More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Eric Staal must love Minnesota, because this is a sweet deal for the Wild

By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Clearly, Eric Staal loves some combination of stability, living in Minnesota, and playing for the Wild.

Earlier this month, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Staal essentially used his no-trade clause to block moves to contenders. If that seemed against his team … well, Staal rewarded the Wild for sticking with him.

Shortly after the trade deadline expired, word surfaced from The Athletic’s Michael Russo and TSN’s Bob McKenzie that Staal signed a two-year extension that will carry a $3.25M cap hit beginning in 2019-20.

That $3.25M cap hit actually goes down from his soon-to-expire current contract with the Wild, which carried a $3.5M cap hit from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

You could make a reasonable argument that Staal was worth that $10.5M in 2017-18 alone, as he scored a stunning 42 goals and 76 points in 82 games. He had already put up great numbers in his first Wild season (28 goals, 65 points in 2016-17), and Staal’s been useful this season, generating 18 goals and 41 points in 62 games. Staal’s long been a useful possession player, and that continued as the Wild have hogged the puck much of 2018-19, even if the results haven’t always been inspiring.

Staal’s 34, and he’ll turn 35 on Oct. 29. so there’s a strong chance that he won’t be able to maintain the same rather-lofty heights as before.

From a value perspective, Staal really doesn’t have to. Again, he’s been an enormous bargain on his current deal, and could drop quite a bit and still be worth $3.25M. This is very much an “I like this place, and I like my role”-type extension.

That said, the Wild had arguably been asking too much of an aging player in Staal, even though he’s been aging remarkably gracefully. Their work during the trade deadline only argues that they’ll need a lot from the former face of the Hurricanes franchise, both through this playoff drive, and beyond.

Facelift

While Minnesota ended up with some picks in their many trades, GM Paul Fenton focused mainly on moving roster players for other roster players.

Victor Rask is 25 and Nino Niederreiter is 26, so while there was a marginal amount of money saved, it was a lateral deal (that looked shaky on day one, and only worse since then for Minnesota). Kevin Fiala and Ryan Donato are both 22, replacing 26-year-olds Mikael Granlund and Charlie Coyle.

The Wild are getting younger and cheaper, generally speaking, but they weren’t emphasizing picks.

For some rebuilding teams, like Ottawa, it’s about blowing things up to get a massive number of draft choices and prospects. The Wild, instead, are hoping they can strike gold on players who are almost-there.

To me, that puts added pressure on Eric Staal and other players to bring the Donato/Fiala types along, and patch up any holes that come from the Wild saying goodbye to prominent players like Granlund and Coyle.

Maybe those moves had to happen – this is a team that was respectable, but treading water – yet there might be some strain that comes with it. It’s possible that the aging curve hits Staal hard (he’s already played 1,155 regular-season games, plus 58 in the playoffs), but it’s also easy to imagine him being more valuable than that $3.25M per year.

The Wild may want him to, well, wildly exceed that cap hit once again, though, and that’s where things get a little tricky.

Either way, Staal likely would have gotten more money or a better shot at a Stanley Cup if he went elsewhere, but instead gave the Wild a sweet deal on Monday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Alex Broadhurst
Columbus Blue Jackets: Future considerations

Feb. 25, 2019
Pittsburgh Penguins: Chris Wideman
Florida Panthers: Jean-Sebastien Dea

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Nic Petan
Toronto Maple Leafs: Par Lindholm

Feb. 25, 2019
Vancouver Canucks: Linus Karlsson
San Jose Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Bogdan Kiselevich
Florida Panthers: 2021 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Nathan Beaulieu
Buffalo Sabres: 2019 sixth-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Erik Gudbranson
Vancouver Canucks: Tanner Pearson

Feb. 25, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Matt Hendricks
Minnesota Wild: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: 2019 sixth-round pick
St. Louis Blues: Michael Del Zotto

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Marcus Johansson
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Ryan Hartman, conditional 2020 fourth-round pick
Nashville Predators: Wayne Simmonds

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Vegas Golden Knights: Mark Stone, Tobias Lindberg
Ottawa Senators: Erik Brannstrom, Oscar Lindberg, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Kevin Fiala
Nashville Predators: Mikael Granlund

