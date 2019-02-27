More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

Wednesday Night Hockey: Crawford’s return will give Blackhawks ’emotional boost’

By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The last few years have been particularly difficult on Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford. The 34-year-old played in just 28 games because of post-concussion symptoms last year and he’s had the same concussion issues for a good chunk of this year.

Crawford has missed the last 28 games, but on Monday he was activated off injured reserve.

“It’s been another long wait,” Crawford said. “It’s always tough watching from the sidelines. Try to get back in there, hopefully I feel really good right away and it’s just going to be fun to play hockey again.”

His return couldn’t have come at a better time for a ‘Hawks team that’s just six points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Sure, they’d have to leap over four teams to get there but there’s still a slim chance that they could make things interesting.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:00 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

“He’s going to stop more pucks than the other guy across the rink, that’s the biggest thing/He does play the puck really well, that is a factor,” Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Very composed back there. The other thing he brings is a calmness. Nothing’s going to bother him, and that filters down to the rest of the team. We’ve been talking about, don’t get too high or low, never give up. He’s got that.

“I’m sure the guys will get a little emotional boost. Most importantly, he’s a pretty good goaltender. He’s proven, tested, experienced, and that’s going to help. There is a belief in our room that we have what it takes, but he’ll help.”

When healthy, Crawford has shown that he has what it takes to be a steadying presence between the pipes for his team. He got off to a bad start this year, as he has 6-14-2 record with a 3.28 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. But in his defense, the team was a complete disaster out of the gate. That’s not to say that he couldn’t have been better.

If they’re going to make a serious push for a playoff spot, they’ll have to win games like this against an Anaheim Ducks team that is struggling badly. The Blackhawks have dropped back-to-back games against Colorado and Dallas. They can’t afford to drop these two points against a team that has lost three games in a row and five of their last six.

Can Crawford’s return help Chicago go on a run? We’ll find out shortly.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Wednesday Night Hockey: Where do Rangers go from here?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Onward with the rebuild.

The Rangers made it crystal clear last year that they were going to go through a re-tool. The fans were warned that popular players would be traded, but that didn’t make those changes any easier for them or the players remaining in that locker room.

It’s been an emotional week for the Rangers. As you’ve probably seen by now, Henrik Lundqvist was reduced to tears when he was asked about Mats Zuccarello no longer being on the roster. Losing pending unrestricted free agents Adam McQuaid and Kevin Hayes won’t be easier on them, either.

Zuccarello spent parts of nine seasons in New York before being traded to Dallas last weekend. In a short amount of time, he managed to become one of the franchise’s go-to offensive players. He accumulated 113 goals and 352 points in 509 games in the Big Apple. He added 31 more points in 60 postseason games. He was part of the Rangers squad that made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014.

As for Hayes, he also became an integral part of the team’s top-six forward group. The 26-year-old managed to score a career-high 25 goals last season, but the two sides couldn’t agree to a contract extension, so he ended up going to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in Winnipeg.

Of course, nobody’s blaming general manager Jeff Gorton for pulling the trigger on these deals. The Rangers are 11 points out of a playoff spot and there’s no way they’ll be able to dig themselves out of that hole. So, instead of losing these players for nothing on July 1st, Gorton found a way to get assets for them.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Even though it’s sound business, it still can’t be easy for that locker room to fill that void in the room.

“I knew, we knew, we all knew the situation we were in,” head coach David Quinn said of his first season in New York. “It’s been everything I thought it would be and more. I knew it was going to be very challenging but these guys have been very receptive to the things we’re trying to do… I love New York. It’s a great city. This experience, this job, has been everything I thought it was going to be. And I’ve enjoyed it probably a little bit more than I thought.”

The Rangers have some nice pieces like Mika Zibanejad, Brady Skjei, Chris Kreider, Pavel Buchnevich, Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil. As it stands right now, they have two first-round draft picks and three second-round draft picks in next summer’s NHL Entry Draft.

