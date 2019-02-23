WATCH LIVE: 2019 Stadium Series – Flyers vs. Penguins

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The last meeting between the Penguins and Flyers saw some fireworks, as Evgeni Malkin was given a match penalty after he intentionally swung his stick at Michael Raffl’s head after Raffl had punched him in the back of the head. Malkin was suspended one game for the incident, but will likely have a target on his back heading into Saturday’s game.

After winning four of five games and looking once again like a playoff team, Pittsburgh was throttled by the Sharks on Thursday night to the tune of 4-0. Frustration boiled over with 4:36 to play in the third period, when Sidney Crosby was throwing fists with San Jose’s Brenden Dillon and Micheal Haley, while Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was ejected.

Once left for dead in last place in the NHL, the Flyers had a remarkable turnaround in the New Year to climb back into the playoff picture during February, but are running low on time after back-to- back clunkers against Tampa Bay (lost 5-2) and Montreal (lost 5-1). With the Trade Deadline approaching on Monday, the Flyers might be forced to sell.

This is Philly’s final game before Monday’s trade deadline. One name that has been thrown around for weeks is Wayne Simmonds, who is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Now 30, Simmonds has spent the last 8 seasons with the Flyers since being traded to Philadelphia from the Kings. He’s appeared in 613 games for the Flyers (including the playoffs), and Saturday could very well be his last in the orange and black.

Radko Gudas is not eligible to play in this game due to his two-game suspension for high-sticking Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Evgeni Malkin – Phil Kessel

Jared McCann – Nick Bjugstad – Bryan Rust

Tanner Pearson – Matt Cullen – Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Jack Johnson – Justin Schultz

Marcus Pettersson – Chad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

FLYERS

Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick – Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Wayne Simmonds

James van Riemsdyk – Philip Varone – Justin Bailey

Ivan Provorov – Travis Sanheim

Robert Hagg – Andrew MacDonald

Shayne Gostisbehere – Phil Myers

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

