More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Innovations allow NHL to stage outdoor games almost anywhere

Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dan Craig sleeps maybe four hours a night leading up to outdoor games. He only goes out to dinner because he can check the status of the ice on his phone.

”Your mind’s always going,” said Craig, the NHL’s vice president of facilities operations.

After staging outdoor games in a deep freeze (Edmonton) and summerlike warmth (Los Angeles), the NHL seems capable of taking hockey outside just about anywhere in the U.S. and Canada knowing the ice will be almost as good as the sheets found inside.

When the Flyers host the Penguins on Saturday night, it will be the 27th NHL outdoor game since 2003. Next season’s Winter Classic is at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, where the average high on Jan. 1 is 56 degrees (13.3 Celsius).

No worries, hockey fans.

”We put the parameters out there as into what we feel the challenges are going to be at a certain climate in a certain area and this is what we’re going to run up against,” said Craig, who has worked all but two outdoor games. ”And if we have to go to get different equipment, we go get different equipment. If we need more staff, we just go get more qualified people to come in and give us a hand to make sure that everything works the way it’s supposed to.”

Weather is the biggest hurdle that can’t be controlled. It is instead managed by Craig, his son Mike, senior facilities operations manager Derek King and the 100-person crews that work each game. As he sat on the boards Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, Craig pointed to the sky and acknowledged the swirling wind was on his mind.

Still, improved technology and techniques learned over the past 15 years have helped perfect the science and execution of making and maintaining outdoor ice.

”It seems like they’ve streamlined the process so they know how to react and how to handle different elements,” said Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk, a veteran of five outdoor games. ”For the last few that I’ve been in, it’s all been pretty good. … If you can start with that, that leads to a better product in the game.”

It starts with a 53-foot refrigeration truck that feeds coolant into aluminum trays set up on the field, and while indoor facilities have ice typically an inch or so deep, outdoor rinks go beyond 2 inches to protect the surface from the elements. Smaller Zambonis have less impact on the ice, and covering the surface with heat-reflecting insulation tarps helps. The ice can be monitored with sensors that provide real-time readings to a smartphone app.

The ideal ice temperature is 22 degrees (-5.5 Celsius), but all was fine in Denver in 2016 when the air temperature was 65 (18.3 Celsius) because officials can just turn the A/C up.

”When we’re monitoring the air temperature we’ll just make the sheet colder,” King said. ”If we can keep it in the in the mid-40s, it would be great. But we’ve got a lot of control. … We have a lot of control of the truck, so we can manipulate our temperatures on the sheet with the air temperature.”

Craig remembers the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor: The snow shoveling started at 5 a.m. and never really stopped. The sun has been just as big an impediment – it delayed the 2012 Winter Classic in Philadelphia because the glare was considered a danger to players. The ice at the 2011 Heritage Classic in Calgary had to be covered because it was so cold there were worries the surface would crack, the most concerned Craig has ever been.

The tarps with air bubbles inside became a mainstay beginning in 2014 at Dodger Stadium to combat the Southern California sun as temperatures soared to almost 80 (26.7 Celsius) in the days before the game.

”Sun was a huge issue for us in just the temperature on the ice, so we kind of came up with a system of how to cover the ice and reflect that sun,” King said. ”We still use those same ideas anywhere we go.”

The Dodger Stadium experience showed the NHL’s ice crew it could adapt to just about any situation. Previous weather dilemmas also taught Craig and his staff they couldn’t just leave snow on the ice like so many nature-made rinks in cold climates, which paid dividends this week in Philadelphia when snow turned to sleet and then rain.

”Everybody’s looking at us like, ‘Why don’t you just leave the snow?’ Well, it’s going to cause us 18 hours of work if we don’t get the snow off, like, right now,” Craig said. ”(If) it happened to rain, the top is going to freeze and then the bottom is going to be nice and soft. Well, no. Where we were, it just goes all the way through and then it freezes to the bottom. Those are the types of things that we have learned over time: how to manage the different circumstances that were put into.”

There are three more outdoor games next season – in Regina, Saskatchewan, Dallas and the Air Force Academy in Colorado – and trips to Nashville and maybe even Las Vegas could be coming someday.

Craig doesn’t see any challenge as too daunting and he is focused on giving players an unforgettable experience.

”They step out there for the first time and they do about three laps around and the grins and their eyes are just phenomenal,” he said. ”They’ve always been in organized hockey, they’ve always been indoors, they’ve always traveled and all of a sudden they get their chance. That’s when you see the guys and you just see them, they’re beaming because this the first time, they’re getting paid for it, they’re playing a game that they love and they’re playing it outdoors where we started.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars acquired veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The Stars sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Devils in the deal reached two days before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Lovejoy is an 11-year veteran and defensive specialist who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. He was second on the Devils with 77 blocked shots while playing a key penalty-killing role. He has two goals and seven points in 51 games this season and 20 goals and 99 points in 524 career games.

