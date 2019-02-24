More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty Images

Bruins sign NHL journeyman Stempniak to 1-year contract

Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Journeyman forward Lee Stempniak is getting another shot at extending his NHL career after signing a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins.

Under league rules, the Bruins were required to place the 13th-year player on waivers Sunday before he can be assigned to Providence, their AHL affiliate. The move comes some 10 days after Stempniak signed a tryout contract with Providence, where he had two goals and four points in four games.

The 36-year-old has played for 10 teams since breaking into the NHL with St. Louis in 2005-06. He played 19 games for the Bruins in 2015-16, and spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had three goals and nine points in 37 games.

Overall, Stempniak has 203 goals and 469 points in 909 games.

In a similar move, the Buffalo Sabres shored up their goalie depth by placing Adam Wilcox on waivers after signing him to a one-year contract. Wilcox will return to AHL Rochester, where he has a 21-14-10 record. The move comes a few days after prospect goalie Jonas Johansson had season-ending surgery for an undisclosed injury.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tkachuk bros. ready for first NHL matchup as Flames visit Senators

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 1:41 PM EST
1 Comment

The Tkachuk brothers are big, strong, physical hockey players who are as competitive as they come. So, when the Calgary Flames and Matthew Tkachuk visit the Ottawa Senators and his younger brother, Brady, on Sunday night, the potential for some fireworks is real.

“For all the people coming in, it’s probably more of an event than a game,” 21-year-old Matthew told the Flames website. “I’m sure everybody in the NHL who’s played against their brother, after a while, feels like it’s just another game. Well, this isn’t just another game. It’s the first game. So, it’s a special one.”

Special enough their parents, Chantal and former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, will be on-hand for the tilt.

“I’m super-excited,” said Brady, 19. “It’s gonna be a little different, a little weird, for sure. To finally be playing against each other, and at the highest level, is pretty cool. This isn’t going to change the way either of us play, though. We’re going to go hard. Family before and after, but inside the game you’re not changing a thing.”

In his rookie season, Brady has collected 13 goals and 30 points in 50 games. Matthew, in his third NHL campaign, has already equaled his career high with 24 goals and set a new mark with 59 points in 61 games. That said, facing his younger brother could be the tonic he needs, as the older Tkachuk has no goals and four assists in 13 games.

The clubs are certainly heading in different directions. The Senators, who sit last in the league, have begun selling off what few stars their have. On Friday they dealt away Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the promptly lost a 3-0 game to them hours later. On Saturday, they dealt away forward Ryan Dzingel, also to Columbus.

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Mark Stone won’t play again for the Senators unless he is re-signed by the team as the organization looks to trade him away by Monday’s deadline.

With the upheaval, combined with not having their best players in the lineup lately to avoid potential injuries, Ottawa has been shutout in two straight games, lost three consecutive affairs and dropped five of six outings. Worse yet, the Senators traded away their first-round pick to acquire Duchene last season, which very well could be the top selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Flames are atop the Western Conference and won their fourth straight game with a 2-1 home victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

While the Flames are known for being one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NHL, they’ve shown better defensive play in their last few games as they prepare for the playoffs.

“We’re comfortable we can win in any type of game,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the victory over the Ducks. “We’re comfortable no matter how it goes that we can win.”

“It was a real tight game, just trying to throw pucks at the net and make plays wherever you can,” added Andrew Mangiapane, who scored the game winner. “It was just tight, just a lucky bounce that went our way. It was definitely good for our confidence, just grinding one out, sticking with it and playing a full 60 (minutes).”

–Field Level Media

Coyotes to retire Doan’s No. 19 before Winnipeg game

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shane Doan holds numerous franchise records, was the epitome of what a captain should be and led the Arizona Coyotes on their deepest playoff run.

Those accomplishments only tell part of the story of how he became one of the most revered athletes in Arizona history.

Humble to a fault. Deeply connected to the community. Loyal. Generous with his time, whether it was for a cause, casually chatting with a fan or media inquiries following a difficult loss. Always the hardest-working player on the team.

Perhaps more than any of it, a good person.

”I don’t know a better human being on this planet. I really don’t,” said Tyson Nash, Doan’s former teammate and current Coyotes TV analyst. ”He is everything that you want to be and more. I want my kid to be like him. I want to be like him.”

The Coyotes will celebrate Doan’s career by retiring his No. 19 jersey during a pregame ceremony before Sunday’s game against Winnipeg.

The guest list will include NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, multiple former Coyotes teammates, friends and family. The Coyotes and the Jets will wear ”Doan No. 19” on the warmup jerseys prior to the game and fans will receive a Doan bobblehead.

”That’s the part that I’m really excited about: to get to share it with the fans here in Arizona and to have friends and family around for it,” Doan said. ”It’s something that you never, ever dream of and to get to experience it is pretty amazing.”

