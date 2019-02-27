More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Devils’ Mueller stretched off after scary crash into end boards

By Scott BilleckFeb 27, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
Yikes.

New Jersey Devils forward Mirco Mueller had to be stretched off the ice just over a minute into the third period of Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames after a nasty crash rendered him motionless for some time.

Mueller was trying to get to a cross-ice pass from Travis Zajac, but whiffed on the shot attempt. The puck went behind Flames netminder David Rittich, with Mueller and Flames forward Michael Frolik chasing it down.

Mueller’s right foot appeared to pick into the ice, sending Mueller awkwardly into the end boards and Frolik crashing down on top of him through the collision.

Medical attention was immediately summoned, with the Devils’ doctor and training staff from both teams attending. A stretcher was rolled out as players nervously watched on, many stunned.

Mueller appeared conscious as he was getting loaded onto the stretcher and was able to give the crowd a thumbs up as he was rolled across the center line, which drew a nice roar from the home crowd.

The Devils had good news following the game, reporting through their official Twitter account that Mueller had “full feeling and movement in his extremities.” The Devils said he alert oriented and conscious and was taken to local hospital for further evaluation.

Lightning set franchise mark with 10th straight win

By Scott BilleckFeb 27, 2019, 10:42 PM EST
Make it 10 in a row.

The Tampa Bay Lightning just refuse to lose and their 10th straight victory on Wednesday, 4-3 in overtime against the New York Rangers, established a new franchise record for a team that seems to be setting new ones every time they touch the ice.

And like their ninth straight win on Monday night, the Lightning were once again made to work for it by a team all-but-mathematically eliminated form the playoffs, this time by a plucky Rangers team that was gutted at the trade deadline.

It took a Victor Hedman overtime winner (and a questionable pick play that went uncalled) for the Lightning to unseat the Rangers on NBSCN.

The Lightning jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring goals seven minutes apart through Tyler Johnson and J.T. Miller in the first period. Like most nights, it seemed like the Lightning were destined for an easy rout.

But Mike Zibanejad injected some life into the Rangers just 56 seconds into the second period, taking a cross-ice feed from Jimmy Vesey and slotting it home on his backhand to pull the game to 2-1.

The Rangers high-flying, high-scoring top line was broken up when the team traded Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars last week, but Vesey’s promotion seemed to keep the good times rolling.

After Dan Girardi scored on a one-timer to regain the two-goal lead, Vesey added a goal to his earlier assist. Boo Nieves then capped off New York’s three-goal second period to tie the game 3-3. The Rangers put up 17 shots in the frame after giving up 14 in the first period, and then limited the Lightning to six shots in the third to earn themselves a point.

The Rangers were also without forward Kevin Hayes, who was dealt to Winnipeg, and defenseman Adam McQuaid, who was shipped out to Columbus Blue Jackets. Brendan Lemieux, who made his debut with the Rangers after coming over in the Hayes deal, played 15:24 on the third line and seeing time on the team’s second power-play unit.

The Lightning came into Wednesday’s game having not lost in regulation in their past 13 games. That, of course, turned over to 14 as their remarkable run continues.

Speaking of notable runs, Nikita Kucherov added three more assists to his incredible point tally this season. Kucherov came into the game with an eight-point lead on Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the Art Ross race. He now leads the Blackhawks superstar by 11, with Kane in action later on Wednesday on NBSCN.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Ducks on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks are coming off back-to-back regulation losses including a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Stars on Sunday, in which Chicago fought back from a three-goal deficit to tie things up in the third but Jason Spezza scored the game-winner for Dallas on a 5-on-3 PP w/ 11:05 left in regulation.

On the morning of January 20, the Blackhawks had 41 points and were dead last in the NHL. Now, they are in legitimate striking distance of a Wild Card berth thanks to a 10-4-0 record since then. Over that span, no team has score more goals than Chicago – 65.

Anaheim has lost three straight in regulation (outscored 8-2) including getting shut out in its latest affair on Monday at Vancouver, 4-0. The Ducks return home from a four-game road trip that started with a win at Minnesota before getting swept in its Canadian swing (Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver). Now, Anaheim will play seven of its next eifght at home as it tries to get back on track with its six-year playoff streak in serious jeopardy.

The Ducks went through a stretch where they lost 19 of 21 games (2-15-4) – having lost a franchise- record 12 straight (0-8-4) from mid-December to mid-January and suffering another seven-game losing streak (all in regulation) from Jan. 20-Feb. 9.

Anaheim ranks last in the NHL in goals/game (2.16) & shots/game (27.7) and have the fourth-worst power play in the league (15.1%). They’ve scored just two goals total in their last three games.

What: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks
Where: Honda Center
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Drake CaggiulaJonathan ToewsPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDylan StromeDominik Kahun
Brandon SaadArtem AnisimovDylan Sikura
Chris KunitzMarcus KrugerJohn Hayden

Duncan KeithBrent Seabrook
Slater KoekkoekErik Gustafsson
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

DUCKS
Daniel SprongRickard RakellCorey Perry
Max JonesAdam HenriqueTroy Terry
Devin ShoreDerek GrantJakob Silfverberg
Nick RitchieRyan KeslerCarter Rowney

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson
Jaycob MegnaCam Fowler
Brendan Guhle – Korbinian Holzer

Starting goalie: Ryan Miller

Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Brian Hayward (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

WATCH LIVE: Rangers meet Lightning on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyFeb 27, 2019, 6:29 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With their shootout win on Monday against the Kings the Lightning became the first team this season to reach 100 points. Their torrid pace has them well on their way to what would be a fifth playoff appearance in the last six seasons and could win the franchise’s first-ever Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular-season team.