General manager Jim Nill called Lovejoy ”an experienced, battle-tested player who has a track record of performing in meaningful late-season games.”

With Marc Methot out after season-ending knee surgery last month and Stephen Johns (neck/head) having not played this season, Lovejoy is a boost to the Dallas defense. The Stars reacquired defenseman Jamie Oleksiak from Pittsburgh in a trade last month.

The trade comes with Dallas seeking to keep pace in the congested Western Conference playoff race in which five points separate the seventh-place Stars and 12th-place Vancouver.

Dallas was 2-4-1 in its past seven games going into Saturday’s home game against Carolina. The Stars were coming off a 5-2 win Thursday over St. Louis that snapped a franchise-record 11-game winning streak by the Blues.

New Jersey was 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old Carrick had a goal and four points in 14 games with the Stars this season.

Lovejoy was a healthy scratch when the Devils played Thursday against Ottawa. Lovejoy had a plus-one rating in his 51 games, one of only two New Jersey’s regulars in the positive.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

PHT Time Machine: Four of the wildest moments in Penguins-Flyers history

YouTube
By Adam GretzFeb 23, 2019, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at a few wild moments in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers rivalry as they meet in the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

1. The 42-game winless streak

There was an extended period of time — 15 years, to be exact — where the Pittsburgh Penguins probably would have preferred playing outside when they traveled to Philadelphia because they could not win a game in the old Spectrum. Literally, could not win a game. Between Feb. 7, 1974 and Feb. 2, 1989 the Penguins went 42 games without winning a game in the city of Philadelphia, posting an almost impossibly bad record of 0-39-3 in the Spectrum.

It was, uh, kind of a big deal in Pittsburgh when it finally ended with a 5-3 win.

2. Ron Hextall chases Rob Brown

While the Penguins finally snapped the Spectrum Jinx that season, it would not do them much luck in the playoffs. The 1988-89 season was the most productive season of Mario Lemieux’s career and resulted in his first ever playoff appearance. After easily dispatching the New York Rangers in the first round in a clean four-game sweep, the Penguins had to face their arch-nemesis in the second round and ultimately lost to them in seven games, blowing what had been a 3-2 series lead. They took that 3-2 lead with a wild 10-7 win in Game 5 that featured the highlight of the series and one of the signature moments of the Penguins-Flyers rivalry — Penguins forward Rob Brown scoring the team’s ninth goal mid-way through the second period, and then getting chased around the ice by an angry Ron Hextall.

3. The Five Overtime Game

The Penguins and Flyers played one of the NHL’s classic playoff games on May 5, 2000, when they needed five overtimes to settle Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference series. The Penguins had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the series by taking the first two games in Philadelphia. But when the series shift back to Pittsburgh, the momentum swung back toward Philadelphia with a pair of overtime wins. In Game 3, Andy Delmore was the unlikely Flyers hero by scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner. In Game 4, it was Keith Primeau that came up big with this absolutely perfect shot to win the game at some ungodly hour in the morning.

Penguins goalie Ron Tugnutt stopped 70 shots that night, and it still was not enough.

The Flyers would go on to win the next two games by a combined score of 8-4 to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

4. Jagr Watch and the 2011-12 season

Prior to the 2011-12 season it was made known that Jaromir Jagr was going to be returning to the NHL after spending a few years playing in the KHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins were interested in a reunion with one of their greatest all-time players. The free agency saga involving Jagr was long, drawn out, chaotic, and ultimately ended with him not signing with the Penguins, but their fiercest long-time rival … the Flyers.

This came in the same year that then-Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren was overhauling his roster by signing players to long-term contracts and then trading them, so the addition of Jagr was just another blockbuster on top of many other blockbusters.

Naturally, the two teams ended up meeting in the first-round of the playoffs and it was absolute mayhem. This was the series that seemed to officially break Ilya Bryzgalov as a legitimate NHL starting goalie, and for as bad as he was he was still the better of the two goalies and on the winning side. The series featured no defense, no goaltending, a missed offside call in Game 1 to spark a Flyers rally from a 3-0 deficit, on-ice violence and chaos, and a handful of suspensions.

Honestly, we should have seen all of that coming based on what happened in the final regular season meeting between the two teams when all hell broke loose on the ice and between the benches.