From Halkirk, Alberta, Doan was the seventh overall pick of the 1995 NHL draft by the Winnipeg Jets and came with the franchise when moved to the desert to become the Phoenix Coyotes.

Doan guided the Coyotes through four years of uncertainty while the franchise was operated by the NHL and led them to the 2012 Western Conference Finals. He earned the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership on and off the ice in 2010, and took home the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012.

Doan retired in 2017 as Arizona’s career leader in games (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), points (972), game-winning goals (69) and power-play goals (128).

He spent his entire 21-year career with the organization, spurning chances for a better chances to win the Stanley Cup out of loyalty for the NHL team that drafted him.

”There’s no player in our team history that meant more to this franchise than Shane, and no player our franchise history that has meant more to this community than Shane,” Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen said. ”So it was a pretty easy decision.”

At 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, Doan played with a combination of power and finesse. He also was driven to wring the most from his talent, always the last person off the ice after practice, huffing and puffing while dripping sweat after getting in a few extra laps or tipped shots.

”This is a guy who spent 21 years in the NHL and his last year he was still out there,” Nash said. ”He was always working on the nuances of his game to get better. It was remarkable, but that’s what good pros do, they try to get better every day.”

Nash has known Doan since he was nine when he visited the Doan family’s Christian summer camp for kids at their ranch. The pair met up again eight years later as teammates in the Western Hockey League and were Coyotes together from 2003-06.

Through the years of their friendship, Nash has seen first-hand Doan’s generosity, from taking the extra time to talk with fans after a game or give back to the community.

He’s also seen the competitive side of Doan that raged anytime anything was on the line.

Playing hockey, cards on the team plane, golf, wrestling in the basement, Doan wanted to win no matter what, his eyes widening into a maniacal look that belied his easygoing nature away from competition.

”He’d take out his grandma to win at something,” Nash said. ”The guy just never wanted to lose and if you beat him at something, you better be ready to go 10 rounds or whatever because he was going to get redemption.

The Coyotes have a ring of honor that includes Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick and Teppo Numminen of the Coyotes, and Bobby Hull, Thomas Steen and Dale Hawerchuk of the original Jets.

Doan, fittingly, will be the first player to have his number retired by the franchise.

”Unexpected, maybe a little uncomfortable,” Doan said. ”At the same time, so excited to have so many people coming, people that are close to me. It’s going to be so much fun.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL on NBCSN: Wild flirting with playoffs, but big picture should be GM’s focus

By Sean LeahyFeb 24, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

While Bruce Boudreau is still believing he can guide his Wild team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his boss is focusing on reshaping a roster that he inherited that’s been quite inconsistent with results.

As NHL trade deadline approaches, Paul Fenton is in listening mode, having already moved Charlie Coyle, which brought in Ryan Donato from the Boston Bruins. There’s still more he can do before 3 p.m. ET Monday. Eric Staal, who owns a modified no-trade clause, is on an expiring deal, as is defenseman Brad Hunt, who was acquired in January from the Vegas Golden Knights. Beyond those two pending unrestricted free agents, there could be value in moving a Mikael Granlund or Jonas Brodin (both signed through next season) or a Jared Spurgeon (tied up until 2020), but are those pieces the GM wants to build around or use to bring back future assets?

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Following two straight wins heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Blues, the Wild are a point out of a Western Conference wild card spot and seven points behind St. Louis in the Central Division. Fenton has said he’s been waiting for his players to dictate what he’s going to do before Monday afternoon.

The handcuff on a major clean out is, of course, the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Both are signed through the 2024-25 season and eat up nearly $16M in cap space a season, which hampers things even with a cap ceiling that has been rising every year. The current roster hasn’t cut it, so changes will have to be made.

There is certainly opportunity in the wide open bottom portion of the West. But as a new GM, Fenton has to think of the long-term picture of his team. This is also a roster that will be without Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba for the rest of the season. A reset is needed, and even the owner is behind whatever moves are necessary, even if it costs them a playoff spot.

Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Sabres’ Okposo feels good as he recovers from 3rd concussion

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo tells The Associated Press he’s feeling good while recovering from his third concussion in less than three years.

A smiling Okposo made the comment Saturday while making his way through the press box to watch Buffalo’s home game against Washington.

His appearance came after coach Phil Housley said Okposo has begun skating on his own a little over a week since being felled by a punch to the face during a fight with New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Okposo was cleared to travel for the team’s game at New Jersey on Feb. 17. He did not play against the Devils and instead was sent home, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Housley didn’t provide a timetable in saying he imagines Okposo returning to play this season.

”He skated again today and those are all good signs for us,” Housley said.

Okposo’s concussion history includes him missing the final two weeks of the 2017-18 season and spending nearly a week in a hospital after what he called a routine hit in practice. He also missed three games last March after suffering a concussion in a collision with Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports