Bruins sign NHL journeyman Stempniak to one-year contract

Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
Journeyman forward Lee Stempniak is getting another shot at extending his NHL career after signing a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins.

Under league rules, the Bruins were required to place the 13th-year player on waivers Sunday before he can be assigned to Providence, their AHL affiliate. The move comes some 10 days after Stempniak signed a tryout contract with Providence, where he had two goals and four points in four games.

The 36-year-old has played for 10 teams since breaking into the NHL with St. Louis in 2005-06. He played 19 games for the Bruins in 2015-16, and spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had three goals and nine points in 37 games.

Overall, Stempniak has 203 goals and 469 points in 909 games.

The Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Florida Panthers made similar moves in shoring up their goalie depth.

Buffalo placed Adam Wilcox on waivers after signing him to a one-year contract with the intention of returning him to AHL Rochester, where he has a 9-7-3 record. Florida waived Chris Driedger after signing him to a one-year contract with the intention of returning him to AHL Springfield, where he has a 7-6-1 record.

The Islanders waived Jeremy Smith upon signing him to a one-year contract. He has a 16-9-1 record with AHL Bridgeport.

The New Jersey Devils waived defenseman Eric Gryba with the intention of demoting him to AHL Binghamton. The 30-year-old had no points in eight games since being recalled last month.

By Sean LeahyFeb 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EST

The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Feb. 24, 2019

Sabres: Brandon Montour
Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick
Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello
New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick
Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019
Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan
San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman
Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019
New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick
Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019
Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick
Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019
Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)
Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese
Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019
Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019
Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod
New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann
Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy
Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick
Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik
Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019
Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019
Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask
Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019
New York Rangers: Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)
Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019
Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019
St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019
Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick

Sabres bolster back end after acquiring Montour from Ducks

By Scott BilleckFeb 24, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
The Buffalo Sabres have moved to bolster their defensive corps, trading for minute-muncher Brandon Montour from the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Montour, 24, comes to the Sabres with five goals and 20 assists in 62 games this season, tops among Ducks d-men, while averaging 22:40 of ice time per night. He was a second-round pick by the Ducks in 2014.

For now, it appears Montour will slide into the team’s third pairing alongside Nathan Beaulieu.

The Ducks prospect defenseman Brendan Guhle, 21, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The pick will come via either San Jose or St. Louis (Buffalo owns both of their first-round picks) and will be based on the final order in the first round. The Sabres will have the option of St. Louis’ pick if it’s between No. 20 and No. 31. =

“Brendan Guhle is an excellent skater who is ready to take the next step in his career,” Ducks general manager and interim head coach Bob Murray said in a release from the team. “Adding Guhle and a first-round pick is an important step as we retool our team moving forward. We also thank Brandon Montour for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in Buffalo.”

The Sabres sit six points back of the final wildcard in the Eastern Conference. They have one game in hand over the Carolina Hurricanes, who are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins on 72 points.

Montour has another year left on a two-year bridge deal that’s paying him just under $3.4 million per season. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.

Guhle, who was taken in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Sabres, has five assists in 23 games played with the club. He’s currently playing in the American Hockey League this season with Rochester Americans. There, he has five goals and 27 points in 50 games. He was named an AHL all-star earlier this year.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Zuccarello injured during Stars debut, out at least four weeks

By Sean LeahyFeb 24, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
Mats Zuccarello‘s first game as a Dallas Star started off fantastic. The 31-year-old forward assisted on the Stars’ opening goal during their 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday afternoon. He would later add a cherry on top of his offensive debut with his 12th goal of the season to give Dallas a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

The good feelings about Zuccarello then went sour later in the period.

Zuccarello, who was acquired Saturday from the New York Rangers, left the game late in the second period after a blocking a shot. Following the game, the Stars announced that he would be returning to Dallas to be examined and the early assessment is that he will miss at least four weeks.

Zuccarello told reporters afterward the “upper-body” injury is his arm and there’s a possibility that it’s broken. Once he’s examined this week they’ll have a better of idea of whether he needs surgery and if/when he can make a return. And as if that injury news wasn’t enough, the team also lost captain Jamie Benn with an upper-body injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

It’s a brutal blow for the Stars who are in the midst of chasing the third spot in the Central Division while also holding on to a Western Conference wild card spot. They have 13 important games in the next four weeks, and they will miss not having a Zuccarello in their lineup.

