PHT Time Machine: Four of the wildest moments in Penguins-Flyers history

By Adam GretzFeb 23, 2019, 10:29 AM EST
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at a few wild moments in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers rivalry as they meet in the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

1. The 42-game winless streak

There was an extended period of time — 15 years, to be exact — where the Pittsburgh Penguins probably would have preferred playing outside when they traveled to Philadelphia because they could not win a game in the old Spectrum. Literally, could not win a game. Between Feb. 7, 1974 and Feb. 2, 1989 the Penguins went 42 games without winning a game in the city of Philadelphia, posting an almost impossibly bad record of 0-39-3 in the Spectrum.

It was, uh, kind of a big deal in Pittsburgh when it finally ended with a 5-3 win.

2. Ron Hextall chases Rob Brown

While the Penguins finally snapped the Spectrum Jinx that season, it would not do them much luck in the playoffs. The 1988-89 season was the most productive season of Mario Lemieux’s career and resulted in his first ever playoff appearance. After easily dispatching the New York Rangers in the first round in a clean four-game sweep, the Penguins had to face their arch-nemesis in the second round and ultimately lost to them in seven games, blowing what had been a 3-2 series lead. They took that 3-2 lead with a wild 10-7 win in Game 5 that featured the highlight of the series and one of the signature moments of the Penguins-Flyers rivalry — Penguins forward Rob Brown scoring the team’s ninth goal mid-way through the second period, and then getting chased around the ice by an angry Ron Hextall.

3. The Five Overtime Game

The Penguins and Flyers played one of the NHL’s classic playoff games on May 5, 2000, when they needed five overtimes to settle Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference series. The Penguins had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the series by taking the first two games in Philadelphia. But when the series shift back to Pittsburgh, the momentum swung back toward Philadelphia with a pair of overtime wins. In Game 3, Andy Delmore was the unlikely Flyers hero by scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner. In Game 4, it was Keith Primeau that came up big with this absolutely perfect shot to win the game at some ungodly hour in the morning.

Penguins goalie Ron Tugnutt stopped 70 shots that night, and it still was not enough.

The Flyers would go on to win the next two games by a combined score of 8-4 to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

4. Jagr Watch and the 2011-12 season

Prior to the 2011-12 season it was made known that Jaromir Jagr was going to be returning to the NHL after spending a few years playing in the KHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins were interested in a reunion with one of their greatest all-time players. The free agency saga involving Jagr was long, drawn out, chaotic, and ultimately ended with him not signing with the Penguins, but their fiercest long-time rival … the Flyers.

This came in the same year that then-Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren was overhauling his roster by signing players to long-term contracts and then trading them, so the addition of Jagr was just another blockbuster on top of many other blockbusters.

Naturally, the two teams ended up meeting in the first-round of the playoffs and it was absolute mayhem. This was the series that seemed to officially break Ilya Bryzgalov as a legitimate NHL starting goalie, and for as bad as he was he was still the better of the two goalies and on the winning side. The series featured no defense, no goaltending, a missed offside call in Game 1 to spark a Flyers rally from a 3-0 deficit, on-ice violence and chaos, and a handful of suspensions.

Honestly, we should have seen all of that coming based on what happened in the final regular season meeting between the two teams when all hell broke loose on the ice and between the benches.

 

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL on NBC: Simmonds’ mind on helping Flyers, not NHL trade deadline

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

PHILADELPHIA — Saturday night could be more than just Wayne Simmonds‘ third NHL outdoor game experience. It could be his final night in a Philadelphia Flyers’ jersey.

As Monday’s trade deadline approaches, the 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent could be on the move to any number of teams looking for some power play help and a big body up front. There have been links to the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg Jets, among others. 

There was a thought entering this season that Simmonds and the Flyers could work out an extension, but former general manager Ron Hextall was unable to, and right now it doesn’t appear as if new GM Chuck Fletcher has interest in re-signing him. As the team’s playoff hopes took a major hit this week with losses to Tampa Bay and Montreal, dealing away a pending UFA for futures is likely the preferred move here.

What jersey he’ll be wearing after 3 p.m. ET on Monday isn’t any concern for Simmonds right now, however. He’s keeping his focus on the Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It could be a possibility [it’s his last game] but I think up until this point I just try to go about my business as normally as possible,” Simmonds said after the Flyers’ Friday practice at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’m going to be thinking about winning the game, not if it’s my last game or not with the Flyers.”

