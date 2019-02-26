More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Trade deadline reaction; Blashill to be extended

Feb 26, 2019
• No offers came Jarmo Kekalainen’s way that made him come close to dealing Artemi Panarin or Sergei Bobrovsky. [NHL.com]

• Outside of adding Jake Muzzin a few weeks ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were pretty quiet at the deadline, and that’s OK with GM Kyle Dubas. [Sportsnet]

• Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on his Monday: “Ultimately, I didn’t find anything that I could say, ‘That makes us a better team. That makes sense. That brings us closer to winning the Stanley Cup.’ It wasn’t there.” [Tampa Bay Times]

• Now that Mark Stone has been acquired and is soon to be extended, a look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ salary cap picture moving forward. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Welcome to Vegas, Mark!

• Why Minnesota Wild GM Paul Fenton should have gotten more in the Mikael Granlund trade. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Lou Lamoriello wasn’t going to make a trade for the sake of making a trade for the New York Islanders. “[W]e weren’t going to get into a situation where we sacrificed what our plan is. We feel very good about this hockey team.” [Islanders Insight]

• After practicing with the team all year on a PTO, the Islanders finally signed Dennis Seidenberg for the remainder of the season. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• Edmonton Oilers interim GM Keith Gretzky: “There was conversation on a few things that would have helped us. If it didn’t happen today, maybe it’s down the road in the summer time. We laid some groundwork for the salary cap and hopefully we can re-visit it later.” [Oilers Nation]

• How Gustav Nyquist will help the San Jose Sharks down the stretch. [NBC Bay Area]

• Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney isn’t worried about the history between Marcus Johansson and Brad Marchand. [NBC Boston]

• A fond farewell to Wayne Simmonds from Flyers Nation. [Broad Street Hockey]

• The Stars confirm Mats Zuccarello suffered a broken arm and will require surgery. He will still miss about four weeks. [Stars]

• Good news for Jeff Blashill. The Detroit Red Wings head coach is going to be extended real soon. [Free Press]

• A look at the disappointments from all 31 NHL teams. [Yardbarker]

• Fun look at a handful of really lopsided trades in NHL history. [Puck Junk]

• Goaltender Maddie Rooney reflects on helping the U.S. women to Olympic gold last year in Pyeongchang. [ESPN]

• “Snider Hockey announced Friday that it will make the University of Pennsylvania’s Class of 1923 Arena home for the youth hockey program that serves over 3,000 Philadelphia-area kids, many of them from under-resourced communities.” [Color of Hockey]

• A blizzard-stranded St. Cloud State hockey team had to be saved by local police and were taken to jail for some warmth and a meal. [CBS4 Minnesota]

• Finally, what does it sound like when a four-year old goes skating? Pretty hilarious, actually:

————

NHL on NBCSN: Okposo back and feeling ‘great’ following latest concussion

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 26, 2019, 10:13 AM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers.

The one bright spot in the Sabres’ continued free-fall Monday night was the 11:40 of ice time given to Kyle Okposo, who returned after missing four games due to a concussion. The 30-year-old forward took a punch from Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers on Feb. 15 and suffered his third such injury in the last two years.

The concussion he suffered in 2017 sent him into a dark period where he just wasn’t himself, worrying friends and family around him. So this latest incident had many worried for Okposo, wondering if he would ever play again.

After the fight, he joined the Sabres on their road trip to New Jersey before being sent back to Buffalo for evaluation. Doctors diagnosed him with another concussion, but he was back on the ice two days later and progressed from there.

According to Okposo, this latest concussion was “more precautionary than anything” and the discomfort was more in his neck than head.

Even with his history, Okposo didn’t look back and regret his decision with fight DeAngelo.

“No, I probably should,” he said via the Buffalo News. “It’s part of the game. I missed a grab and that’s what happened. It’s part of the game. I didn’t think we were playing well, just trying to give the team a little spark. It is what it is.”

The Sabres’ could use a spark right now as they’re mired in a slump that’s seen them win three times in 11 games and fall six points back of an Eastern Conference wild card spot. Getting a healthy Okposo back helps, as does adding Brandon Montour to the blue line via a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. But there’s still plenty of work to do in order to give themselves a chance. Follow tonight’s game against the Flyers, they have a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who beat them 5-3 last night. Time is running out to make their move in the East.

