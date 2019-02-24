More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Sabres’ Okposo feels good as he recovers from 3rd concussion

Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo tells The Associated Press he’s feeling good while recovering from his third concussion in less than three years.

A smiling Okposo made the comment Saturday while making his way through the press box to watch Buffalo’s home game against Washington.

His appearance came after coach Phil Housley said Okposo has begun skating on his own a little over a week since being felled by a punch to the face during a fight with New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Okposo was cleared to travel for the team’s game at New Jersey on Feb. 17. He did not play against the Devils and instead was sent home, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Housley didn’t provide a timetable in saying he imagines Okposo returning to play this season.

”He skated again today and those are all good signs for us,” Housley said.

Okposo’s concussion history includes him missing the final two weeks of the 2017-18 season and spending nearly a week in a hospital after what he called a routine hit in practice. He also missed three games last March after suffering a concussion in a collision with Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan.

The Buzzer: Karlsson injury scare; Robbed by Lehner

By James O'Brien
Three Stars

1. Robin Lehner

When it comes to the shocking success of the Islanders, a lot of credit’s going to Barry Trotz, and rightfully so.

When a head coach wins the Jack Adams by helping an underdog overachieve heavily, they almost always enjoy over-the-top great goaltending from their netminders. That’s been the case for the Islanders, as Lehner and Thomas Greiss have essentially been equally brilliant in 2018-19.

It becomes a chicken-and-the-egg situation when it comes to trying to meter out praise. How much is it Trotz’s system? How much of this comes from goalie guru Mitch Korn? And how much does it boil down to Lehner and Greiss stopping everything?

Other goalies had shutouts on Saturday, with Sergei Bobrovsky doing so not just in back-to-back games, but consecutive days. Lehner had to work the hardest for his, however, making 36 saves.

2. Sam Reinhart

With a small group of players generating three points on Saturday, it was difficult to determine who deserved to round out the top three.

At first, it seemed like Reinhart might be someone you’d surprisingly dismiss. While he generated a hat trick (the third of his career), that third goal came on an empty-netter. Kind of a cheat, right?

Well, check out where he shot the puck from:

OK, that seems like a worthy hat trick.

3. Nathan MacKinnon

Jakub Voracek deserves consideration, what with scoring with 20 seconds remaining to send the Flyers’ eventual, stunning win into overtime. MacKinnon’s teammate Alex Kerfoot also managed a three-point game.

But MacKinnon holds a few advantages. While Kerfoot and Voracek managed one-goal, two-assist games, MacKinnon generated two goals and one assist. Also, while Voracek scored a game-tying goal, MacKinnon had the GWG for Colorado. He managed six shots on goal, matching Voracek’s robust offering.

MacKinnon now has 32 goals and 80 points in just 62 games, lining him up with an opportunity to pass last year’s career-best 39 goals and 97 points (in just 74 games), and maybe hit 100 for the first time in his young career.

If you wanted Voracek in the top three

Enjoy these highlights from that wild Philly win.

Erik Karlsson hurt again?

It seemed like Erik Karlsson pulled or tweaked something in San Jose’s 4-0 loss to Columbus. It’s too early to know for sure, but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer seemed concerned.

If this is an issue, it’s been a tough one for guys who could finish high in the Norris voting, as Kris Letang was injured in Pittsburgh’s painful loss.

Highlights

Jordan Binnington continues to be quite astounding for the St. Louis Blues.

Matt Duchene‘s first Blue Jackets goal was as much about Artemi Panarin‘s slick moves as anything else.

We already covered Gritty’s entrance, but the true highlight might be how he was forced to exit the 2019 Stadium Series.

Factoids

  • This puts the strong start to Mitch Marner‘s career into perspective.

Scores

BUF 5 – WSH 2
NYR 5 – NJD 2
STL 2 – BOS 1 (SO)
CAR 3 – DAL 0
FLA 6 – LAK 1
CBJ 4 – SJS 0
COL 5 – NSH 0
TOR 6 – MTL 3
PHI 4 – PIT 3 (OT)
NYI 4 – VAN 0
EDM 2 – ANA 1

Simmonds ‘savors’ potential final game with Flyers

By Sean Leahy
PHILADELPHIA — Listening to Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek speak about Wayne Simmonds following their 4-3 overtime win in Saturday’s Stadium Series game, you could tell just how much the rumors of the veteran forward’s likely departure by Monday’s NHL trade deadline has affected them.

“He’s one of my best friends, so it’s been kind of stressful for me as well,” Voracek said. “It’s something we cannot change in the locker room and he knows it. He’s been a warrior throughout last year, this year. Whatever happens, it’s either going to be tough or good. He’s been amazing. He’s been a good friend of mine and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

The team’s postgame MVP award — a helmet acquired during a preseason team-bonding trip in Vail, Colorado — went to Simmonds following their dramatic come-from-behind win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. It was an emotional victory and an emotional postgame scene in the dressing room.

“Pretty special. Got a little bit choked up,” Simmonds said of being awarded the helmet. “I’ve known those guys [Giroux and Voracek] for so long. Even before I came to Philadelphia I knew Jake and G, so it’s pretty special getting it from those guys.”

Simmonds can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and with the Flyers’ playoff hopes on thin ice, general manager Chuck Fletcher will likely deal the 30-year-old as he reshapes the roster he inherited from Ron Hextall.

Despite all the rumors the last few weeks, Simmonds has done his best to block out the noise.

“Don’t watch TSN, Sportsnet, Twitter, Instagram, any of those things,” he said. “It’s obviously tough not to see, but I always try to be a professional. I’m never going to quit on anything. I’ll play right to the very end. Hopefully I’m here still come Monday, but if not, it is what it is. I’m happy with what I’ve done for this city. I can truly say that I’m grateful for everything that I’ve gotten here.”

While more trades will likely come down on Sunday, Simmonds won’t be glued to his television or his phone checking for updates. It’s an off day and he has plans to spend the day with friends who are in town, savoring the Flyers’ first outdoor game victory.

“You savor it a little bit more. This has been my home,” he said. “I live in Toronto in the offseason and then I’m in Philadelphia. I consider myself a part of this community. It was special being out there and getting the two points tonight.”

Relief will come by Monday afternoon when the questions will finally be answered and Simmonds will know where he’ll be playing the final few months of the 2018-19 season. It’s not just hockey that’s been on his mind either. His wife, Crystal, is six and a half months pregnant, so knowing where they’ll deliver their baby is something they’re eager to find out.

Simmonds and Voracek joined the Flyers in separate trades in June 2011 and have developed a close friendship. Giroux had been a Flyer for a few seasons before Simmonds’ arrival, but the trio quickly became a strong core ever since. 

That core will likely be missing a piece in a few days time.

“It’s a tough situation. You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Giroux. “He’s been an ultimate warrior. He’s been the best teammate all these years. It’s not something we can control, so it’s definitely frustrating a little bit. We’ve all been here for a long time. We understand the business of it, but it doesn’t mean we have to like it.

“There’s not enough good words I can say about Wayne Simmonds.”

MORE: Flyers hand Penguins agonizing defeat at Stadium Series

————

Flyers hand Penguins agonizing defeat (in many ways) at Stadium Series

By James O'Brien
Ouch.

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a defeat that was deeply painful from both short and long-term standpoints in the 2019 Stadium Series. About the only saving grace for the Penguins was that they earned a “charity point” in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Injuries to Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang only makes things uglier.

When the Penguins went up 3-1 as Brian Elliott whiffed on an ugly goal, it looked like Pittsburgh would run away with the game. In fact, with rain coming down, there were rumblings about the outdoor game being canceled altogether.

Instead, the Flyers managed a stunning comeback win. James van Riemsdyk made it 3-2 on the power play with about four minutes remaining in regulation, then Jakub Voracek found a way to send the contest to overtime with a tying goal with 20 seconds left in the third.

Elliott was able to redeem himself with some high-level saves during overtime, including a clutch stop against Phil Kessel on a semi-breakaway. Claude Giroux eventually beat Matt Murray five-hole for the overtime winner, leaving the Penguins absolutely stunned.

It looked like the Penguins would finish Saturday back in playoff position – tentatively – but instead remain behind Columbus, Montreal, and Carolina:

East bubble update:

Metro 3 – Blue Jackets: 35-23-3, 73 points, 35 regulation/overtime wins, 61 games played

Wild card 1: Canadiens: 33-22-7, 73 points, 31 ROW, 62 GP
Wild card 2: Hurricanes: 33-23-6, 72 points, 32 ROW, 62 GP

Ninth place: Penguins: 32-22-8, 72 points, 31 ROW, 62 GP

The closest things to good news are that the Canadiens lost (positive since Columbus and Carolina only added more pressure by winning, with the Blue Jackets loading up at the trade deadline), and that Pittsburgh at least gets that single standings point.

[It was a bad Saturday for Pittsburgh even before this loss.]

That’s not the sort of silver lining that will make this an easy pill to swallow, because the Penguins must cope with the possibility that they might have lost two key defensemen to injury.

Pittsburgh was forced to lean heavily on the likes of Jack Johnson from late in the first period and on, as both Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin were hurt and did not return after this violent exchange with Shayne Gostisbehere and Wayne Simmonds:

The Penguins didn’t provide injury updates regarding Letang and Dumoulin during the game, leaving dark clouds hanging over the team both literally and figuratively on that rainy night at Lincoln Financial Field.

After the game, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Dumoulin is dealing with a concussion, while Letang is being “evaluated” regarding an upper-body injury. Not good.

There’s a long road ahead still for the Penguins, while the Flyers are virtually out of the race, and possibly saying goodbye to Simmonds. If nothing else, the Flyers took advantage of a chance to hurt their hated rivals in ways big and small during this violent 2019 Stadium Series squabble.

More: Simmonds shakes off deadline talk.

Gritty’s grand entrance highlights Stadium Series pregame

By Sean Leahy
PHILADELPHIA — Right after some current and retired Philadelphia sports stars and legends — Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Clarke, Boban Marjanović — were introduced to the Lincoln Financial Field crowd, the real star of the city took center stage.

All week long, Gritty had been teasing some sort of big stunt before Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Sure enough, just before the players entered the field, there was Gritty standing on top of the stadium wearing an lit up LED suit. Braving the elements, Gritty then jumped off and flew via zipline to the field as the teams began to walk out.

We knew Gritty was comical, but we didn’t know it had a bit of daredevil inside.

While the crowd went nuts, Gritty’s grand entrance didn’t sit too well with one NHL mascot.

Gritty’s mainstream popularity is big enough that some serious mascot-on-mascot chirping might become a regular thing. We’re all for it.

————