Nikita Kucherov, now in his sixth season, leads the NHL in both assists (71 – franchise record) & points (101) – both career highs. After his assist on Monday (his only point of the game), he’s on pace for 92 assists and 131 points.

Should Kucherov, who has an eight-point lead over Patrick Kane in the scoring race, finish atop the league with the most points, he’d become the second player in franchise history to win the Art Ross Trophy – joining Martin St. Louis, who did it in 2003-04 and 2012-13… he is seven points away from tying Vincent Lecavalier’s franchise record (108 pts).

New York sits 11 points out of a playoff spot after an overtime loss at Washington in its last game on Sunday to continue the Rangers trend of alternating wins and losses for most of the month. The Rangers, once perennial contenders with 11 playoff appearances in a 12-season span from 2006-2017, are now headed towards missing the postseason for the second straight year.

Mika Zibanejad has tallied two assists in back-to-back games and now has 18 points (nine goals) in the last 13 games. He’s already reached career highs with 36 assists and 62 points this season – leads team in both. Zibanejad only needs two more goals to set a new career high in that category as well (had 27 goals last season).

Chris Kreider is tied with Zibanejad for the team lead in goals (26) and has scored in two straight games. Jimmy Vesey, who took Zuccarello’s spot on the top line on Sunday, had a goal and an assist – his second straight game with those marks.

What: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Lightning-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Yanni GourdeAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Dan GirardiVictor Hedman
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Anton StralmanMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Jimmy Vesey
Vladislav NamestnikovRyan StromeJesper Fast
Brendan LemieuxLias AnderssonPavel Buchnevich
Brendan SmithBoo NievesConnor Brickley

Brady SkjeiNeal Pionk
Marc StaalTony DeAngelo
Frederik Claesson – Kevin Shattenkirk

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Madison Square Garden in New York. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Liam McHugh alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Bob McKenzie.

Jordan Binnington’s incredible, season-saving run for Blues

By Adam GretzFeb 27, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in hockey and in a little less than a month-and-a-half have gone from being one of the worst, most disappointing teams in the league, to what now looks to be a sure-fire playoff team with less than a quarter of the season to go.

It is not hard to see what the turning point has been for them, and it happened on Jan. 7 when they gave Jordan Binnington, a 25-year-old goalie that had appeared in just three NHL games in his career to that point, all of them in mop-up duty, his very first start.

He stopped all 25 shots he faced that night in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and he has simply not stopped winning since.

The early numbers so far are more than impressive

  • In his 20 appearances this season he has recorded a 15-2-1 record for the Blues.
  • He has a .936 save percentage that is tops among goalies that have appeared in at least 20 games. Tampa Bay’s Andre Vasilevskiy is second at .930.
  • Along with that, he has a .948 save percentage at even-strength, that is also far and away the best mark in the league. New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss is second at .938.

When the Blues lost Carter Hutton in free agency this past summer to the Buffalo Sabres, it left their net in the hands of Jake Allen and Chad Johnson to start the season. That experience did not go well for either one of them individually, or for the Blues as a team. Through Jan 6, one day before Binnington’s first career start, the two Blues’ goalies had combined for an .891 save percentage, a performance that was, at the time, the third-worst in the league ahead of only the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.

The Blues had their share of problems early in the season, but none of them were bigger than the black hole that was their goaltending situation. Neither Allen or Johnson were able to do anything to secure the position, and their performance was helping to sabotage a team that probably should have been at least a little bit better than their overall record showed.

Then Binnington showed up and everything for the Blues has been different ever since.

After being selected in the third-round of the 2011 draft by the Blues, Binnington spent the first seven years of his pro career in the American Hockey League and really started to see his performance improve over the past three. Still, he never really got his chance until this season and so far it has been a somewhat historic run that is kind of reminiscent of the improbable starts that Patrick Lalime and Andrew Hammond had to their careers when they came out of nowhere to lift their teams in their debut seasons.

Going as far back as the 1987 season, Binnington is one of just seven goalies to win at least 15 of their first 21 appearances in the NHL, joining a list that includes Brent Johnson, Hammond, Matt Murray, Semyon Varlamov, Lalime, and Frederik Andersen.

At some point Binnington’s individual performance is going to regress. It did for all of the goalies just mentioned, and there is no way he is going to maintain a .936 overall save percentage and a .948 even-strength save percentage. Lets be realistic here, it is a hot start to a career that could still go in any direction. Nobody, not even the Blues and Binnington himself, knows what that direction will ultimately be because projecting goalie performance is an almost impossible task, even for the people that are paid big money to have to figure it out. But this hot streak is still happening, and it came at just the right time for a Blues team that spent its offseason spending big money in an effort to get back into the playoffs and was dangerously close to having it all go to waste because nobody could stop the puck for them.

They found somebody to do that, and the season is headed right where they hoped it would be when it began.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.