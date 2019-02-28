More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Ducks’ Rakell tossed from game after ugly hit from behind

By Scott BilleckFeb 28, 2019, 12:09 AM EST
You’re supposed to let up on a hit if you see the numbers, or avoid it completely. Rickard Rakell didn’t seem to get that memo on Wednesday night.

The Anaheim Ducks forward saw Drake Caggiula‘s No. 91 for a good stretch of time as they both chased down a puck that was dumped in by the latter early in the second period. As they both convened deep in Anaheim’s zone, Caggiula tried to slow up and make a play on the loose puck. Tried, because Rakell didn’t slow up at all, rather he made like a freight train and unloaded on the Blackhawks forward, who was helpless to the cause.

The reverse angle showed Caggiula’s head getting bounced off the glass before he fell to the ice. Caggiula needed to be helped up and helped off the ice, down the tunnel and out of the game.

Rakell, too, needed an escort out of the game as bloodthirsty Blackhawks players tried to seek out revenge. He was given five minutes for boarding and a game misconduct (and perhaps a call from the league’s player safety folks).

The Blackhawks managed to score on the power play but also gave up a shorty to make it a wash.

Caggiula was ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning set franchise mark with 10th straight win

By Scott BilleckFeb 27, 2019, 10:42 PM EST
Make it 10 in a row.

The Tampa Bay Lightning just refuse to lose and their 10th straight victory on Wednesday, 4-3 in overtime against the New York Rangers, established a new franchise record for a team that seems to be setting new ones every time they touch the ice.

And like their ninth straight win on Monday night, the Lightning were once again made to work for it by a team all-but-mathematically eliminated form the playoffs, this time by a plucky Rangers team that was gutted at the trade deadline.

It took a Victor Hedman overtime winner (and a questionable pick play that went uncalled) for the Lightning to unseat the Rangers on NBSCN.

The Lightning jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring goals seven minutes apart through Tyler Johnson and J.T. Miller in the first period. Like most nights, it seemed like the Lightning were destined for an easy rout.

But Mike Zibanejad injected some life into the Rangers just 56 seconds into the second period, taking a cross-ice feed from Jimmy Vesey and slotting it home on his backhand to pull the game to 2-1.

The Rangers’ high-flying, high-scoring top line was broken up when the team traded Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars last week, but Vesey’s promotion seemed to keep the good times rolling.

After Dan Girardi scored on a one-timer to regain the two-goal lead, Vesey added a goal to his earlier assist. Boo Nieves then capped off New York’s three-goal second period to tie the game 3-3. The Rangers put up 17 shots in the frame after giving up 14 in the first period, and then limited the Lightning to six shots in the third to earn themselves a point.

The Rangers were also without forward Kevin Hayes, who was dealt to Winnipeg, and defenseman Adam McQuaid, who was shipped out to Columbus Blue Jackets. Brendan Lemieux, who made his debut with the Rangers after coming over in the Hayes deal, played 15:24 on the third line and seeing time on the team’s second power-play unit.

The Lightning came into Wednesday’s game having not lost in regulation in their past 13 games. That, of course, turned over to 14 as their remarkable run continues.

Speaking of notable runs, Nikita Kucherov added three more assists to his incredible point tally this season. Kucherov came into the game with an eight-point lead on Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the Art Ross race. He now leads the Blackhawks superstar by 11, with Kane in action later on Wednesday on NBSCN.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Ducks on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks are coming off back-to-back regulation losses including a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Stars on Sunday, in which Chicago fought back from a three-goal deficit to tie things up in the third but Jason Spezza scored the game-winner for Dallas on a 5-on-3 PP w/ 11:05 left in regulation.

On the morning of January 20, the Blackhawks had 41 points and were dead last in the NHL. Now, they are in legitimate striking distance of a Wild Card berth thanks to a 10-4-0 record since then. Over that span, no team has score more goals than Chicago – 65.

Anaheim has lost three straight in regulation (outscored 8-2) including getting shut out in its latest affair on Monday at Vancouver, 4-0. The Ducks return home from a four-game road trip that started with a win at Minnesota before getting swept in its Canadian swing (Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver). Now, Anaheim will play seven of its next eifght at home as it tries to get back on track with its six-year playoff streak in serious jeopardy.