For Okposo, he knows his body and he feels he’s more than ready to continue playing on a regular basis, even with his injury history.

“I think there’s a physiological component to it, too,” he said. “You get hit and obviously I know my history more than anybody. There’s definitely that component of, ‘Am I OK?’ And then you start second guessing. You just got to find a balance.

“You’ve got to really be in tune with your body and your mind and be really honest with yourself and how you feel. I feel great.”

Gord Miller (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher ('Inside-the-Glass' analyst) will have the call from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Buzzer: Markstrom backstops Canucks to big win; Schneider continues resurgence

Getty Images
Feb 26, 2019
Three stars

1. Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks needed a good effort from everyone involved if they were going to gain some ground in the log jam that is the Western Conference wildcard race.

Step up Jacob Markstrom, who made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Markstrom’s solid performance came as the Canucks entered the day six points back of the Minnesota Wild for the second wildcard. The Canucks got two goals from Bo Horvat in the win and are now just four points out.

2. Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils

It’s been a minute since Schneider has played this good for a decent stretch, but it appears the old Schneider is back between the pipes.

The 32-year-old picked up his fourth win in his past five games after making 34 saves in a 2-1 win for the Devils against the Montreal Canadiens. Schneider was 0-17-4 in 24 regular-season games prior to getting his first win since Dec. 27, 2017, earlier this month.

Schneider appears to be getting back into the groove now, with a shutout sprinkled into two games with an identical .971 save percentage in each and another game where he stopped 15 shots in relief and the Devils rallied from a 4-1 deficit to the Minnesota Wild to win 5-4 in overtime.

The Devils felt good enough about it all to trade Keith Kinkaid at the deadline on Monday.

3. Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nothing sucks the will out of a team quite like a shorthanded goal.

Kapanen provided that marker — the insurance goal — in the third period for the Maple Leafs in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres looked deflated after that one.

Kapanen provided the primary assist on Auston Matthews goal, which ended up being a Kapanen shot that was bobbled by Carter Hutton, then a defender and then potted home by Matthews.

The 22-year-old had six shots in the game.

Highlights of the night

Dirty move:

Beauty pass:

Vasilevskiy doing his thing:

Factoids

Scores

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 3
Devils 2, Canadiens 1
Lightning 4, Kings 3 (SO)
Predators 3, Oilers 2 (SO)
Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)
Canucks 4, Ducks 0

Lightning outlast Kings, win ninth straight in shootout

Feb 25, 2019
Few contenders heading into Monday’s deadline required little to no tinkering. Well, just one really.

The Tampa Bay Lightning took the ‘if-it-ain’t-broke’ mentality into the day and decided not to mess with their really good thing. The top team in the National Hockey League then went out on Monday night and once again did what it has done pretty much all year: win.

A 4-3 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings was Tampa’s ninth straight, matched a team consecutive win record set in 2016 and helped them become just the fourth team in league history to reach 100 points in 63 games or fewer.

Win No. 48 wasn’t that easy, however.

The Bolts led 2-0 thanks to first-period strikes from Brayden Point — his 36th — and Anthony Cirelli and were cruising until they hit a speed bump in the third period.

Perhaps lulled to sleep by the Kings, Los Angeles scored three unanswered in just under six minutes to take an unexpected 3-2.

Alex Iafallo scored off his shin pad, Jonny Brodzinski tied the game on a one-timer off a turnover from Andrei Vasilevskiy 5:10 later and Austin Wagner scored 46 seconds after that to take a 3-2 lead.

The goal burst came after the Kings owned the possession at a 60/40 split in the period. after being dominated throughout the first two periods.

J.T. Miller tied the game not long after Wagner gave the Kings the lead, scoring off an ugly turnover.

Drew Doughty said earlier in the day that the Kings need to play with pride down the stretch. Los Angeles came into the game riding a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2) and sat in last place in the Western Conference with 52 points.

