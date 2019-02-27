More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

The Buzzer: Maximum Domi; Night of blowouts

By James O'BrienFeb 27, 2019, 2:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Max Domi

Consider this a collective award for the Canadiens, who throttled the Red Wings 8-1, even though they played the night before.

Domi led the way two goals and three assists for five points, with three shots on goal and a +5 rating in that lopsided win. This pushes his breakthrough 2018-19 campaign to 22 goals and 59 points in 64 games.

By the way, Domi’s the first Canadiens player to score at least five points in a game since some obscure player named Guy Lafleur did so in 1978.

Other Canadiens players could make credible arguments for spots in the top three, too. Jonathan Drouin was among the non-Domi leading scorers of Tuesday, generating four points (all assists). Andrew Shaw wasn’t far behind, generating his first hat trick.

Those three didn’t just tear things up, they also scored with startling efficiency. Looking at goals alone, they combined for five on just seven SOG. By my calculations, that is … very good.

2. Teuvo Teravainen

Teravainen is to the Hurricanes what Domi is to the Canadiens for Tuesday. He had the best game of anyone on a team that dominated the competition, and thus Teravainen’s teammates deserve mentions, too.

Teravainen scored one goal and three assists for four points. Remarkably, the Teravainen – Domi connection continues over the full season view, as Teravainen has 59 points in 2018-19 (in 63 games). The Hurricanes probably already felt good about signing Teuvo to a five-year extension with just a $5.4 million cap hit when they inked it in January, but it only looks better now.

Two of his teammates deserve recognition, as well. Both Dougie Hamilton (two goals, one assist, game misconduct?) and Jordan Staal (three assists) generated three-point nights. Hamilton was especially dangerous, generating nine SOG in Carolina’s impressive 6-1 win against Kings.

3. Brad Marchand

Marchand scored a goal and two assists, with his tally being his 25th career shorthanded goal, tying Rick Middleton for the Bruins’ franchise record.

The 30-year-old now has 25 goals and 74 points in 62 games this season. Marchand’s now 11 points short of his career-high of 85 points, which he generated in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

A lot happened in this game, even beyond Marchand helping the Bruins dominate the Sharks. Erik Karlsson looked a little slow on Marchand’s goal, maybe because – you know – he might be dealing with an injury that requires rest. There was also a fight between Evander Kane and Zdeno Chara. Yeah, a lot was going on.

Highlights of the Night

Matthew Tkachuk might not suffer from many more slumps when he can score like this.

Vinnie Hinostroza has a lot of moves, which Roberto Luongo unfortunately found out.

Factoids

  • Jordan Binnington only needed to make 19 saves for his fifth shutout, so that wasn’t quite good enough to get him in the three stars on a high-scoring night. He’ll have to settle for being on a pretty lofty list.

Scores

BOS 4 – SJS 1
CGY 3 – NYI 1
PHI 5 – BUF 2
WSH 7 – OTT 2
CAR 6 – LAK 1
PIT 5 – CBJ 2
MTL 8 – DET 1
STL 2 – NSH 0
MIN 3 – WPG 2
ARI 4 – FLA 3 (SO)
VGK 4 – DAL 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins push Blue Jackets out of top 8, and other East bubble updates

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 26, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

As much as the Blue Jackets look bold in adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel during the trade deadline and not moving Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, one thing doesn’t look different. They’re still seemingly going to need to finally solve the riddle of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now, it’s true that both the Penguins and Blue Jackets could both make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s almost certain that three playoff spots will boil down to four teams: Columbus and Pittsburgh, plus the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. With things as tight as they are right now, there will probably be some serious twists and turns until the 2018-19 regular season ends on April 7.

It’s chilling to the Blue Jackets to realize that, if the playoffs began on Tuesday night, they’d be on the outside looking in. Painful stuff to absorb shortly after betting big on a deep playoff run.

With that in mind, the Blue Jackets have to hope that Tuesday represents the dark Second Act before the heroes prevail in the end, partying with Wookies.

So let’s break down Tuesday, when “The Penguins Strike Back.”

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2

Columbus loaded up, while the Penguins have also mortgaged a portion of their future by recently giving up picks for Nick Bjugstad/Jared McCann, and making questionable moves including adding derisive defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

Tuesday represented the first of three remaining games against the Penguins, with the head-to-head games closing off with a home-and-home series on March 7 and 9.

The Penguins stunned what must have been an-at-first elated Blue Jackets crowd with a 3-0 first period. Pittsburgh must have been fearing that they’d squander another lead like they did against the Flyers at the 2019 Stadium Series when Columbus wound that edge down to 3-2, but the Pens ultimately won. Evgeni Malkin‘s game-winner was surely one Bobrovsky would like back:

So far, the Blue Jackets have lost both of their games against the Penguins this season, which must really bug John Tortorella — who hasn’t been shy about sharing his hatred for the Pens.

The Blue Jackets found no solace looking at the scoreboard, either.

Hurricanes 6, Kings 1

The main drama here revolved around whether the Hurricanes would come up with another riff on “bunch of jerks.” Carolina won easily, and yes, they did present something new to troll those who grumble at those win celebrations.