The veterans in the room will have to just wait for some of the youngsters to take a step forward or two and they’ll need to hope that the front office is able to make the most of the draft picks they have at their disposal. Until then, there’s nothing they can really do.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Tavares ready for Long Island return; Hurricanes want outdoor game

By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

John Tavares is going back to New York for the first time since signing with the Maple Leafs. “I really embraced being an Islander. I loved it. It was a great place to play. I never didn’t enjoy my time there even when times weren’t going well.” (TSN)

• No matter what Tavares says about going back to Long Island, some of these fans will never forgive him. Check out these #DearJohn messages. (Long Island News)

• No one should be concerned about the Flames’ lack of movement at the trade deadline. (The Hockey News)

• The Carolina Hurricanes continue to make a push to host an outdoor game. (The Score)

• It’s Black History Month, so NHL.com took this opportunity to write about Shandor Alphonso, who is the second black official in the league. (NHL.com)

• Even though he hasn’t scored many goals for St. Cloud State this season, Canadiens first-rounder Ryan Poehling has a bright future ahead of him. (EPRinkside.com)

• There’s nothing wrong with what the Tampa Bay Lightning did at the trade deadline. (Raw Charge)

• Which team holds the most draft picks after the NHL trade deadline? (Sportsnet)

• The Sabres are hoping that the addition of Brandon Montour will take them to another level. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• How is that playoff race in the West shaping up now that the deadline has come and gone. (Canucks Army)

Ryan Reaves knows exactly how Mark Stone felt on trade deadline day. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The AHL team in Tucson has helped grow the game at the youth levels. (Tucson Roadrunners)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Maximum Domi; Night of blowouts

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2019, 2:17 AM EST
2 Comments

Three Stars

1. Max Domi

Consider this a collective award for the Canadiens, who throttled the Red Wings 8-1, even though they played the night before.

Domi led the way two goals and three assists for five points, with three shots on goal and a +5 rating in that lopsided win. This pushes his breakthrough 2018-19 campaign to 22 goals and 59 points in 64 games.

By the way, Domi’s the first Canadiens player to score at least five points in a game since some obscure player named Guy Lafleur did so in 1978.

Other Canadiens players could make credible arguments for spots in the top three, too. Jonathan Drouin was among the non-Domi leading scorers of Tuesday, generating four points (all assists). Andrew Shaw wasn’t far behind, generating his first hat trick.

Those three didn’t just tear things up, they also scored with startling efficiency. Looking at goals alone, they combined for five on just seven SOG. By my calculations, that is … very good.

2. Teuvo Teravainen

Teravainen is to the Hurricanes what Domi is to the Canadiens for Tuesday. He had the best game of anyone on a team that dominated the competition, and thus Teravainen’s teammates deserve mentions, too.

Teravainen scored one goal and three assists for four points. Remarkably, the Teravainen – Domi connection continues over the full season view, as Teravainen has 59 points in 2018-19 (in 63 games). The Hurricanes probably already felt good about signing Teuvo to a five-year extension with just a $5.4 million cap hit when they inked it in January, but it only looks better now.

Two of his teammates deserve recognition, as well. Both Dougie Hamilton (two goals, one assist, game misconduct?) and Jordan Staal (three assists) generated three-point nights. Hamilton was especially dangerous, generating nine SOG in Carolina’s impressive 6-1 win against Kings.

3. Brad Marchand

Marchand scored a goal and two assists, with his tally being his 25th career shorthanded goal, tying Rick Middleton for the Bruins’ franchise record.

The 30-year-old now has 25 goals and 74 points in 62 games this season. Marchand’s now 11 points short of his career-high of 85 points, which he generated in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

A lot happened in this game, even beyond Marchand helping the Bruins dominate the Sharks. Erik Karlsson looked a little slow on Marchand’s goal, maybe because – you know – he might be dealing with an injury that requires rest. There was also a fight between Evander Kane and Zdeno Chara. Yeah, a lot was going on.

Highlights of the Night

Matthew Tkachuk might not suffer from many more slumps when he can score like this.

Vinnie Hinostroza has a lot of moves, which Roberto Luongo unfortunately found out.

