PHT Morning Skate: Trade deadline reaction; Blashill to be extended

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• No offers came Jarmo Kekalainen’s way that made him come close to dealing Artemi Panarin or Sergei Bobrovsky. [NHL.com]

• Outside of adding Jake Muzzin a few weeks ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were pretty quiet at the deadline, and that’s OK with GM Kyle Dubas. [Sportsnet]

• Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on his Monday: “Ultimately, I didn’t find anything that I could say, ‘That makes us a better team. That makes sense. That brings us closer to winning the Stanley Cup.’ It wasn’t there.” [Tampa Bay Times]

• Now that Mark Stone has been acquired and is soon to be extended, a look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ salary cap picture moving forward. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Welcome to Vegas, Mark!

WELCOME TO FABULOUS LAS VEGAS, MARK STONE 😃#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ZLuYDykxuK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 26, 2019

• Why Minnesota Wild GM Paul Fenton should have gotten more in the Mikael Granlund trade. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Lou Lamoriello wasn’t going to make a trade for the sake of making a trade for the New York Islanders. “[W]e weren’t going to get into a situation where we sacrificed what our plan is. We feel very good about this hockey team.” [Islanders Insight]

• After practicing with the team all year on a PTO, the Islanders finally signed Dennis Seidenberg for the remainder of the season. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• Edmonton Oilers interim GM Keith Gretzky: “There was conversation on a few things that would have helped us. If it didn’t happen today, maybe it’s down the road in the summer time. We laid some groundwork for the salary cap and hopefully we can re-visit it later.” [Oilers Nation]

• How Gustav Nyquist will help the San Jose Sharks down the stretch. [NBC Bay Area]

• Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney isn’t worried about the history between Marcus Johansson and Brad Marchand. [NBC Boston]

• A fond farewell to Wayne Simmonds from Flyers Nation. [Broad Street Hockey]

• The Stars confirm Mats Zuccarello suffered a broken arm and will require surgery. He will still miss about four weeks. [Stars]

• Good news for Jeff Blashill. The Detroit Red Wings head coach is going to be extended real soon. [Free Press]

• A look at the disappointments from all 31 NHL teams. [Yardbarker]

• Fun look at a handful of really lopsided trades in NHL history. [Puck Junk]

• Goaltender Maddie Rooney reflects on helping the U.S. women to Olympic gold last year in Pyeongchang. [ESPN]

• “Snider Hockey announced Friday that it will make the University of Pennsylvania’s Class of 1923 Arena home for the youth hockey program that serves over 3,000 Philadelphia-area kids, many of them from under-resourced communities.” [Color of Hockey]

• A blizzard-stranded St. Cloud State hockey team had to be saved by local police and were taken to jail for some warmth and a meal. [CBS4 Minnesota]

• Finally, what does it sound like when a four-year old goes skating? Pretty hilarious, actually:

————

