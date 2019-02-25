More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Pro Hockey Talk's 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Sieloff
Ottawa Senators: Brian Gibbons

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
San Jose Sharks: Gustav Nyquist
Detroit Red Wings: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Feb. 24, 2019
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nic Baptiste
Nashville Predators: Future considerations

Feb. 24, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Matheson Iacopelli
Blackhawks: Spencer Watson

Feb. 24, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Anaheim Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick
Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019
Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan
San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman
Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019
New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese
Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019
Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019
Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

Deep team only gets deeper as Sharks acquire Nyquist

By Scott BilleckFeb 25, 2019, 1:12 AM EST
A San Jose Sharks team that appears to be as stacked as they come found a way to become deeper late on Sunday night.

The Sharks sent a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Detroit Red Wings to take over Gustav Nyquist‘s services — just hours after the Sharks downed Detroit 5-3 on Sunday evening (a game Nyquist scored in).

The deal is great value for the Sharks.

Nyquist helps round out the Sharks top-nine, and will likely slot in on a line with Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc as he begins his life in the shark tank. He has 13 goals and 49 points in 62 games this season and is three assists and five points shy of matching career highs in both categories.

“Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. “His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we’re very excited to add him to our dressing room.”

TSN’s Bob McKenzie said Nyquist was asked to waive his no-trade clause. The answer, obviously, was yes.

“I’ve had eight amazing years in Detroit, but it’s gonna be great to come to Sharks and try and go all the way,” Nyquist reportedly told Sweden newspaper Aftonbladet.

The add of Nyquist helps solidify secondary scoring for the Sharks that was already doing well in that department.

The Sharks sit second in the Western Conference on 82 points, three back of the Calgary Flames (who have a game in hand).

According to TSN, the conditional third-rounder in 2020 would turn into a second-round pick if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this year or they re-sign the 29-year-old. Nyquist is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He’s closing out a four-year, $19 million deal with the Red Wings and has spent his eight-year NHL career in Detroit after being drafted in the fourth round in 2008.

Pierre LeBrun, also of TSN, reported that the Red Wings are retaining 30 percent of Nyquist’s remaining salary.

Given the volatility in the West at the moment, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Sharks make it to the Cup Final. So the trade could fetch a better return in the end. We’d assume that a deal to re-sign Nyquist wasn’t going to happen, so the Red Wings — not making a playoff push, never mind one at the Cup — needed to get something in return.

The Red Wings, in rebuild mode, have already begun their sell-off after shipping off defenseman Nick Jensen to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Pavelski hits 35; Kuemper wins fourth straight

By Scott BilleckFeb 25, 2019, 12:31 AM EST
Three stars

1. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Pavelski cares little about being 34, he’s just going to score and score and score some more.

Pavelski notched his first hat trick of the season, and goals No. 33, 34 and 35 in a 5-3 win for the San Jose Sharks at the Detroit Red Wings.

With 19 games remaining for the Sharks in the regular season, it appears that Pavelski will reach his career-high mark of 41 sent during the 2013-14 season. The way he’s been scoring this season, he might just set a new career mark.

This is a dirty tip, by the way:

2. Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

Kuemper was solid against the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win, allowing a single, unstoppable shot from Patrik Laine as he stopped 34 of 35 shots.

The Coyotes took advantage of the Jets, and Kuemper made sure they had all the confidence on the back end, stopping 11 shots on the power play, including a couple from Laine, who has returned to picking his spots again.

The win was huge for the Coyotes, who are now three points back of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They’re right there, along with several other teams in a remarkably tight race.

Kuemper has won his past four starts now, allowing two goals or fewer in each of them.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild 

Dubnyk had some pretty atrocious outings prior to his current three-game heater.

But the formidable Devan Dubnyk appears to be back between the pipes in Minnesota, and not a moment too soon.

Dubnyk turned aside 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues, giving the Wild their third-straight win (and first on home ice in six tries). The Wild are in the thick of it in the race for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference, so Minnesota is going to need a lot more of this down the stretch drive. Dubnyk is capable of playing this week, and for extended periods. This will need to be one of those.

