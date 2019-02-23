Penguins vs. Flyers: 2019 Stadium Series by the numbers

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
0 – Flyers’ total number of wins in outdoor games, which have featured two regulation losses and one in overtime.
0 – Number of hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history.
3 – Number of NHL outdoor games Flyers captain Claude Giroux has played in. He’s the only Flyer to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.
4 – Number of NHL outdoor games Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have played in. They are the only Penguins to have played in each of the franchise’s outdoor games.
5 – Number of NHL outdoor games played in by Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk. Should he play Saturday night he’ll tie Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Brent Seabrook for most in league history with six.
5 – NHL outdoor games have needed overtime, with three being decided by a shootout.
13 – Number of Flyers and Penguins on each team (head coaches included) who have participated in an NHL outdoor game.
16 – Total number of wins by road teams in NHL outdoor games (16-8-2).
26 – Total number of NHL outdoor games prior to the 2019 Stadium Series: 11 Winter Classics, nine Stadium Series, four Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.
50 – Hits by the Penguins against the Flyers in the 2017 Stadium Series, tied for most in NHL outdoor game history since 2008.
154 – Regular wins by the Flyers over the Penguins, their most against any NHL team.
288 – Total regular season meetings, including Saturday’s Stadium Series game, between the two teams.
300 – Ton capacity of refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Lincoln Financial Field.
735 – Number of players who have participated in NHL outdoor games.
2017 – Last time these teams met outdoors – a 4-2 Penguins win at Heinz Field.
44,592 – Attendance of the 2017 World Junior Championship outdoor game between the U.S. and Canada at New Era Field in Buffalo. The Americans won 4-3. Carter Hart was in goal for Canada.
69,696 – Capacity of Lincoln Financial Field.
Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.