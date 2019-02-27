PHT Morning Skate: Tavares ready for Long Island return; Hurricanes want outdoor game

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• John Tavares is going back to New York for the first time since signing with the Maple Leafs. “I really embraced being an Islander. I loved it. It was a great place to play. I never didn’t enjoy my time there even when times weren’t going well.” (TSN)
• No matter what Tavares says about going back to Long Island, some of these fans will never forgive him. Check out these #DearJohn messages. (Long Island News)
• No one should be concerned about the Flames’ lack of movement at the trade deadline. (The Hockey News)
• The Carolina Hurricanes continue to make a push to host an outdoor game. (The Score)
• It’s Black History Month, so NHL.com took this opportunity to write about Shandor Alphonso, who is the second black official in the league. (NHL.com)
• Even though he hasn’t scored many goals for St. Cloud State this season, Canadiens first-rounder Ryan Poehling has a bright future ahead of him. (EPRinkside.com)
• There’s nothing wrong with what the Tampa Bay Lightning did at the trade deadline. (Raw Charge)
• Which team holds the most draft picks after the NHL trade deadline? (Sportsnet)
Consider this a collective award for the Canadiens, who throttled the Red Wings 8-1, even though they played the night before.
Domi led the way two goals and three assists for five points, with three shots on goal and a +5 rating in that lopsided win. This pushes his breakthrough 2018-19 campaign to 22 goals and 59 points in 64 games.
By the way, Domi’s the first Canadiens player to score at least five points in a game since some obscure player named Guy Lafleur did so in 1978.
Other Canadiens players could make credible arguments for spots in the top three, too. Jonathan Drouin was among the non-Domi leading scorers of Tuesday, generating four points (all assists). Andrew Shaw wasn’t far behind, generating his first hat trick.
Those three didn’t just tear things up, they also scored with startling efficiency. Looking at goals alone, they combined for five on just seven SOG. By my calculations, that is … very good.
Teravainen is to the Hurricanes what Domi is to the Canadiens for Tuesday. He had the best game of anyone on a team that dominated the competition, and thus Teravainen’s teammates deserve mentions, too.
Teravainen scored one goal and three assists for four points. Remarkably, the Teravainen – Domi connection continues over the full season view, as Teravainen has 59 points in 2018-19 (in 63 games). The Hurricanes probably already felt good about signing Teuvo to a five-year extension with just a $5.4 million cap hit when they inked it in January, but it only looks better now.
Two of his teammates deserve recognition, as well. Both Dougie Hamilton (two goals, one assist, game misconduct?) and Jordan Staal (three assists) generated three-point nights. Hamilton was especially dangerous, generating nine SOG in Carolina’s impressive 6-1 win against Kings.
Jordan Binnington only needed to make 19 saves for his fifth shutout, so that wasn’t quite good enough to get him in the three stars on a high-scoring night. He’ll have to settle for being on a pretty lofty list.
Jordan Binnington's historic rookie season continues. He is only the second netminder in the NHL's modern era (since 1943-44) to record five shutouts through his first 18 career starts. #NHLStats#NSHvsSTLpic.twitter.com/d7tXirg51l
As much as the Blue Jackets look bold in adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel during the trade deadline and not moving Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, one thing doesn’t look different. They’re still seemingly going to need to finally solve the riddle of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Now, it’s true that both the Penguins and Blue Jackets could both make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It’s almost certain that three playoff spots will boil down to four teams: Columbus and Pittsburgh, plus the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. With things as tight as they are right now, there will probably be some serious twists and turns until the 2018-19 regular season ends on April 7.
It’s chilling to the Blue Jackets to realize that, if the playoffs began on Tuesday night, they’d be on the outside looking in. Painful stuff to absorb shortly after betting big on a deep playoff run.
With that in mind, the Blue Jackets have to hope that Tuesday represents the dark Second Act before the heroes prevail in the end, partying with Wookies.
So let’s break down Tuesday, when “The Penguins Strike Back.”
So far, the Blue Jackets have lost both of their games against the Penguins this season, which must really bug John Tortorella — who hasn’t been shy about sharing his hatred for the Pens.
The Blue Jackets found no solace looking at the scoreboard, either.
Hurricanes 6, Kings 1
The main drama here revolved around whether the Hurricanes would come up with another riff on “bunch of jerks.” Carolina won easily, and yes, they did present something new to troll those who grumble at those win celebrations.
Canadiens 8(!), Red Wings 1
Although Monday’s regulation loss to the lowly Devils must have been frustrating, you’d almost expect a less relentless rendition of the Canadiens to close out back-to-back games.
If Montreal was fatigued, they had a funny way of showing it, as they absolutely demolished Detroit. Any worries about back-to-back losses to cellar dwellers went away during Montreal’s five-goal second period.
***
There was quite a bit of movement in the skintight standings:
Metro 3:Hurricanes: 34-23-6, 74 points, 33 regulation/OT wins, 63 games played
WC 1:Canadiens: 34-23-7, 75 points, 32 ROW, 64 GP WC 2:Penguins: 33-22-8, 74 points, 32 ROW, 63 GP
Ninth place:Blue Jackets: 35-24-3, 73 points, 35 ROW, 62 GP
While Tuesday represents the worst-case scenario for Columbus, the Blue Jackets’ current position is misleading, as they can win that game in hand and then move back in front of everyone.
There are possible situations where this wouldn’t happen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Blue Jackets’ (or Hurricanes’) fate comes down to if they can beat (or at least wrestle some standings points away from) the Penguins, as Carolina and Columbus each have two games remaining against Pittsburgh.
(In case you’re wondering … Columbus faces Montreal and Carolina once more, while the Habs and Hurricanes face each other one more time.)
Anyone who genuinely believes they know which of these four teams will secure the three East spots is probably bluffing. If Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is wrong about his confidence in his own team standing tall, then that gamble would end up become an enormous bust.
Tuesday made that reality feel more possible, but expect things to change, possibly almost every night.
Of course, most importantly – we think most importantly – the Hurricanes took care of business in the competitive East playoff races, as they absolutely pummeled the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-1.
All of that winning must inspire some creativity and swagger, from this projection, shared by Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon:
Fun stuff, to the point of possibly being a rallying cry. If you’re one of those people who’ve been getting annoyed by this – or just wonder if this team is “serious” enough to compete as they run through creative antics, then this feels like bad news. It seems like the Hurricanes are only going to bigger, bolder, and funnier with these celebrations.
One day after the trade deadline, both the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face long odds in making the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Flyers are playing as if they’re going to max out their chances, while the Sabres’ slippage continues. Philly won 5-2, passed Buffalo for the 10th place in the East, and generated a 45-36 shots on goal advantage.
Philadelphia enjoyed a real team effort, as Claude Giroux was the only Flyers player with a multi-point night via one goal and one assist. Ryan Hartman likely endeared himself to fans missing Wayne Simmonds, even as he didn’t score, as he fired four SOG, delivered four hits, and blocked two shots.
These two teams continue on opposite trajectories.
On Jan. 12, the Flyers lost 3-2 to the Devils, falling to 16-23-6. Their record is now at 30-26-7. The Sabres briefly stood atop the NHL standings, and enjoyed a 10-game winning streak, yet they’ve gone from 20-9-5 to 29-26-8.
The East’s playoff race is almost certainly boiling down to nine teams fighting for eight spots, so finishing 10th might not end up meaning much, but there’s no denying that the Flyers are hot right now.