WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Ducks on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Blackhawks are coming off back-to-back regulation losses including a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Stars on Sunday, in which Chicago fought back from a three-goal deficit to tie things up in the third but Jason Spezza scored the game-winner for Dallas on a 5-on-3 PP w/ 11:05 left in regulation.
On the morning of January 20, the Blackhawks had 41 points and were dead last in the NHL. Now, they are in legitimate striking distance of a Wild Card berth thanks to a 10-4-0 record since then. Over that span, no team has score more goals than Chicago – 65.
Anaheim has lost three straight in regulation (outscored 8-2) including getting shut out in its latest affair on Monday at Vancouver, 4-0. The Ducks return home from a four-game road trip that started with a win at Minnesota before getting swept in its Canadian swing (Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver). Now, Anaheim will play seven of its next eifght at home as it tries to get back on track with its six-year playoff streak in serious jeopardy.
The Ducks went through a stretch where they lost 19 of 21 games (2-15-4) – having lost a franchise- record 12 straight (0-8-4) from mid-December to mid-January and suffering another seven-game losing streak (all in regulation) from Jan. 20-Feb. 9.
Anaheim ranks last in the NHL in goals/game (2.16) & shots/game (27.7) and have the fourth-worst power play in the league (15.1%). They’ve scored just two goals total in their last three games.
[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
What: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Drake Caggiula – Jonathan Toews – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Strome – Dominik Kahun
Brandon Saad – Artem Anisimov – Dylan Sikura
Chris Kunitz – Marcus Kruger – John Hayden
Duncan Keith – Brent Seabrook
Slater Koekkoek – Erik Gustafsson
Carl Dahlstrom – Connor Murphy
Starting goalie: Corey Crawford
DUCKS
Daniel Sprong – Rickard Rakell – Corey Perry
Max Jones – Adam Henrique – Troy Terry
Devin Shore – Derek Grant – Jakob Silfverberg
Nick Ritchie – Ryan Kesler – Carter Rowney
Hampus Lindholm – Josh Manson
Jaycob Megna – Cam Fowler
Brendan Guhle – Korbinian Holzer
Starting goalie: Ryan Miller
Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.