Highlights of the night

Sure, it was an empty-net goal, but that’s as good as those get off a backhand from behind the center line:

Well-deserved:

Here’s the tribute video for Doan:

Behind many of Patrik Laine’s goals is an elite pass from Blake Wheeler:

Donato’d

Sweet hands:

Factoids

Scores

Capitals 6, Rangers 5 (OT)
Stars 4, Blackhawks 3
Sharks 5, Red Wings 3
Wild 2, Blues 1 (OT)
Flames 2, Senators 1
Coyotes 4, Jets 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets’ Tanev leaves game after taking puck to head, returns to finish game

By Scott BilleckFeb 25, 2019, 12:10 AM EST
Anyone who watches the Winnipeg Jets on a regular basis will know of the punishment Brandon Tanev takes.

Some of it is self-inflicted — he skates fast and sometimes hits the boards harder than he hits opponents.

But most of the time it’s because he puts his body on the line in the name of making sure pucks don’t reach the net. Tanev has been drilled by more pucks than a garage door of an aspiring young hockey player.

He takes a beating.

So it wasn’t surprising to see him get drilled by another puck (although this one came in the offensive zone) on Sunday night against the Arizona Coyotes. But it was a little astonishing that he returned to the game.

Tanev was working in the slot when he got crosschecked by Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, sending the former to the ice. At the same time, Jets d-man Tyler Myers was unloading a point shot toward the net. Instead of deflecting the puck, Tanev took it straight to the back of his head.

Understandably, Tanev stayed on the ice for some time and ended up leaving the game.

But like Tanev often does, he shook it off and returned to the game roughly eight minutes later. It’s impressive and lucky.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wild snap home losing skid with win against red-hot Blues

By Scott BilleckFeb 24, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
1 Comment

The drought at home is over for the Minnesota Wild, and it was ended by the guy who hadn’t been there for any of them.

Six games prior to Sunday had resulted in six straight losses (0-4-2) for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. For a team fighting hard to keep a spot in the playoffs (and a team trying to live up to its coach’s promise that they would, indeed, enter the promised land in April), home hadn’t been where the heart was for Minnesota.

But that all changed when Ryan Donato, picked up in a trade with the Boston Bruins last week for Charlie Coyle, sniped the game-winner past Jake Allen at 2:29 of overtime to give the Wild those much-needed two points in a 2-1 overtime win on NBCSN.

Minnesota had been shutout in each of their past two home games prior to Sunday’s game (4-0 to St. Louis and 4-0 to Anaheim) and hadn’t potted one since they took a 4-1 lead at 7:19 of the second period against the New Jersey Devils, a game they ended up losing 5-4 in overtime after an epic collapse nine days ago. Home simply hasn’t been where the heart is, having allowed four-plus goals in each of their last six home losses.

To go along with all the home losing, they also couldn’t find the back of the net, going 187:42 without a goal until Jason Zucker ended the ugly drought to give the Wild a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Winning for St. Louis hasn’t been much of a problem for St. Louis lately.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were in last place in the NHL with 34 points. Coming into Sunday, they’d have gone 18-5-1, the best mark in the NHL during that span.

The Blues played to a 2-1 win in the shootout on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins. It took a while for the Blues to get into the game, but they eventually did when Alex Pietrangelo tied the game in the third period.

There’s no understating what that win meant to the Wild, who leapfrogged the Colorado Avalanche for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They’re in a tight race with several teams in the running.

Having a Devan Dubnyk play like Devan Dubnyk played in this one will certainly help. He made 27 saves on 28 shots for his third straight win. Things hadn’t been good prior to this streak, but for now, it seems like good Dubnyk is back between the pipes.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still sitting pretty in third place in the Central Division, five points ahead of the Dallas Stars.

Jake Allen had another solid outing, despite the loss, stopping 33 of 35.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.