This tough injury news now makes you wonder how much more active Stars general manager Jim Nill will be before Monday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. If Zuccarello returns in four weeks, Dallas will have seven games left in the regular season. Considering how the bottom of the West has played out so far, those seven games will likely be incredibly important for their playoff hopes.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Blues, Wild meet on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 24, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Wild have won two straight games – both on the road – most recently defeating the New York Rangers 4-1 on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Friday. They return home to face the Blues, where they have lost six straight games (0-4-2 record). Minnesota’s last home win came over a month ago on Jan. 19 – prior to the All-Star break.

Minnesota has allowed four-plus goals in each of their last six home losses. They were shut out 4-0 in each of their last two home games (lost 4-0 vs STL on Feb. 17 and lost 4-0 vs ANA on Feb. 19).

On Wednesday, after losing their ninth game in the last 10, the Wild traded Charlie Coyle to Boston for Ryan Donato and a conditional draft pick. Since the trade, Minnesota has won both of their games played.

The Blues hosted the Bruins yesterday afternoon and won 2-1 in a shootout. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves on 32 shots in the win. St. Louis has now won 12 of their last 13 games.

Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko is second on the team with 52 points and leads the team with 27 goals this season. He’s currently on pace for 36 goals – a number that did not seem likely earlier this season. His career-high 12-game point streak was snapped in Tuesday’s win over Toronto. He now has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in the last 15 games.

On the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues were in last place in the NHL with 34 points. Since then, they have gone 18-5-1, the best mark in the NHL during that span. In the expansion era, only six teams have made the playoffs after occupying last place in the League after their 20th game of the season: the 1976-77 North Stars, 1979-80 Oilers, 1982-83 Maple Leafs, 1987-88 Kings, 1987-88 Maple Leafs and 1996-97 Senators.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzRyan O'Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Patrick MaroonTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Alex SteenOskar Sundqvist – Samuel Blais
Mackenzie MacEachernIvan BarbashevZach Sanford

Joel EdmundsonAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko
Vince DunnRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

WILD
Jordan GreenwayEric StaalJason Zucker
Zach PariseMikael GranlundPontus Aberg
Ryan Donato – Joel Eriksson EkLuke Kunin
Marcus FolignoEric Fehr – J.T. Brown

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinGreg Pateryn
Anthony BitettoBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Tkachuk brothers ready for first NHL matchup as Flames visit Senators

Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 1:41 PM EST
The Tkachuk brothers are big, strong, physical hockey players who are as competitive as they come. So, when the Calgary Flames and Matthew Tkachuk visit the Ottawa Senators and his younger brother, Brady, on Sunday night, the potential for some fireworks is real.

“For all the people coming in, it’s probably more of an event than a game,” 21-year-old Matthew told the Flames website. “I’m sure everybody in the NHL who’s played against their brother, after a while, feels like it’s just another game. Well, this isn’t just another game. It’s the first game. So, it’s a special one.”

Special enough their parents, Chantal and former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, will be on-hand for the tilt.

“I’m super-excited,” said Brady, 19. “It’s gonna be a little different, a little weird, for sure. To finally be playing against each other, and at the highest level, is pretty cool. This isn’t going to change the way either of us play, though. We’re going to go hard. Family before and after, but inside the game you’re not changing a thing.”

In his rookie season, Brady has collected 13 goals and 30 points in 50 games. Matthew, in his third NHL campaign, has already equaled his career high with 24 goals and set a new mark with 59 points in 61 games. That said, facing his younger brother could be the tonic he needs, as the older Tkachuk has no goals and four assists in 13 games.

The clubs are certainly heading in different directions. The Senators, who sit last in the league, have begun selling off what few stars their have. On Friday they dealt away Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the promptly lost a 3-0 game to them hours later. On Saturday, they dealt away forward Ryan Dzingel, also to Columbus.

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Mark Stone won’t play again for the Senators unless he is re-signed by the team as the organization looks to trade him away by Monday’s deadline.

With the upheaval, combined with not having their best players in the lineup lately to avoid potential injuries, Ottawa has been shutout in two straight games, lost three consecutive affairs and dropped five of six outings. Worse yet, the Senators traded away their first-round pick to acquire Duchene last season, which very well could be the top selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Flames are atop the Western Conference and won their fourth straight game with a 2-1 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

While the Flames are known for being one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NHL, they’ve shown better defensive play in their last few games as they prepare for the playoffs.

“We’re comfortable we can win in any type of game,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the victory over the Ducks. “We’re comfortable no matter how it goes that we can win.”

“It was a real tight game, just trying to throw pucks at the net and make plays wherever you can,” added Andrew Mangiapane, who scored the game winner. “It was just tight, just a lucky bounce that went our way. It was definitely good for our confidence, just grinding one out, sticking with it and playing a full 60 (minutes).”