The Ducks went through a stretch where they lost 19 of 21 games (2-15-4) – having lost a franchise- record 12 straight (0-8-4) from mid-December to mid-January and suffering another seven-game losing streak (all in regulation) from Jan. 20-Feb. 9.

Anaheim ranks last in the NHL in goals/game (2.16) & shots/game (27.7) and have the fourth-worst power play in the league (15.1%). They’ve scored just two goals total in their last three games.

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Drake CaggiulaJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeDominik Kahun
Brandon SaadArtem AnisimovDylan Sikura
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerJohn Hayden

Duncan KeithBrent Seabrook
Slater KoekkoekErik Gustafsson
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

DUCKS
Daniel SprongRickard RakellCorey Perry
Max JonesAdam HenriqueTroy Terry
Devin ShoreDerek GrantJakob Silfverberg
Nick RitchieRyan KeslerCarter Rowney

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson
Jaycob MegnaCam Fowler
Brendan Guhle – Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: Ryan Miller

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Devils’ Mueller stretched off after scary crash into end boards

By Scott BilleckFeb 27, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
Yikes.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller had to be stretched off the ice just over a minute into the third period of Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames after a nasty crash rendered him motionless for some time.

Mueller was trying to get to a cross-ice pass from Travis Zajac, but whiffed on the shot attempt. The puck went behind Flames netminder David Rittich, with Mueller and Flames forward Michael Frolik chasing it down.

Mueller’s right foot appeared to pick into the ice, sending Mueller awkwardly into the end boards and Frolik crashing down on top of him through the collision.

Medical attention was immediately summoned, with the Devils’ doctor and training staff from both teams attending. A stretcher was rolled out as players nervously watched on, many stunned.

Mueller appeared conscious as he was getting loaded onto the stretcher and was able to give the crowd a thumbs up as he was rolled across the center line, which drew a nice roar from the home crowd.

The Devils had good news following the game, reporting through their official Twitter account that Mueller had “full feeling and movement in his extremities.” The Devils said he alert oriented and conscious and was taken to local hospital for further evaluation.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Rangers meet Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 27, 2019, 6:29 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With their shootout win on Monday against the Kings the Lightning became the first team this season to reach 100 points. Their torrid pace has them well on their way to what would be a fifth playoff appearance in the last six seasons and could win the franchise’s first-ever Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular-season team.

Nikita Kucherov, now in his sixth season, leads the NHL in both assists (71 – franchise record) & points (101) – both career highs. After his assist on Monday (his only point of the game), he’s on pace for 92 assists and 131 points.

Should Kucherov, who has an eight-point lead over Patrick Kane in the scoring race, finish atop the league with the most points, he’d become the second player in franchise history to win the Art Ross Trophy – joining Martin St. Louis, who did it in 2003-04 and 2012-13… he is seven points away from tying Vincent Lecavalier’s franchise record (108 pts).

New York sits 11 points out of a playoff spot after an overtime loss at Washington in its last game on Sunday to continue the Rangers trend of alternating wins and losses for most of the month. The Rangers, once perennial contenders with 11 playoff appearances in a 12-season span from 2006-2017, are now headed towards missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Mika Zibanejad has tallied two assists in back-to-back games and now has 18 points (nine goals) in the last 13 games. He’s already reached career highs with 36 assists and 62 points this season – leads team in both. Zibanejad only needs two more goals to set a new career high in that category as well (had 27 goals last season).

Chris Kreider is tied with Zibanejad for the team lead in goals (26) and has scored in two straight games. Jimmy Vesey, who took Zuccarello’s spot on the top line on Sunday, had a goal and an assist – his second straight game with those marks.

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Yanni GourdeAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Dan GirardiVictor Hedman
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Anton StralmanMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Jimmy Vesey
Vladislav NamestnikovRyan StromeJesper Fast
Brendan LemieuxLias AnderssonPavel Buchnevich
Brendan SmithBoo NievesConnor Brickley

Brady SkjeiNeal Pionk
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Frederik Claesson – Kevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden in New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie.