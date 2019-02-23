More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Oilers’ CEO not a fan of Connor McDavid suspension

By Scott BilleckFeb 23, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
The Edmonton Oilers are none too pleased with the National Hockey League’s decision to suspend Connor McDavid two games for his headshot on New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy on Thursday night.

Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson defended McDavid during a meeting with the media on Saturday before the team took to the ice for their pre-game skate.

“We’re really disappointed with the NHL’s decision,” Nicholson said. “This is a first-time offense for Connor. Everyone knows Connor is a skilled player and I thought he did a very good job explaining what he was doing before there was contact with Leddy.”

The hit in question took place at the 17:32 mark of the first period. McDavid was handed a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head on the play. Leddy stayed down for a bit and was summoned for concussion testing but returned for the second period and played out the rest of the game.

McDavid went on to score the overtime winner in a 4-3 win.

Nicholson said McDavid’s intent heading into the hit was to strip the puck from Leddy and when he realized he couldn’t do that, became small and didn’t try to level Leddy.

Nicholson then argued the hit’s principle point of contact (although it clearly was) wasn’t the head.

“I thought the contact started at the chest and there was a deflection into the head but it was a slight deflection into the head,” Nicholson said.

McDavid figured he wouldn’t be suspended prior to the hearing and figured he raised some good points about the hit, but said that once he heard the tone of the voice once in the meeting, he knew that wouldn’t be the case.

“I think a lot of times, you go in and they already have their mind made up,” McDavid said. “They don’t really care what you have to say.”

McDavid said it’s frustrating given that it’s a crucial time for the Oilers. Edmonton sits eight points back of the Minnesota Wild for the second wildcard in the Western Conference heading into Saturday’s action. The Oilers battle the Ducks later on in the day, who are one point ahead of them in the standings. Edmonton needs to leapfrog six teams over their next 22 games to head to the playoffs.

Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said he feels McDavid deserved better but said the team can’t worry about it right now.

“We just have to keep going,” Hitchcock said. “Fighting the fight isn’t going to do us any good right now.

What goes on, suspension-wise, I’m even sure I know all the rules, to be honest with you,” Hitchcock said.

McDavid was non-committal on appealing the decision. Nicholson said he didn’t think McDavid would.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sabres’ Skinner forced from game after gruesome leg injury

MSG
By Scott BilleckFeb 23, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
Already losing ground in the race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the last thing the Buffalo Sabres needed was to lose their top goal scorer on Saturday.

An extended time without forward Jeff Skinner could be the reality in Buffalo after the 26-year-old got tangled up with newly-acquired Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin during Saturday’s game.

Hagelin got his stick between Skinner’s shin pads and the latter’s left skate picked into the ice, twisting his ankle in ways it should not.

Skinner was writhing in pain, at one point trying to push with his right leg toward the Sabres bench. Skinner had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

Skinner has been a godsend for the Sabres with 36 goals, just one off his career-high set two seasons ago when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Sabres splashed for Skinner in the offseason and he’s been worth every penny in the final year of his six-year, $34.350 million contract.

The Sabres sit seven points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference and had just three wins in their past 10 games heading into Saturday.

There was a small consolation, with the Sabres leading 3-1 after two periods.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Stars sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils in the deal reached two days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Lovejoy is an 11-year veteran and defensive specialist who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. He was second on the Devils with 77 blocked shots while playing a key penalty-killing role. He has two goals and seven points in 51 games this season and 20 goals and 99 points in 524 career games.

General manager Jim Nill called Lovejoy ”an experienced, battle-tested player who has a track record of performing in meaningful late-season games.”

With Marc Methot out after season-ending knee surgery last month and Stephen Johns (neck/head) having not played this season, Lovejoy is a boost to the Dallas defense. The Stars reacquired defenseman Jamie Oleksiak from Pittsburgh in a trade last month.

The trade comes with Dallas seeking to keep pace in the congested Western Conference playoff race in which five points separate the seventh-place Stars and 12th-place Vancouver.

Dallas was 2-4-1 in its past seven games going into Saturday’s home game against Carolina. The Stars were coming off a 5-2 win Thursday over St. Louis that snapped a franchise-record 11-game winning streak by the Blues.

