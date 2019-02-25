More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Trade: Bruins reunite Marcus Johansson with his buddy Marchand

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Trades turn rivals into teammates, and friends into foes, but even by those standards, it’s pretty funny that the Boston Bruins landed Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils.

To jog your memory, Johansson’s stay in the Devils was great limited by an ugly elbow by Brad Marchand, which drew a five-game suspension for the agitating Bruins winger.

Before we go deeper into that, the Devils confirmed the terms of the trade:

Bruins receive: Marcus Johansson. After salary retention, Johansson carries $2.75M cap hit, which expires after 2018-19.

Devils’ get: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick. Devils retain 40-percent of Johansson’s salary.

Making amends

After missing 28 games from a concussion suffered by that Marchand hit (and who knows how long he was limited even if he was in action?), Johansson fumed about it in March 2018:

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it. I think there was no point in doing that,” he told reporters after Monday’s practice. “There was no hockey play whatsoever there. It’s sad to see that there are still guys out there trying to hurt other guys… It’s sad. It’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. It’s not why we play the game.”

So, how does Johansson feel about Marchand now that he’s a fellow teammate? About what you would expect:

What MarJo brings

After a nice run with the Capitals where Johansson managed two 20+ goal seasons (including career highs of 24 goals and 58 points in 2016-17), it seemed like the Devils got a steal.

Blame the Marchand hit or other factors, but things didn’t really work out that way. Johansson managed 14 points in 29 games in 2017-18, and has 27 in 48 contests this season. There have been times where his possession stats just look average, but when you zoom out, he’s an interesting find. The Bruins really need help as far as supporting cast members go, and Marcus Johansson + Charlie Coyle could provide a boost. The question is: how much of a boost?

Overall he checks out reasonably well:

And the Bruins can hope he resembles the bigger-picture version – maybe even the Capitals edition – rather than what we’ve seen more recently. Consider the wide net you can cast to see Johansson this season versus a larger picture, via tthis SKATR comparison chart by Bill Comeau (from Corsica’s data).

Solid haul for Devils

New Jersey sent its 2018 second and third-round picks to land Johansson from the cap-strapped Capitals, when his league-wide perception was much higher. GM Ray Shero did well to get a similar package for Johansson when a) his perceived value is way down and b) he seemed obviously headed out of New Jersey, either way.

New Jersey now has six picks in the first three rounds of the 2019 NHL Draft (their first, three second-rounders, and two in the third), plus an additional fourth-rounder in 2020 along with their original selections.

Amassing a ton of picks might be best used to turn those picks into roster players, at least if the goal is to entice Taylor Hall to sign a contract extension. (Hall’s deal expires after 2019-20, so they can try to get that ball rolling in July.)

Those picks can be used in that way, or simply give the Devils more dart throws at improving their farm system. Both bring more value that about six weeks of Johansson’s services, so solid work there.

This trade makes good sense for both sides, although some might gripe that Boston paid a touch too much. Sometimes that’s the price of doing business, and Johansson has enough potential to make this worth Boston’s while.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Alex Broadhurst
Columbus Blue Jackets: Future considerations

Feb. 25, 2019
Pittsburgh Penguins: Chris Wideman
Florida Panthers: Jean-Sebastien Dea

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Nic Petan
Toronto Maple Leafs: Par Lindholm

Feb. 25, 2019
Vancouver Canucks: Linus Karlsson
San Jose Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Bogdan Kiselevich
Florida Panthers: 2021 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Nathan Beaulieu
Buffalo Sabres: sixth-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Erik Gudbranson
Vancouver Canucks: Tanner Pearson

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Matt Hendricks
Minnesota Wild: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: sixth-round pick
St. Louis Blues: Michael Del Zotto

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Marcus Johansson
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Ryan Hartman, conditional 2020 fourth-round pick
Nashville Predators: Wayne Simmonds

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone
Ottawa Senators: Erik Brannstrom, Oscar Lindberg, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Kevin Fiala
Nashville Predators: Mikael Granlund

Feb. 25, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Conditional 2020 fourth-round pick
Calgary Flames: Oscar Fantenberg

Feb. 25, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam McQuaid
New York Rangers: Julius Bergman, 2019 fourth-round pick, 2019 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Colorado Avalanche: Derick Brassard, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick
Florida Panthers: 2020 third-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Florida Panthers: Cliff Pu, future considerations
Carolina Hurricanes: Tomas Jurco, future considerations

Feb. 25, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Weal
Arizona Coyotes: Michael Chaput

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New York Rangers: Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Kevin Hayes

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New Jersey Devils: 2022 fifth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Keith Kinkaid

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Sieloff
Ottawa Senators: Brian Gibbons

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
San Jose Sharks: Gustav Nyquist
Detroit Red Wings: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Feb. 24, 2019
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nic Baptiste
Nashville Predators: Future considerations

Feb. 24, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Matheson Iacopelli
Blackhawks: Spencer Watson

Feb. 24, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Anaheim Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick
Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019
Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan
San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman
Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019
New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese
Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019
Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019
Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

Gudbranson – Pearson trade looks ugly for Penguins — on paper

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins recently felt pretty cutting edge with their defensemen, valuing speed and skill, even if it meant accepting mistakes. Their recent moves feel decidedly old-school, as they’ve targeted defensemen who tend to look terrible from an analytics standpoint.

No doubt, the Penguins already needed defense before Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin suffered injuries in Saturday’s stunning 5-4 OT loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a desperate situation.

But this trade looks really rough:

Penguins receive: Erik Gudbranson

Canucks get: Tanner Pearson

Update: The Penguins added one other defenseman in Chris Wideman. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that the Florida Panthers received Sebastian Dea for Wideman.