Canadiens 8(!), Red Wings 1

Although Monday’s regulation loss to the lowly Devils must have been frustrating, you’d almost expect a less relentless rendition of the Canadiens to close out back-to-back games.

If Montreal was fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it, as they absolutely demolished Detroit. Any worries about back-to-back losses to cellar dwellers went away during Montreal’s five-goal second period.

***

There was quite a bit of movement in the skintight standings:

Metro 3: Hurricanes: 34-23-6, 74 points, 33 regulation/OT wins, 63 games played

WC 1: Canadiens: 34-23-7, 75 points, 32 ROW, 64 GP
WC 2: Penguins: 33-22-8, 74 points, 32 ROW, 63 GP

Ninth place: Blue Jackets: 35-24-3, 73 points, 35 ROW, 62 GP

While Tuesday represents the worst-case scenario for Columbus, the Blue Jackets’ current position is misleading, as they can win that game in hand and then move back in front of everyone.

There are possible situations where this wouldn’t happen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Jackets’ (or Hurricanes’) fate comes down to if they can beat (or at least wrestle some standings points away from) the Penguins, as Carolina and Columbus each have two games remaining against Pittsburgh.

(In case you’re wondering … Columbus faces Montreal and Carolina once more, while the Habs and Hurricanes face each other one more time.)

Anyone who genuinely believes they know which of these four teams will secure the three East spots is probably bluffing. If Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is wrong about his confidence in his own team standing tall, then that gamble would end up become an enormous bust.

Tuesday made that reality feel more possible, but expect things to change, possibly almost every night.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Hurricanes present next evolution of ‘Bunch of Jerks’ trolling

via Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon
By James O'BrienFeb 26, 2019, 10:18 PM EST
6 Comments

The Carolina Hurricanes are not yet done having fun with Don Cherry’s “bunch of jerks” criticisms. Cherry might even feel compelled to claim they’re being jerks about it.

After printing amusing T-shirts with what’s basically becoming the slogan of the 2018-19 Carolina Hurricanes, the team really leaned into it on Tuesday.

Of course, most importantly – we think most importantly – the Hurricanes took care of business in the competitive East playoff races, as they absolutely pummeled the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-1.

All of that winning must inspire some creativity and swagger, from this projection, shared by Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon:

To this tremendous win celebration:

Fun stuff, to the point of possibly being a rallying cry. If you’re one of those people who’ve been getting annoyed by this – or just wonder if this team is “serious” enough to compete as they run through creative antics, then this feels like bad news. It seems like the Hurricanes are only going to bigger, bolder, and funnier with these celebrations.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Flyers stay hot; Sabres? Not so much

By James O'BrienFeb 26, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

One day after the trade deadline, both the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face long odds in making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flyers are playing as if they’re going to max out their chances, while the Sabres’ slippage continues. Philly won 5-2, passed Buffalo for the 10th place in the East, and generated a 45-36 shots on goal advantage.

Philadelphia enjoyed a real team effort, as Claude Giroux was the only Flyers player with a multi-point night via one goal and one assist. Ryan Hartman likely endeared himself to fans missing Wayne Simmonds, even as he didn’t score, as he fired four SOG, delivered four hits, and blocked two shots.

This hit on Rasmus Dahlin brought Flyers fans to their feet:

These two teams continue on opposite trajectories.

On Jan. 12, the Flyers lost 3-2 to the Devils, falling to 16-23-6. Their record is now at 30-26-7. The Sabres briefly stood atop the NHL standings, and enjoyed a 10-game winning streak, yet they’ve gone from 20-9-5 to 29-26-8.

The East’s playoff race is almost certainly boiling down to nine teams fighting for eight spots, so finishing 10th might not end up meaning much, but there’s no denying that the Flyers are hot right now.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Fight: Evander Kane ragdolls Zdeno Chara after hit, everything happens

By James O'BrienFeb 26, 2019, 9:38 PM EST
11 Comments

Anyone with eyes – nay, a single sense, really – knows that you’d be wise not to mess with Zdeno Chara. Tuesday provided evidence that you’d be wise not to mix it up with Evander Kane, either.

The threat of bodily harm wasn’t limited to Erik Karlsson re-injuring his groin during the Tuesday’s Boston Bruins – San Jose Sharks game, as things had been getting pretty nasty.

The most eyebrow-raising exchange happened between the Sharks power forward and Bruins blueliner, however. The two seemed to be mixing it up for a while, and Chara delivered a questionable hit. Kane took Chara by surprise and basically ragdolled him (!) into a fight, which mostly amounted to Kane covering up and protecting himself from an enraged Chara (which, yes, was smart).

NBC Sports California’s Brodie Brazil points to two of those moments, to be specific. Here’s a GIF specifically of Chara’s hit on Kane:

And the aforementioned ragdolling.

Wow. You don’t see that everyday, which is likely for the best — just think of the property damage, as this was essentially hockey’s answer to a clash of the titans.

*Hides, shivering, under covers.*