New Jersey was 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old Carrick had a goal and four points in 14 games with the Stars this season.

Lovejoy was a healthy scratch when the Devils played Thursday against Ottawa. Lovejoy had a plus-one rating in his 51 games, one of only two New Jersey’s regulars in the positive.



Innovations allow NHL to stage outdoor games almost anywhere

Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dan Craig sleeps maybe four hours a night leading up to outdoor games. He only goes out to dinner because he can check the status of the ice on his phone.

”Your mind’s always going,” said Craig, the NHL’s vice president of facilities operations.

After staging outdoor games in a deep freeze (Edmonton) and summerlike warmth (Los Angeles), the NHL seems capable of taking hockey outside just about anywhere in the U.S. and Canada knowing the ice will be almost as good as the sheets found inside.

When the Flyers host the Penguins on Saturday night, it will be the 27th NHL outdoor game since 2003. Next season’s Winter Classic is at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, where the average high on Jan. 1 is 56 degrees (13.3 Celsius).

No worries, hockey fans.

”We put the parameters out there as into what we feel the challenges are going to be at a certain climate in a certain area and this is what we’re going to run up against,” said Craig, who has worked all but two outdoor games. ”And if we have to go to get different equipment, we go get different equipment. If we need more staff, we just go get more qualified people to come in and give us a hand to make sure that everything works the way it’s supposed to.”

Weather is the biggest hurdle that can’t be controlled. It is instead managed by Craig, his son Mike, senior facilities operations manager Derek King and the 100-person crews that work each game. As he sat on the boards Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, Craig pointed to the sky and acknowledged the swirling wind was on his mind.

Still, improved technology and techniques learned over the past 15 years have helped perfect the science and execution of making and maintaining outdoor ice.

”It seems like they’ve streamlined the process so they know how to react and how to handle different elements,” said Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, a veteran of five outdoor games. ”For the last few that I’ve been in, it’s all been pretty good. … If you can start with that, that leads to a better product in the game.”

It starts with a 53-foot refrigeration truck that feeds coolant into aluminum trays set up on the field, and while indoor facilities have ice typically an inch or so deep, outdoor rinks go beyond 2 inches to protect the surface from the elements. Smaller Zambonis have less impact on the ice, and covering the surface with heat-reflecting insulation tarps helps. The ice can be monitored with sensors that provide real-time readings to a smartphone app.

The ideal ice temperature is 22 degrees (-5.5 Celsius), but all was fine in Denver in 2016 when the air temperature was 65 (18.3 Celsius) because officials can just turn the A/C up.

”When we’re monitoring the air temperature we’ll just make the sheet colder,” King said. ”If we can keep it in the in the mid-40s, it would be great. But we’ve got a lot of control. … We have a lot of control of the truck, so we can manipulate our temperatures on the sheet with the air temperature.”

Craig remembers the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor: The snow shoveling started at 5 a.m. and never really stopped. The sun has been just as big an impediment – it delayed the 2012 Winter Classic in Philadelphia because the glare was considered a danger to players. The ice at the 2011 Heritage Classic in Calgary had to be covered because it was so cold there were worries the surface would crack, the most concerned Craig has ever been.

The tarps with air bubbles inside became a mainstay beginning in 2014 at Dodger Stadium to combat the Southern California sun as temperatures soared to almost 80 (26.7 Celsius) in the days before the game.

”Sun was a huge issue for us in just the temperature on the ice, so we kind of came up with a system of how to cover the ice and reflect that sun,” King said. ”We still use those same ideas anywhere we go.”

The Dodger Stadium experience showed the NHL’s ice crew it could adapt to just about any situation. Previous weather dilemmas also taught Craig and his staff they couldn’t just leave snow on the ice like so many nature-made rinks in cold climates, which paid dividends this week in Philadelphia when snow turned to sleet and then rain.

”Everybody’s looking at us like, ‘Why don’t you just leave the snow?’ Well, it’s going to cause us 18 hours of work if we don’t get the snow off, like, right now,” Craig said. ”(If) it happened to rain, the top is going to freeze and then the bottom is going to be nice and soft. Well, no. Where we were, it just goes all the way through and then it freezes to the bottom. Those are the types of things that we have learned over time: how to manage the different circumstances that were put into.”