Feb. 25, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Conditional 2020 fourth-round pick
Calgary Flames: Oscar Fantenberg

Feb. 25, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: Adam McQuaid
New York Rangers: Julius Bergman, 2019 fourth-round pick, 2019 seventh-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Colorado Avalanche: Derick Brassard, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick
Florida Panthers: 2020 third-round pick

Feb. 25, 2019
Florida Panthers: Cliff Pu, future considerations
Carolina Hurricanes: Tomas Jurco, future considerations

Feb. 25, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Weal
Arizona Coyotes: Michael Chaput

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New York Rangers: Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick
Winnipeg Jets: Kevin Hayes

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
New Jersey Devils: 2022 fifth-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Keith Kinkaid

Feb. 25, 2019
Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Sieloff
Ottawa Senators: Brian Gibbons

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)
San Jose Sharks: Gustav Nyquist
Detroit Red Wings: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Feb. 24, 2019
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nic Baptiste
Nashville Predators: Future considerations

Feb. 24, 2019
Los Angeles Kings: Matheson Iacopelli
Blackhawks: Spencer Watson

Feb. 24, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Anaheim Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick
Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019
Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan
San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman
Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019
New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese
Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019
Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019
Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

WATCH LIVE: Lightning host Kings on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tampa leads the NHL with 47 wins and 98 points this season. Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with 100 points (T-career high, set last year) and a career-high 70 assists. Both the Lightning and Kucherov are on historic paces this season

TB is the first team in NHL history to win at least 47 of its first 62 games of a season. They are looking to win their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy this season. The last team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and win the Stanley Cup was the Blackhawks in 2013, and before that was the Detroit Red Wings in 2008

Kucherov is on pace to hit 92 assists and 132 points this season. The last player with 90-plus assists was Joe Thornton in 2006-07 (92). Kucherov would become the first player with 130+ points since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux (161 points) and Jaromir Jagr (149 points) both did so. 

The Kings are on a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2) and sit in last place in the Western Conference with 52 points. They are having problems in all areas of the game right now – offense defense, the power play and penalty kill

Simply put, the Kings have struggled to score this year. They rank 30th in the NHL averaging 2.34 goals/game. In a season where around half the league is scoring three or more goals per game, it’s no shock that the Kings sit in the basement of the Western Conference.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena
When: Monday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Ilya KovalchukJeff CarterTyler Toffoli
Brendan LeipsicAdrian Kempe – Jonny Brodzinski
Kyle CliffordTrevor LewisAustin Wagner

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty
TBD – Matt Roy
Dion PhaneufSean Walker

Starting goalie: Jack Campbell

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatSteven StamkosJ.T. Miller
Tyler JohnsonBrayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliYanni Gourde
Adam ErneCedric Paquette – Mathieu Joseph

Victor HedmanAnton Stralman
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Rick Peckham (play-by-play) and Jim Fox (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones.

Trade: Bruins reunite Marcus Johansson with his buddy Marchand

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
3 Comments

Trades turn rivals into teammates, and friends into foes, but even by those standards, it’s pretty funny that the Boston Bruins landed Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils.

To jog your memory, Johansson’s stay with the Devils was great limited by an ugly elbow by Brad Marchand, which drew a five-game suspension for the agitating Bruins winger.

Before we go deeper into that, the Devils confirmed the terms of the trade:

Bruins receive: Marcus Johansson. After salary retention, Johansson carries $2.75M cap hit, which expires after 2018-19.

Devils’ get: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick. Devils retain 40-percent of Johansson’s salary.

Making amends

After missing 28 games from a concussion suffered by that Marchand hit (and who knows how much he was limited even when he was able to play?), Johansson fumed about it in March 2018:

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it. I think there was no point in doing that,” he told reporters after Monday’s practice. “There was no hockey play whatsoever there. It’s sad to see that there are still guys out there trying to hurt other guys… It’s sad. It’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. It’s not why we play the game.”

So, how does Johansson feel about Marchand now that he’s a fellow teammate? About what you would expect:

What Johansson brings

After a nice run with the Capitals where Johansson managed two 20+ goal seasons (including career highs of 24 goals and 58 points in 2016-17), it seemed like the Devils got a steal.

Blame the Marchand hit or other factors, but things didn’t really work out that way. Johansson managed 14 points in 29 games in 2017-18, and has 27 in 48 contests this season. There have been times where his possession stats just look average, but when you zoom out, he’s an interesting find. The Bruins really need help as far as supporting cast members go, and Marcus Johansson + Charlie Coyle could provide a boost. The question is: how much of a boost?

Overall he checks out reasonably well:

And the Bruins can hope he resembles the bigger-picture version – maybe even the Capitals edition – rather than what we’ve seen more recently. Consider the wide net you can cast to see Johansson this season versus a larger picture, via tthis SKATR comparison chart by Bill Comeau (from Corsica’s data).

Solid haul for Devils

New Jersey sent its 2018 second and third-round picks to land Johansson from the cap-strapped Capitals, when his league-wide perception was much higher. GM Ray Shero did well to get a similar package for Johansson when a) his perceived value is way down and b) he seemed obviously headed out of New Jersey, either way.

New Jersey now has six picks in the first three rounds of the 2019 NHL Draft (their first, three second-rounders, and two in the third), plus an additional fourth-rounder in 2020 along with their original selections.

Amassing a ton of picks might be best used to turn those picks into roster players, at least if the goal is to entice Taylor Hall to sign a contract extension. (Hall’s deal expires after 2019-20, so they can try to get that ball rolling in July.)

Those picks can be used in that way, or simply give the Devils more dart throws at improving their farm system. Both bring more value that about six weeks of Johansson’s services, so solid work there.

This trade makes good sense for both sides, although some might gripe that Boston paid a touch too much. Sometimes that’s the price of doing business, and Johansson has enough potential to make this worth Boston’s while.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Gudbranson – Pearson trade looks ugly for Penguins — on paper

Getty Images
By James O'BrienFeb 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
5 Comments

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently felt pretty cutting edge with their defensemen, valuing speed and skill, even if it meant accepting mistakes. Their recent moves feel decidedly old-school, as they’ve targeted defensemen who tend to look terrible from an analytics standpoint.

No doubt, the Penguins already needed defense before Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin suffered injuries in Saturday’s stunning 5-4 OT loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a desperate situation.

But this trade looks really rough:

Penguins receive: Erik Gudbranson

Canucks get: Tanner Pearson

Update: The Penguins added one other defenseman in Chris Wideman. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports that the Florida Panthers received Sebastian Dea for Wideman.

Penguins march to the beat of their own drums

Gudbranson’s possession stats are horrendous, as are those of Jack Johnson. Both defensemen are highly drafted (each third overall; Gudbranson in 2010, Johnson in 2003), and highly divisive. It really can’t be overstated how bad Gudbranson looks on paper:

With Gudbranson being a right-handed shot and Johnson being left, it’s plausible that the two could be on the same pairing, especially considering injuries. Maybe down the line, they both might settle into a more natural setting down the lineup, but until then …

Money’s basically even

You can’t simply say that the Penguins are saving money, as the two players are in very similar money situations.

Gudbranson, 27, will see his $4M cap hit run through 2020-21. Pearson, 26, carries a $3.75M cap hit, also through 2020-21. The Penguins continue to make moves that will stay on their cap for term, rather than going for rentals. The good news is that, if they’re right, they’ll get answer for a while. But if not, they’re stuck with an increasing number of problem contracts.

Many of us – myself included – believe that this won’t be a great situation for the Penguins.

Pearson traded again

Now, it’s fair to argue that Pearson wasn’t so great for the Penguins.

He only managed 14 points in 44 games with Pittsburgh, after managing zero goals and an assist during his final 17 games with the Los Angeles Kings.

Looking back, the Penguins likely would have been better off riding things out with Carl Hagelin. Hagelin’s skating fit in well with the Penguins, and his then-$4M cap hit would have evaporated after this season, opening up some room to work with during the summer.

Instead, they pivoted to Pearson, and are now gambling that Gudbranson is better than people think. It’s quite the roll of the dice for a consistently cap-strapped team, where every dollar counts.

Do you think the Penguins see something others don’t in this case, and/or the case of Jack Johnson?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.