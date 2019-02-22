The Buzzer: Gallagher’s hat trick powers Habs; Stars end Blues’ streak

Three Stars
1. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens. The Montreal Canadiens were dominant on Thursday night in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, turning in one of their best overall performances of the season. At the center of it was Brendan Gallagher who recorded his first career hat trick to continue his great season. After his performance on Thursday he is now up to a team-leading 26 goals.
2. Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks. The Pittsburgh Penguins were no match for the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night who looked like the Stanley Cup contender that they are. Tomas Hertl was one of the big driving forces in the win as he scored a pair of power play goals, including one in the game’s first two minutes to set the tone for what would go on to be a decisive win. This game ended up getting very heated late.
3. Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes. The Carolina Hurricanes are back in a playoff spot after their come-from-behind win over the Florida Panthers. Captain Justin Williams had a huge game by scoring a pair of goals, including one off of his face. His second goal was a bit more conventional and went in the books as the game-winner. Nino Neiderreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also had multi-point games for the Hurricanes in the win.
More Notable Performances From Thursday
- The Dallas Stars were 5-2 winners over the St. Louis Blues, snapping what had been an 11-game winning streak. Jamie Benn eclipsed the 20-goal mark in the win for the Stars.
- The Nashville Predators reclaimed the top spot in the Central Division with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. You can read about it and what is ahead for the Predators here.
- Big night for New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider as he recorded his first shutout of the season in blanking what is left of the Ottawa Senators’ roster.
- The Arizona Coyotes are not going away. Their overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday was huge and now has them just one point out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Given where they were coming from a year ago and the injury situation they have dealt with this season it is an impressive accomplishment to still be in this race.
Highlights of the Night
This sequence early in the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs game was bonkers.
Another highlight reel goal for Aleksander Barkov!
Tomas Hertl may never score an easier goal in the NHL.
Factoids
- Connor McDavid recorded his 25th multi-point game of the season in leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. One of those points was the game-winner in overtime. His 25 multi-point games are the third-most in the NHL this season. He also had a questionable hit on Nick Leddy in the first period that could result in a review from the NHL’s DoPS. Eventful night. [NHL PR]
- Nikita Kucherov reached the 100-point mark faster than any other player over the past 22 years. [NHL PR]
- Alex Ovechkin scored career goal No. 650 in the Washington Capitals’ win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. [NHL PR]
Scores
Washington Capitals 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Carolina Hurricanes 4, Florida Panthers 3
New Jersey Devils 4, Ottawa Senators 0
Minnesota Wild 4, New York Rangers 1
San Jose Sharks 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 0
Montreal Canadiens 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (SO)
Nashville Predators 2, Los Angeles Kings 1
Dallas Stars 5, St. Louis Blues 2
Edmonton Oilers 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT)