There are three more outdoor games next season – in Regina, Saskatchewan, Dallas and the Air Force Academy in Colorado – and trips to Nashville and maybe even Las Vegas could be coming someday.

Craig doesn’t see any challenge as too daunting and he is focused on giving players an unforgettable experience.

”They step out there for the first time and they do about three laps around and the grins and their eyes are just phenomenal,” he said. ”They’ve always been in organized hockey, they’ve always been indoors, they’ve always traveled and all of a sudden they get their chance. That’s when you see the guys and you just see them, they’re beaming because this the first time, they’re getting paid for it, they’re playing a game that they love and they’re playing it outdoors where we started.”





PHT Time Machine: Four of the wildest moments in Penguins-Flyers history

YouTube
By Adam GretzFeb 23, 2019, 10:29 AM EST
Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at a few wild moments in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers rivalry as they meet in the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

1. The 42-game winless streak

There was an extended period of time — 15 years, to be exact — where the Pittsburgh Penguins probably would have preferred playing outside when they traveled to Philadelphia because they could not win a game in the old Spectrum. Literally, could not win a game. Between Feb. 7, 1974 and Feb. 2, 1989 the Penguins went 42 games without winning a game in the city of Philadelphia, posting an almost impossibly bad record of 0-39-3 in the Spectrum.

It was, uh, kind of a big deal in Pittsburgh when it finally ended with a 5-3 win.

2. Ron Hextall chases Rob Brown

While the Penguins finally snapped the Spectrum Jinx that season, it would not do them much luck in the playoffs. The 1988-89 season was the most productive season of Mario Lemieux’s career and resulted in his first ever playoff appearance. After easily dispatching the New York Rangers in the first round in a clean four-game sweep, the Penguins had to face their arch-nemesis in the second round and ultimately lost to them in seven games, blowing what had been a 3-2 series lead. They took that 3-2 lead with a wild 10-7 win in Game 5 that featured the highlight of the series and one of the signature moments of the Penguins-Flyers rivalry — Penguins forward Rob Brown scoring the team’s ninth goal mid-way through the second period, and then getting chased around the ice by an angry Ron Hextall.

3. The Five Overtime Game

The Penguins and Flyers played one of the NHL’s classic playoff games on May 5, 2000, when they needed five overtimes to settle Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference series. The Penguins had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the series by taking the first two games in Philadelphia. But when the series shift back to Pittsburgh, the momentum swung back toward Philadelphia with a pair of overtime wins. In Game 3, Andy Delmore was the unlikely Flyers hero by scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner. In Game 4, it was Keith Primeau that came up big with this absolutely perfect shot to win the game at some ungodly hour in the morning.

Penguins goalie Ron Tugnutt stopped 70 shots that night, and it still was not enough.

The Flyers would go on to win the next two games by a combined score of 8-4 to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

4. Jagr Watch and the 2011-12 season

Prior to the 2011-12 season it was made known that Jaromir Jagr was going to be returning to the NHL after spending a few years playing in the KHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins were interested in a reunion with one of their greatest all-time players. The free agency saga involving Jagr was long, drawn out, chaotic, and ultimately ended with him not signing with the Penguins, but their fiercest long-time rival … the Flyers.

This came in the same year that then-Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren was overhauling his roster by signing players to long-term contracts and then trading them, so the addition of Jagr was just another blockbuster on top of many other blockbusters.

Naturally, the two teams ended up meeting in the first-round of the playoffs and it was absolute mayhem. This was the series that seemed to officially break Ilya Bryzgalov as a legitimate NHL starting goalie, and for as bad as he was he was still the better of the two goalies and on the winning side. The series featured no defense, no goaltending, a missed offside call in Game 1 to spark a Flyers rally from a 3-0 deficit, on-ice violence and chaos, and a handful of suspensions.

Honestly, we should have seen all of that coming based on what happened in the final regular season meeting between the two teams when all hell broke loose on the ice and between the benches.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.