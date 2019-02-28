More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Islanders spoil Tavares’ Coliseum return with emphatic win

By Sean LeahyFeb 28, 2019, 11:01 PM EST
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — One of the numerous chants that New York Islanders fans directed toward John Tavares Thursday night was “We don’t need you,” a reference to the team’s success this season after their former captain left for the Toronto Maple Leafs via free agency last summer.

For yet another night in the 2018-19 NHL season the Islanders didn’t need Tavares and a collective effort resulted in a 6-1 win, helping them regain sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division over Friday’s opponent — the Washington Capitals. 

You could argue it may have been their most comprehensive victory of the season.

“Yeah, it’s up there,” said captain Anders Lee, whose second period goal stood as the game winner. “We played pretty close [to it] for a full 60 [minutes]. I don’t know if we could get much better than that.”

Islanders fans had waited for this game since Tavares signed his seven-year, $77M contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1. The jilted feelings had built up since and the fans’ anger was on display inside and outside Nassau Coliseum.

There were plenty of Tavares Islanders jerseys that were switched up to either “91 TRAITOR” or “91 GORING,” thanks to some tape and a Sharpie, and there were some jerseys that were set ablaze, run over my passing cars in the parking lot, and a large amount of chants disparaging their former franchise player.

Inside the arena, Tavares was soundly booed every time he stepped on the Coliseum ice or touched the puck. No one in the rink could hear the sound from the tribute video played in his honor during a first-period television timeout. Even as he clapped in appreciation of the crowd and pointed toward the Islanders bench as his ex-teammates tapped their sticks to salute him, the noise was deafening.

Even with emotion in the building and the Islanders understanding that besides Tavares’ return, there were two big points on the line, they didn’t allow themselves to be caught up in the hoopla. The experience in their dressing room didn’t allow for that to be an issue at any point during the game.

“It definitely helps a lot,” said Casey Cizikas, who continued his career season by scoring his 18th goal. “We’ve got guys that’ve won Cups. We’ve guys that have gone the distance and when they speak, you listen. As a group, it’s definitely big and it goes a long way for us.”

When Tavares left in July, the Islanders were immediately written off. No could have imagined through 63 games they would be first in their division. Even with a new head coach in Barry Trotz and a new general manager in Lou Lamoriello, improvement was expected, but not this quick. 

It’s been a group effort to earn the success they have this season. Eight players have reached double digits in goals, 12 players have at least 20 points, and their goaltenders have combined for a .937 even-strength save percentage.

“We’ve talked about it all week in terms of just getting back to what we do best,” said Trotz afterward. “We come at you with the four lines. We stay on you and be on the right side of pucks and make good decisions, have structure when we need it, desperation when we need it, commitment when we need it.”

Thursday’s emphatic win against their former captain and a team they may see in April during the Stanley Cup Playoffs was another measuring stick game for the Islanders. They’ve continually answered the questions and doubts, and once again showed why their place in the Eastern Conference standings is deserved.

We don’t need you, the fans chanted. And the Islanders showed them why.

————

Bruins make big statement by dominating Lightning

AP
By Adam GretzFeb 28, 2019, 10:54 PM EST
Yes, it is true the Tampa Bay Lightning played on Wednesday night (in overtime, no less) while the Boston Bruins were sitting at home and resting ahead of Thursday’s game.

The Bruins, based on that alone, were obviously going to be the fresher team.

Yes, it is also true that the Lightning have almost nothing to play for at this point in the season having pretty much wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy and top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bruins are still competing to secure home-ice advantage in the first round.

Of course the Bruins were going to be the team with some extra motivation.

But none of that should take away from Boston’s convincing 4-1 win over the Lightning because this was a complete and total beatdown of the league’s best team, and a pretty big statement that the Bruins are also a force to be reckoned with at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins received goals from four different players (Jake DeBrusk, Noel Accairi, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand), while Tuukka Rask stood tall in net stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced and recording an assist on the Bruins’ first goal of the night.

Rask was definitely solid, but the real story was just how strong of a performance this was by the Bruins. This was a Lightning team that entered the night with only 11 regulation losses on the season.

A team that had already eclipsed the 100-point mark for the season and is running away with the top record in the league and the conference.

A team that was riding a 10-game winning streak.

And the Bruins just completely shut them down, limiting them to only 21 shots on goal (and only nine through the first two periods) and putting more than 40 on net. It was just the fifth time all season the Lightning failed to record at least 22 shots in a game.

With that game in the books, and with the Bruins on an incredible run that has seen them go 11-0-4 over their previous 15 games, we should probably start paying more attention to them as a contender.

It is not just about this game, either. It is about the fact they have the third-best points percentage in the NHL, have a handful of All-Stars at the top of their lineup, and maybe found a little bit of depth with the additions of Charlie Coyle, Marcus Johansson, and the continued emergence of DeBrusk. When healthy their defense is very good, and they have two different goalies that are playing like a top-tier starter this season. It is getting harder and harder to find a truly glaring weakness on this roster.

The Bruins are a contender, and they showed why on Thursday night by taking the league’s best team and running them out of the building.

Islanders fans show their displeasure toward Tavares

AP
By Adam GretzFeb 28, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
It was always assumed that John Tavares‘ return to Long Island as a visiting player would create a rather hostile environment. As soon as the Islanders’ long-time captain signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency fans in New York immediately turned on Tavares and, well, just do not really have many warm and fuzzy feelings for him any longer.

