The Buzzer: Pavelski hits 35; Kuemper wins fourth straight

Three stars

1. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Pavelski cares little about being 34, he’s just going to score and score and score some more.

Pavelski notched his first hat trick of the season, and goals No. 33, 34 and 35 in a 5-3 win for the San Jose Sharks at the Detroit Red Wings.

With 19 games remaining for the Sharks in the regular season, it appears that Pavelski will reach his career-high mark of 41 sent during the 2013-14 season. The way he’s been scoring this season, he might just set a new career mark.

This is a dirty tip, by the way:

WE CAN ONLY TWEET SO FAST! PAVELSKI SCORES HIS SECOND-STRAIGHT GOAL TO GIVE THE SHARKS THE LEAD! #BIGTIPPER pic.twitter.com/gSX203exR7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 24, 2019

2. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Kuemper was solid against the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win, allowing a single, unstoppable shot from Patrik Laine as he stopped 34 of 35 shots.

The Coyotes took advantage of the Jets, and Kuemper made sure they had all the confidence on the back end, stopping 11 shots on the power play, including a couple from Laine, who has returned to picking his spots again.

The win was huge for the Coyotes, who are now three points back of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They’re right there, along with several other teams in a remarkably tight race.

Kuemper has won his past four starts now, allowing two goals or fewer in each of them.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Dubnyk had some pretty atrocious outings prior to his current three-game heater.

But the formidable Devan Dubnyk appears to be back between the pipes in Minnesota, and not a moment too soon.

Dubnyk turned aside 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues, giving the Wild their third-straight win (and first on home ice in six tries). The Wild are in the thick of it in the race for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference, so Minnesota is going to need a lot more of this down the stretch drive. Dubnyk is capable of playing this week, and for extended periods. This will need to be one of those.

Highlights of the night

Sure, it was an empty-net goal, but that’s as good as those get off a backhand from behind the center line:

Tip of the Cap to the Captain. Pavelski completes the hat trick and seals the game on the empty net back hand! pic.twitter.com/EidxWB9Ok4 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 24, 2019

Well-deserved:

Here’s the tribute video for Doan:

Behind many of Patrik Laine’s goals is an elite pass from Blake Wheeler:

Donato’d

Sweet hands:

Those @RADUL22 backhands get prettier and prettier each time. 💚 pic.twitter.com/F73aehqnMp — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2019

Factoids

Active NHL players with consecutive 60-assist seasons:@BiggieFunke: 2017-19

Nikita Kucherov: 2017-19

Connor McDavid: 2016-18

Nicklas Backstrom: 2008-10 and 2013-15

Joe Thornton: 2005-10

Sidney Crosby: 2005-07#NHLStats #WPGvsARI pic.twitter.com/CCobPtNqQK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2019

Most career regular-season overtime points, NHL history: 37 — Patrik Elias

35 — Jaromir Jagr

34 — @ovi8 #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xIH6n6hVOF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2019

Scores

Capitals 6, Rangers 5 (OT)

Stars 4, Blackhawks 3

Sharks 5, Red Wings 3

Wild 2, Blues 1 (OT)

Flames 2, Senators 1

Coyotes 4, Jets 1