Penguins march to the beat of their own drums

Gudbranson’s possession stats are horrendous, as are those of Jack Johnson. Both defensemen are highly drafted (each third overall; Gudbranson in 2010, Johnson in 2003), and highly divisive. It really can’t be overstated how bad Gudbranson looks on paper:

With Gudbranson being a right-handed shot and Johnson being left, it’s plausible that the two could be on the same pairing, especially considering injuries. Maybe down the line, they both might settle into a more natural setting down the lineup, but until then …

Money’s basically even

You can’t simply say that the Penguins are saving money, as the two players are in very similar money situations.

Gudbranson, 27, will see his $4M cap hit run through 2020-21. Pearson, 26, carries a $3.75M cap hit, also through 2020-21. The Penguins continue to make moves that will stay on their cap for term, rather than going for rentals. The good news is that, if they’re right, they’ll get answer for a while. But if not, they’re stuck with an increasing number of problem contracts.

Many of us – myself included – believe that this won’t be a great situation for the Penguins.

Pearson traded again

Now, it’s fair to argue that Pearson wasn’t so great for the Penguins.

He only managed 14 points in 44 games with Pittsburgh, after managing zero goals and an assist during his final 17 games with the Los Angeles Kings.

Looking back, the Penguins likely would have been better off riding things out with Carl Hagelin. Hagelin’s skating fit in well with the Penguins, and his then-$4M cap hit would have evaporated after this season, opening up some room to work with during the summer.

Instead, they pivoted to Pearson, and are now gambling that Gudbranson is better than people think. It’s quite the roll of the dice for a consistently cap-strapped team, where every dollar counts.

Do you think the Penguins see something others don’t in this case, and/or the case of Jack Johnson?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Predators go bold at trade deadline with Simmonds, Granlund

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
The Nashville Predators weren’t able to land Mark Stone or Artemi Panarin, but don’t accuse them of sitting idly by at the trade deadline.

After landing Mikael Granlund for Kevin Fiala, the Predators reeled in one of the biggest fish by acquiring Wayne Simmonds. The Athletic’s Craig Custance and others report these terms, which seem very reasonable for Nashville:

Predators receive: Wayne Simmonds.

Flyers get: Ryan Hartman, conditional 2020 fourth-round pick.

That 2020 fourth-rounder would turn into a third-rounder if the Predators win a playoff round.

Simmonds slipping?

It’s been mentioned, and it’s quite accurate, that Simmonds isn’t quite the all-around threat he once was during his peak as a scoring power forward. In particular, he hasn’t been much of a play-driver for a while, and some of that high-level power play scoring has dried up, too.

Simmonds currently has 16 goals and 27 points in 62 games. Not awful, but not quite where he’s been before.

Yet, for this reasonable price? At worst, he gives the Predators a winger who can score a bit, and mix it up physically. At best, he’ll rekindle his scoring touch and boost Nashville’s mediocre power play, while being invigorated by playing for a contender.

After Saturday’s 5-4 comeback OT win against the Penguins, Simmonds’ Flyers teammates said goodbye with this touching gesture:

Overall, Simmonds ideally would give the Predators a boost on the power play, and provide that snarl. Also, Granlund + Simmonds are being brought in to help a second line that was dragging Nashville down. It will be interesting to see where Kyle Turris, Brian Boyle, and Nick Bonino land in the lineup after these changes.

Quick look at Hartman

Hartman, 24, is a pending RFA.

The Blackhawks made him the 30th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, and the Predators included their 2018 first-rounder in the package to land Hartman last deadline.

He’s only been averaging 13:26 TOI per night, so his 20 points in 64 games isn’t half-bad. Hartman brings some snarl to the table, which will endear him to Flyers fans.

Is he much of a difference-maker? Not really, and Flyers fans will wonder if there was any chance to get Eeli Tolvanen in this deal, instead. It’s tough not to be disappointed by Philly’s takeaway for such a beloved player, but how do you think? Is Hartman a decent enough takeaway?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights win Mark Stone sweepstakes, agree to extension

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 3:07 PM EST
A year after being unable to work out a deal for Erik Karlsson, the Vegas Golden Knights got their man in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Mark Stone is heading to Vegas after the Senators dealt the 26-year-old forward to Sin City in exchange for highly-regarded prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick. He’s reunited with Vegas assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who coached Stone with the Brandon Wheat Kings for three seasons.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion attempted to extend Stone, along with Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel, but nothing came out of their talks. Duchene was dealt on Friday to Columbus, and a day later Dzingel joined him in a separate deal. The team then decided to sit Stone for their last three games, signaling he would be gone by Monday’s deadline.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Dorion made an eight-year offer on Thursday and set a deadline of puck drop of their game against New Jersey that night to accept or be a healthy scratch.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the two sides have agreed to an extension, which cannot be signed officially until March 1, for eight-years that carry’s a $9.5M cap hit per season.  Vegas did a similar move right after they acquired Max Pacioretty in September.

Stone, a sixth-round pick by Ottawa in 2010, scored 123 goals and recorded 311 points in 366 games with the Senators. Whenever the extension is announced with the Golden Knights, it’ll be a rich one following a strong season that will see him break the 30-goal and 70-point marks.

On Monday morning, Calgary Flames vice president of hockey operations Don Maloney said the team was in on a big name Sunday, but the price was too high. They had been rumored to be interested in Stone. Same for the Winnipeg Jets, who decided to go in a different direction by getting Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers.

This is a great get for Vegas GM George McPhee and when you look at the price you have to wonder how/why other teams circling around Stone didn’t want to pay up. As the Western Conference’s top dogs continue to prepare for a playoff battle to reach the Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights just bulked up in a big way.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.