Their lot in life didn’t change much with Monday’s loss, but taking a point from the Lightning was a good step in the right direction when it comes to closing out the season with their best foot forward.

Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 33 saves in the game, and perhaps none bigger than the one above late in the third period on Dustin Brown.

Jack Campbell was solid at the other end for the Kings, stopping 31 of 34.

Jets miss out on Stone, get what they needed on deadline day

Feb 25, 2019
A man named Mick once recited some words into a studio microphone and out popped out one of history’s most widely recognized songs.

“You can’t always get what you want” is an excellent summation for general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and his Winnipeg Jets, who may have lost the Mark Stone Sweepstakes on Monday, but ended up getting what they needed after leading the day with six transactions.

Stone, of course, was the de facto top prize for several teams heading into the day. His homecoming to Winnipeg, the city he grew up in and just a couple hours east of where he played junior hockey, would have been the stuff movies are made of. But when the Jets announced they had acquired Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers, it was evident that Stone’s ship had passed them by.

Your eyes, understandably, light up when one of the league’s premier two-way players enters the market. It’s a no-brainer that Cheveldayoff and his Cup contender wanted in, and he certainly had the assets to get the deal done.

But when you’re a general manager that has raised a stable of prospects like Cheveldayoff has, parting with them isn’t easy. And if the Jets couldn’t re-sign Stone long-term (and it would have required some significant roster surgery to make it work), then giving up names like Jack Roslovic and Sami Niku likely became a non-starter for what would have amounted to a very expensive rental player.

None of this is to say that the Jets didn’t go out and get what they needed on Monday. The thought process coming into the 2019 trade deadline was similar to that of the year before: the Jets wanted a second-line center to bolster an already potent offense.

They got that in Hayes, 26, who will suit up for the Jets on Tuesday after being acquired for a first-round pick in 2019, a conditional fourth-rounder in 2020 and forward Brendan Lemieux. The Jets didn’t waste any time getting that deal out of the way, either, striking an accord with the Rangers in the early goings of Monday’s proceedings.

“Kevin is a good fit for us in many, many ways,” Cheveldayoff said after hanging up the phone on his sixth and final trade call of the day. “He’s someone, I think everyone talks about, obviously, his size and his offensive abilities, but I really think what’s really going to shine through here is his defensive abilities as well. Penalty killer, responsible — he’s someone, over the course of his career, has grown his game from just being a pure offensive player in high school and in college and grown his game to a really mature professional game.”

Offloading Lemieux was a shrewd move and an example of selling high on a player who was producing above what was expected.

[Winners and losers of the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline]

Winnipeg learned last year when they pulled the wool over the entire league’s eyes and traded for Paul Stastny, just how valuable another center was when added to their lineup. The Jets went all the way to the Western Conference final thanks, in part, to Stastny’s efforts. The expectation is for Hayes to do the same.

The Jets then added two left-shot defensemen, a spot on their roster that needed extra depth, especially after top-pairing d-man Josh Morrissey went down with an apparent arm injury in a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. With no conclusive status on Morrissey’s diagnosis — or at least that’s what the media was fed on Monday — Winnipeg traded for Nathan Beaulieu and Bogdan Kiselevich, two depth guys who offer enough upside to fill in if need be on the Jets’ back end.

Cheveldayoff wasn’t going to be caught off guard this time around.

“A couple of years ago, the night before the deadline we lost Mark Scheifele and it’s a very difficult situation going in at that point in time when you don’t have options in front of you, there are no centermen on market to really cover yourself with,” Cheveldayoff said. “In this situation here, obviously, Dustin [Byfuglien] is out, Joe Morrow is out and Josh [Morrissey] is still going to be evaluated. The team stayed in Arizona overnight, it was a scheduled travel day the way our schedule is set up. It made it difficult for [Morrissey] to really get assessed by our doctors in a timely fashion and I felt it was appropriate that we need to add the pieces to have the depth moving forward here.”

The rest of the West’s powerhouses all added to their rosters, so Winnipeg needed to do so as well. Hayes is a solid fit for the Jets. The depth defensemen were the insurance plan they required.

And in the end, Winnipeg did what it set out to do: improve its team.