Simmonds came to the Flyers in the 2011 blockbuster trade that sent Flyers captain Mike Richards and then-prospect Brayden Schenn to the Los Angeles Kings. In eight seasons in Philadelphia he’s scored 203 goals and recorded 378 points, all while becoming a heart and soul player for the franchise. 

Given the transition phase the team is in right now and Fletcher’s desire to reshape the roster to his liking, Simmonds’ value on the trade market will aid the GM in his plans. 

Even if it’s his last game in the orange and black, Simmonds is still cemented in thought about the playoff chase the Flyers find themselves in for now.

“We have points to get to get back into this playoff race,” he said. “That’s all my brain is processing right now. The other stuff is what it is. All I can control is I’m a Philadelphia Flyer right now and I’ve got to prepare for a game [Saturday.]”

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Penguins vs. Flyers: 2019 Stadium Series by the numbers

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

0 – Flyers’ total number of wins in outdoor games, which have featured two regulation losses and one in overtime.

0 – Number of hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history.

3 – Number of NHL outdoor games Flyers captain Claude Giroux has played in. He’s the only Flyer to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.

4 – Number of NHL outdoor games Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have played in. They are the only Penguins to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.

5 – Number of NHL outdoor games played in by Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk. Should he play Saturday night he’ll tie Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Brent Seabrook for most in league history with six.

5 – NHL outdoor games have needed overtime, with three being decided by a shootout.

13 – Number of Flyers and Penguins on each team (head coaches included) who have participated in an NHL outdoor game.

16 – Total number of wins by road teams in NHL outdoor games (16-8-2).

26 – Total number of NHL outdoor games prior to the 2019 Stadium Series: 11 Winter Classics, nine Stadium Series, four Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

50 – Hits by the Penguins against the Flyers in the 2017 Stadium Series, tied for most in NHL outdoor game history since 2008.

154 – Regular wins by the Flyers over the Penguins, their most against any NHL team.

288 – Total regular season meetings, including Saturday’s Stadium Series game, between the two teams.

300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Lincoln Financial Field.

735 – Number of players who have participated in NHL outdoor games.

2017 – Last time these teams met outdoors – a 4-2 Penguins win at Heinz Field.

44,592 – Attendance of the 2017 World Junior Championship outdoor game between the U.S. and Canada at New Era Field in Buffalo. The Americans won 4-3. Carter Hart was in goal for Canada.

69,696 – Capacity of Lincoln Financial Field.

Hagelin’s playoff past makes him familiar with Capitals

Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
By John Wawrow (AP Hockey Writer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Forward Carl Hagelin has faced Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals so often in the playoffs, the speedy, defensive specialist didn’t require an introduction upon practicing with his new teammates.

”It feels like I already know the guys on a personal level,” Hagelin said Friday after practicing for the first time with Washington after being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles a day earlier.

”I know what Washington is all about,” he added, referring to the six times he’s faced the Capitals in the playoffs during his seven NHL seasons. ”And I think, obviously, they should know what they’re getting.”

That went without saying, Capitals coach Todd Reirden said.

Reirden’s lost track how many times he’s prepped his power-play units in warning them how disruptive Hagelin can be killing penalties.

”You’ve got to be aware of this guy, so it’s nice to not have to worry about that any longer and finally have him on our team,” Reirden said.

Hagelin has played 64 career games against the Capitals, with 35 of them in the playoffs. That included 2016 and ’17, when the Penguins eliminated the Capitals on their way to winning back to back championships.

Hagelin received a stick-tap welcome from his teammates at center before practice, and then took a spot on the fourth line alongside Nic Dowd and Chandler Stephenson. Hagelin will make his Capitals’ debut Saturday, when Washington closes a six-game road trip at Buffalo.

The defending Stanley Cup champions placed a premium in shoring up their leaky penalty killing unit in the days leading up to the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

Aside from landing Hagelin, Washington acquired defenseman Nick Jensen on Friday in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. The Capitals sent a 2020 second-round pick and defenseman Madison Bowey to Detroit for Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round pick.

The Capitals are so high on Jensen, who was in the final year of his contract, they signed him to a four-year, $10 million extension a few hours after completing the trade.

The 28-year-old Jensen is a late-blooming right-handed shooter who is averaging a career-high 20:48 of ice time, and playing a key penalty-killing role in his third NHL season. Jensen has two goals and 13 assists for 15 points through 60 games, tying his career best with a quarter of the season left.

”We wanted to solidify some areas that we’ve been deficient at,” Reirden said in referring to both trades. ”The penalty kill is something that’s improved for us from the break, but still not where we want to have it. We have two guys that can move in that situation and help us.”

The Capitals penalty killers have allowed just four goals on their opponents’ past 21 chances, but the unit ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Reirden wasn’t sure when Jensen would join the team.

Bowey, 23, was in and out of the defending Stanley Cup champions’ lineup this season and has a goal and five assists in 33 games. He is signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $1 million.

Hagelin joins his third team this season. He began the year with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Kings for left wing Tanner Pearson in November. He had a goal and five points in 30 games with Los Angeles and two goals and eight goals in 46 games overall this season.

On the bright side, he returns to the Eastern Conference, where he’s spent a majority of his career, including his first four seasons with the New York Rangers. And Hagelin is back in the playoff race.

The Kings are last in the West standings, while the Capitals began the day two points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders.

”I’ve been fortunate to play on some good teams my entire career,” said the Swedish-born Hagelin, who was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. ”Most important right now is just making the playoffs. And you can see they have good swagger, the guys on this team, and they know what it takes to win.”

The Buzzer: Patrik Laine ends 15-game goal drought

By Adam GretzFeb 23, 2019, 12:55 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine entered Friday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights stuck in one of the worst slumps of his young career. He had not scored a goal in 15 consecutive games and recorded just four assists during that stretch. Consider the slump now over. He scored a pair of goals for the Jets in their 6-3 win over the Golden Knights to reclaim the top spot, for now, in the Central Division by jumping back ahead of the Nashville Predators. The Jets still have two games in hand as well. Even with Laine’s goal drought he still has 27 goals in 61 games, which is still a 36-goal pace over 82 games. Just shows how good he is when he is at his best that he can go 15 games in a row without scoring a goal and still have a good chance to score more than 35 goals in a season. He was not the only Jets player to snap goal drought on Friday. Adam Lowry also scored to snap what had been a 17-game goal slump, and they ended their droughts by scoring just 27 seconds apart.

2. J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche picked up two huge points and won for the fourth time in their past five games by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. J.T. Compher was one of the stars of the night for Avalanche and was one of two players (Carl Soderberg being the other) to score a pair of goals. Compher’s second goal was the big one as it went in the books as the game-winner with just under six minutes to play in regulation, giving the Avalanche their third win in a row and fourth win in the past five games.

3. T.J. Brodie, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames increased their lead in the Pacific Division to three points over the San Jose Sharks thanks to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Defender T.J. Brodie played a pretty big role in the win by contributing to both goals, scoring one and assisting on the game-winner.

Highlights of the Night

The save of the night belongs to Minnesota Wild forward (Yes! Forward!) Mikael Granlund for stepping up in net after this turnover by Devan Dubnyk. It helped lead to a huge win for the Wild in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

In more traditional saves, this stop by Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller was also pretty impressive.

Matt Duchene did not record a point in his debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets but he did play extremely well in their 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. He also received a video tribute and a standing ovation from Senators fans. His time with the team may not have gone as planned on a team level, but he was still very good in parts of two seasons with the team.

Factoids

  • Sergei Bobrovsky recorded the shutout for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, giving him 16 since the start of the 2016-17 season, tying him for the most in the NHL during that stretch with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. [NHL PR]
  • It came in a losing effort but Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 20 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, making him the seventh player in NHL history to have multiple 20-game point streaks. [NHL PR]
  • Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice won his 685th regular season game on Friday night and moved into sole possession of eighth place on the NHL’s all-time coaching wins list. [NHL PR]
  • Carl Soderberg of the Colorado Avalanche became the ninth player in NHL history to record his first 20-goal season after their 33rd birthday. [NHL PR]
  • Speaking of which, this is the first time since the 2006-07 season that the Colorado Avalanche have had at least four 20-goal scorers in a single season. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog are the other three this season. [NHL PR]

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Ottawa Senators 0

Colorado Avalanche 5, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Calgary Flames 2, Anaheim Ducks 1

Winnipeg Jets 6, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.