Factoids

  • Jordan Binnington only needed to make 19 saves for his fifth shutout, so that wasn’t quite good enough to get him in the three stars on a high-scoring night. He’ll have to settle for being on a pretty lofty list.

Scores

BOS 4 – SJS 1
CGY 3 – NYI 1
PHI 5 – BUF 2
WSH 7 – OTT 2
CAR 6 – LAK 1
PIT 5 – CBJ 2
MTL 8 – DET 1
STL 2 – NSH 0
MIN 3 – WPG 2
ARI 4 – FLA 3 (SO)
VGK 4 – DAL 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins push Blue Jackets out of top 8, and other East bubble updates

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 26, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
1 Comment

As much as the Blue Jackets look bold in adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel during the trade deadline and not moving Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, one thing doesn’t look different. They’re still seemingly going to need to finally solve the riddle of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now, it’s true that both the Penguins and Blue Jackets could both make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s almost certain that three playoff spots will boil down to four teams: Columbus and Pittsburgh, plus the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. With things as tight as they are right now, there will probably be some serious twists and turns until the 2018-19 regular season ends on April 7.

It’s chilling to the Blue Jackets to realize that, if the playoffs began on Tuesday night, they’d be on the outside looking in. Painful stuff to absorb shortly after betting big on a deep playoff run.

With that in mind, the Blue Jackets have to hope that Tuesday represents the dark Second Act before the heroes prevail in the end, partying with Wookies.

So let’s break down Tuesday, when “The Penguins Strike Back.”

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2

Columbus loaded up, while the Penguins have also mortgaged a portion of their future by recently giving up picks for Nick Bjugstad/Jared McCann, and making questionable moves including adding derisive defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

Tuesday represented the first of three remaining games against the Penguins, with the head-to-head games closing off with a home-and-home series on March 7 and 9.

The Penguins stunned what must have been an-at-first elated Blue Jackets crowd with a 3-0 first period. Pittsburgh must have been fearing that they’d squander another lead like they did against the Flyers at the 2019 Stadium Series when Columbus wound that edge down to 3-2, but the Pens ultimately won. Evgeni Malkin‘s game-winner was surely one Bobrovsky would like back:

So far, the Blue Jackets have lost both of their games against the Penguins this season, which must really bug John Tortorella — who hasn’t been shy about sharing his hatred for the Pens.

The Blue Jackets found no solace looking at the scoreboard, either.

Hurricanes 6, Kings 1

The main drama here revolved around whether the Hurricanes would come up with another riff on “bunch of jerks.” Carolina won easily, and yes, they did present something new to troll those who grumble at those win celebrations.

Canadiens 8(!), Red Wings 1

Although Monday’s regulation loss to the lowly Devils must have been frustrating, you’d almost expect a less relentless rendition of the Canadiens to close out back-to-back games.

If Montreal was fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it, as they absolutely demolished Detroit. Any worries about back-to-back losses to cellar dwellers went away during Montreal’s five-goal second period.

***

There was quite a bit of movement in the skintight standings:

Metro 3: Hurricanes: 34-23-6, 74 points, 33 regulation/OT wins, 63 games played

WC 1: Canadiens: 34-23-7, 75 points, 32 ROW, 64 GP
WC 2: Penguins: 33-22-8, 74 points, 32 ROW, 63 GP

Ninth place: Blue Jackets: 35-24-3, 73 points, 35 ROW, 62 GP

While Tuesday represents the worst-case scenario for Columbus, the Blue Jackets’ current position is misleading, as they can win that game in hand and then move back in front of everyone.

There are possible situations where this wouldn’t happen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Jackets’ (or Hurricanes’) fate comes down to if they can beat (or at least wrestle some standings points away from) the Penguins, as Carolina and Columbus each have two games remaining against Pittsburgh.

(In case you’re wondering … Columbus faces Montreal and Carolina once more, while the Habs and Hurricanes face each other one more time.)

Anyone who genuinely believes they know which of these four teams will secure the three East spots is probably bluffing. If Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is wrong about his confidence in his own team standing tall, then that gamble would end up become an enormous bust.

Tuesday made that reality feel more possible, but expect things to change, possibly almost every night.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.