.

Corey Crawford returned after missing 28 games with a concussion and stopped 29 shots. He didn’t look great on Rowney’s goal, but outside of that, Crawford looked every bit the part of the goalie that was the talk of the league in recent times.

Crawford’s performance (and health) is going to be key down the stretch drive here if the Blackhawks are going to slide in the back door of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Getting his first action in over two months was the first step, and Crawford passed the test.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ducks’ Rakell tossed from game after ugly hit from behind

Feb 28, 2019
Leave a comment

You’re supposed to let up on a hit if you see the numbers, or avoid it completely. Rickard Rakell didn’t seem to get that memo on Wednesday night.

The Anaheim Ducks forward saw Drake Caggiula‘s No. 91 for a good stretch of time as they both chased down a puck that was dumped in by the latter early in the second period. As they both convened deep in Anaheim’s zone, Caggiula tried to slow up and make a play on the loose puck. Tried, because Rakell didn’t slow up at all, rather he made like a freight train and unloaded on the Blackhawks forward, who was helpless to the cause.

The reverse angle showed Caggiula’s head getting bounced off the glass before he fell to the ice. Caggiula needed to be helped up and helped off the ice, down the tunnel and out of the game.

Rakell, too, needed an escort out of the game as bloodthirsty Blackhawks players tried to seek out revenge. He was given five minutes for boarding and a game misconduct (and perhaps a call from the league’s player safety folks).

The Blackhawks managed to score on the power play but also gave up a shorty to make it a wash.

Caggiula was ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.