Getty

NHL on NBCSN: Bolts look to extend win streak to nine against Kings

By Joey AlfieriFeb 25, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These two teams couldn’t be heading in more opposite directions. The Bolts are the best team in the league, while the Kings are the worst team in the West.

The Lightning have an opportunity to rattle off their ninth consecutive win tonight. During this winning streak, they’ve scored five goals or more in six games and they’ve given up one goal or fewer in four of their last five. They haven’t dropped a game in regulation all month (their last regulation loss came on Jan. 30).

They’re a machine.

If you try to focus on stopping Brayden Point‘s line which has NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov on it (easier said than done, by the way), they can come after you with Steven Stamkos‘ line. They’re also stacked on the blue line with guys like Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev and veterans like Braydon Coburn, Anton Stralman and Dan Girardi.

On top of all that, they have one of the best goalies in the game in Andrei Vasilevskiy. So when the Bolts come out of the game slow like they did against the Columbus Blue Jackets last week, they have a goalie that can bail them out of trouble until they wake up.

“Fans the last six years have been pretty fortunate to first get to enjoy Ben Bishop and how he helped our franchise, and then to see Vasilevskiy,” Jon Cooper said. “Vasy’s taken the baton and kept it going. It’s great watching Vasy come into his own in this league at such a young age (24). I couldn’t be happier for him.”

As for the Kings, they come into tonight’s game having dropped four in a row in regulation and seven in a row overall. They haven’t won a game in regulation since Feb. 5.

“It’s embarrassing,” Drew Doughty said after Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. “It’s the fact that we’re not playing with any pride. We have a chance to come back in the third period. We got four … shots on net. In a third period where, we’re supposed to absolutely blow everything on the table offensively, and we get four shots on net, and they score two goals. The fact that we’re not playing with pride and we’re not working for each other, that’s the scary part about what’s going on right now.”

There’s several issues in Los Angeles right now, but scoring has to be considered the biggest one. As of right now, the Kings have scored just 145 goals in 61 games. Only the Anaheim Ducks have scored fewer times in 2018-19.

The Kings have been out of the playoff race for a while, so they’ve traded away some of their older players, including Jake Muzzin, Nate Thompson and Carl Hagelin.

“We’re all real people, right? It’s going to wear on you when the team’s not doing well and there’s changes being made,” forward Jeff Carter said. “It’s just the reality of it. But when you step on the ice, you’ve got to play hockey, too. We’ve got to show up. You’ve got to do your job. Myself included, it’s been a struggle.”

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 25, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Weal
Arizona Coyotes: Michael Chaput

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New York Rangers: Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Kevin Hayes

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New Jersey Devils: 2022 fifth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Keith Kinkaid

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Sieloff
Ottawa Senators: Brian Gibbons

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
San Jose Sharks: Gustav Nyquist
Detroit Red Wings: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Feb. 24, 2019
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nic Baptiste
Nashville Predators: Future considerations

Feb. 24, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Matheson Iacopelli
Blackhawks: Spencer Watson

Feb. 24, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Anaheim Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick
Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019
Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan
San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman
Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019
New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese
Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019
Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019
Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

Trade: Rangers’ sell-off continues as Kevin Hayes heads to Jets

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 10:41 AM EST
Kevin Hayes wanted to stay, but the state of the New York Rangers prevented that from being a reality as the trade deadline approached.

After sitting out the Rangers’ two games over the weekend, Hayes is now on the move to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, a conditional 2022 pick (fourth-rounder if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup) and forward Brendan Lemieux.

“I pretty much knew I was being traded about a week ago. When I stopped playing games, it was pretty clear,” Hayes told TSN Monday morning.

The 26-year-old Hayes has 14 goals and 42 points in 51 games this season. He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Hayes and the Rangers did have contract talks during the season, but clearly negotiations went nowhere. Term was a big issue, and maybe a reunion can be explored in the summer.

“It definitely felt like every hour I was going somewhere new,” Hayes said. “I probably talked to my agent 25 times in the past two days and it was somewhere new every time. Glad to finally have it over with and excited to be going to an unreal team like Winnipeg.”

[PHT 2019 NHL TRADE TRACKER]

The Jets get some help up front. As they look to get Patrik Laine going offensively, Hayes can be an addition to the second line that aids in that department. He’s been a strong driver of possession, and a play-maker with 28 assists, something that Winnipeg could use at the moment to get out of their funk.

This is now two years in a row Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has gone out and grabbed a rental forward following the Paul Stastny acquisition at last season’s deadline. Now with Hayes in the fold, they are more than likely out on Mark Stone of the Ottawa Senators considering the price that he will probably fetch.

Hayes moves on two days after Mats Zuccarello was dealt to the Dallas Stars. This trade gives New York two first-round picks in the upcoming draft and potentially four depending on conditions on selections acquired in the Zuccarello deal and last year’s Ryan McDonagh/J.T. Miller trade.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Why Blue Jackets acquired Kinkaid from Devils

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 25, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Well, the Columbus Blue Jackets have made a trade involving a goalie. No, Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t been traded, but they’ve landed veteran Keith Kinkaid from the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

What does this have to do with Bobrovsky? Probably nothing.

Let’s be honest, the odds of a fifth-rounder eventually panning out are slim. On top of that, the Devils will only make the pick in four NHL Entry Drafts from now, so they basically gave up next to nothing to get a goalie that has played in 82 games over the last two seasons and two more in the playoffs.

No matter what your opinion of Kinkaid is as a goalie, that’s a price you simply can’t pass up if you’re looking to add depth between the pipes. The 29-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so they can walk away from him on July 1st if they want to.

[PHT 2019 NHL TRADE TRACKER]

Blue Jackets backup netminder Joonas Korpisalo has struggled this year, as he has a 3.07 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage. He’s also played in just two of Columbus’ last 14 games. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen clearly felt like he needed to upgrade his backup position so that head coach John Tortorella could rest Bobrovsky a little more often down the stretch.

Kekalainen has now added three veterans to his roster since Friday. Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Kinkaid have definitely changed the look of this roster. Will it be enough to make them go on a run in the playoffs? Time will tell.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: 5 surprises; What should Hurricanes do with Ferland?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 25, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• What are Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s trade options now that his team put together a terrific road trip. (WEEI)

• The Hockey News breaks down the five biggest surprise teams of the 2018-19 season. (The Hockey News)

• What should the Carolina Hurricanes do about pending unrestricted free agent Micheal Ferland? (Charlotte News & Observer)

• The Lightning have left the rest of the NHL in the dust, but they can still look ahead to some of the best teams in the history of the NHL. (Tampa Bay Times)

Frederik Andersen continues bailing out his Maple Leafs teammates. (Toronto Star)

• The Penguins might have to add some depth on the blue line now that Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin are injured. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• The ESPN roundtable answers some of the biggest questions surrounding the trade deadline. (ESPN)

• How did the St. Louis Blues get themselves back in the playoff race? (Bleedin Blue)

• Should the Vegas Golden Knights make a splash before 3:00 p.m. ET? (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Here’s three players the Nashville Predators won’t be trading for on Monday. (Tennessean)

Eric Staal would prefer not to be traded by the Minnesota Wild. (Minneapolis StarTribune)

• Where should the Stanley Cup contenders improve their roster? (TSN)

• King Henrik got pretty emotional when he was asked about about Mats Zuccarello being traded:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.