 

 

Previous PHT Time Machines:
 Remembering the Jaromir Jagr Trade Nobody Won
• When the Blues skipped the NHL draft
 Expansion teams build Montreal dynasty
 The 1991 Dispersal Draft and Birth of the San Jose Sharks
• The Eric Lindros Trade That Did Not Happen
• The Mighty Ducks and the most insane pregame introduction ever
• When the Detroit Red Wings’ Russian Five was not celebrated
• Paul Holmgren’s crazy year of Philadelphia Flyers blockbusters
• Remembering the Nassau Coliseum Santa Brawl
PHT All-Star Time Machine: Gordie Howe’s Fight, Sandis Ozolinsh Trade

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL on NBC: Simmonds’ mind on helping Flyers, not NHL trade deadline

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

PHILADELPHIA — Saturday night could be more than just Wayne Simmonds‘ third NHL outdoor game experience. It could be his final night in a Philadelphia Flyers’ jersey.

As Monday’s trade deadline approaches, the 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent could be on the move to any number of teams looking for some power play help and a big body up front. There have been links to the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg Jets, among others. 

There was a thought entering this season that Simmonds and the Flyers could work out an extension, but former general manager Ron Hextall was unable to, and right now it doesn’t appear as if new GM Chuck Fletcher has interest in re-signing him. As the team’s playoff hopes took a major hit this week with losses to Tampa Bay and Montreal, dealing away a pending UFA for futures is likely the preferred move here.

What jersey he’ll be wearing after 3 p.m. ET on Monday isn’t any concern for Simmonds right now, however. He’s keeping his focus on the Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBC]

“It could be a possibility [it’s his last game] but I think up until this point I just try to go about my business as normally as possible,” Simmonds said after the Flyers’ Friday practice at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’m going to be thinking about winning the game, not if it’s my last game or not with the Flyers.”

Simmonds came to the Flyers in the 2011 blockbuster trade that sent Flyers captain Mike Richards to the Los Angeles Kings. In eight seasons in Philadelphia he’s scored 203 goals and recorded 378 points, all while becoming a heart and soul player for the franchise. 

Given the transition phase the team is in right now and Fletcher’s desire to reshape the roster to his liking, Simmonds’ value on the trade market will aid the GM in his plans. 

Even if it’s his last game in the orange and black, Simmonds is still cemented in thought about the playoff chase the Flyers find themselves in for now.

“We have points to get to get back into this playoff race,” he said. “That’s all my brain is processing right now. The other stuff is what it is. All I can control is I’m a Philadelphia Flyer right now and I’ve got to prepare for a game [Saturday.]”

MORE 2019 STADIUM SERIES:
Penguins ready to enjoy Stadium Series, but focus is on two points
Why Scott Gordon chose Elliott over Hart for Stadium Series start
Rain could be an issue for Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game
2019 Stadium Series by the numbers
Scott Hartnell Q&A

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Penguins vs. Flyers: 2019 Stadium Series by the numbers

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
2 Comments

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

0 – Flyers’ total number of wins in outdoor games, which have featured two regulation losses and one in overtime.

0 – Number of hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history.

3 – Number of NHL outdoor games Flyers captain Claude Giroux has played in. He’s the only Flyer to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.

4 – Number of NHL outdoor games Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have played in. They are the only Penguins to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.

5 – Number of NHL outdoor games played in by Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk. Should he play Saturday night he’ll tie Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Brent Seabrook for most in league history with six.

5 – NHL outdoor games have needed overtime, with three being decided by a shootout.

13 – Number of Flyers and Penguins on each team (head coaches included) who have participated in an NHL outdoor game.

16 – Total number of wins by road teams in NHL outdoor games (16-8-2).

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBC]

26 – Total number of NHL outdoor games prior to the 2019 Stadium Series: 11 Winter Classics, nine Stadium Series, four Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

50 – Hits by the Penguins against the Flyers in the 2017 Stadium Series, tied for most in NHL outdoor game history since 2008.

154 – Regular wins by the Flyers over the Penguins, their most against any NHL team.

288 – Total regular season meetings, including Saturday’s Stadium Series game, between the two teams.

300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Lincoln Financial Field.

735 – Number of players who have participated in NHL outdoor games.

2017 – Last time these teams met outdoors – a 4-2 Penguins win at Heinz Field.

44,592 – Attendance of the 2017 World Junior Championship outdoor game between the U.S. and Canada at New Era Field in Buffalo. The Americans won 4-3. Carter Hart was in goal for Canada.

69,696 – Capacity of Lincoln Financial Field.

MORE 2019 STADIUM SERIES:
Penguins ready to enjoy Stadium Series, but focus is on two points
Why Scott Gordon chose Elliott over Hart for Stadium Series start
Rain could be an issue for Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game
Scott Hartnell Q&A

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.