Actually, they kind of hate him.

We saw just how intense those feelings are on Thursday night when the Tavares and the Maple Leafs made their first visit to Nassau Coliseum.

Jerseys were burned and destroyed in the parking lot before the game, Tavares Islanders jerseys had the name crossed out and replaced with “Traitor,” and “we don’t need you chants” echoed throughout the building even before the teams hit the ice for warmups.

Once they did hit the ice for warmups things only escalated.

At one point Tavares had a rubber snake thrown at him from the stands.

Then as Tavares was leaving the ice an Islanders fan threw a jersey at him.

The anger did not stop there!

During a stoppage early in the first period the Islanders organization welcomed Tavares back and thanked him for his many contributions to the team over the past decade with the type of tribute video that is customary in these sort of games, and it was completely and totally drowned out by boos, more “we don’t need you chants,” and then later a “you’re a liar” chant.

So … yeah … it has been every bit as hostile as you could have ever possibly imagined it would be.

The Maple Leafs make another visit to Long Island on April 1 and you can bet it will be a similar environment.

WATCH LIVE: Red-hot Bruins, Lightning face off on NBCSN

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two of the hottest teams in the NHL meet on Thursday, as the Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s the first time in NHL history that two teams with active point streaks of 14 games will meet, as the Lightning are 12-0-2 in their last 14 (and have won 10 games in a row), while the Bruins are 10-0-4 in their last 14.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

For all we know, this could be a preview for a second-round series during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As tough as the Toronto Maple Leafs should be, the Bruins may very well be able to win that series, and the Lightning are enjoying the sort of season that could make history.

Even if that series doesn’t end up happening, there’s a ton of talent on hand for Thursday’s game, so it should be a fun one to watch on NBCSN.

[More on Lightning-Bruins in this preview.]

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
Where: Honda Center
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliYanni Gourde
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevAnton Stralman

Starting goalie: Louis Domingue

BRUINS

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDanton Heinen
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciMarcus Johansson
Joakim NordstromCharlie CoyleDavid Backes
Sean KuralyNoel AcciariChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykJohn Moore

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Mike Milbury (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

Hip surgery ends miserable season for Oilers’ Puljujärvi

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
It’s been a day of tough news for prominent Edmonton Oilers draft picks – one former, and one many believe will inevitably leave, too.

While the Devils haven’t outright said that Taylor Hall‘s season is over thanks to knee surgery, the Oilers confirmed that Jesse Puljujärvi’s season is finished as he readies for hip surgery.

Here’s more from the Oilers and assistant/interim GM Keith Gretzky:

Assistant GM Keith Gretzky says the injury has been bothering Jesse for some time now, and after careful consideration with the player, his agent, and the team’s medical staff, the best decision was to have the surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The team believes that Puljujärvi will be healthy by training camp for the 2019-20 season.

This is the latest dramatic development in what’s been an increasingly uncomfortable situation between the player and team, as he’s bounced in and out of the lineup, and up to the NHL and down to the AHL over these bumpy first three years since being selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Puljujärvi and his agent Markus Lehto were not in favor of a recent push to demote him to the AHL, and also made some eyebrow-raising comments about ending his time with the Oilers in general.

Ultimately, this boils down to struggles for both the Oilers and Puljujärvi.

At some point, you have to start producing some offense, so Puljujärvi’s nine points in 46 games this season is troubling, especially after making baby steps in the right direction last season (12 goals and 20 points in 65 games). Those numbers make you worried if the Finnish winger will ever truly catch on. Could he be another Nail Yakupov?

Yet – stop if you’ve heard this before – the Edmonton Oilers made questionable calls when it came to his development.

Puljujärvi’s spent portions of each of his first three seasons in the AHL, sometimes bouncing up and down.

He also tends to bounce around the lineup, and is only averaging 11:57 TOI per game in 2018-19. Even last season’s career-high of 13:22 TOI per game isn’t exactly a true “sink or swim” opportunity. Looking at his teammate numbers at Natural Stat Trick, his linemates have been a true hodgepodge when Puljujärvi manages to crack the lineup.

It becomes something of a tug-of-war situation. Even Puljujärvi’s most passionate defenders would probably admit that he could be doing more to earn better opportunities, yet his critics should also understand that the Oilers haven’t really committed to giving him many chances to shine.

Considering the Oilers’ unfortunate recent history with struggling prospects, it feels like this story won’t have a happy ending. The foreshadowing looks grim.

There is one happy scenario, whether it’s realistic or not.

Puljujärvi’s rookie contract is about to expire. That could be a blessing in disguise for the Oilers, as former GM Peter Chiarelli’s forced the team into a lot of salary cap corners with poor value judgments and other gaffes. Picture this, then:

  • The Oilers sign Puljujärvi to a cheap deal with some term.
  • Edmonton makes real changes to the front office, replacing “the old boys’ club” with fresh thinkers.
  • Those fresh thinkers bring in an innovative coach, who also gives Puljujärvi a clean slate and a greater role with the team.
  • Puljujärvi gets his career on track, and the Oilers enjoy some sorely needed cap savings on a quality young player.

If the last three years haven’t already totally burned that bridge, maybe things might actually work out?

A “change of scenery” may end up being more likely, and possibly an amicable way to end this difficult relationship. Of course, there’s a lot of recent history to argue that such a move could blow up in Edmonton’s face.

For all that’s gone wrong, at least the Oilers have a chance to salvage this situation, whether that chance is remote or not.

