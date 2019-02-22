More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Senators ask fans to be ‘patient’ after Duchene trade

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
Sometimes, making the right decision hurts. Especially in the moment.

All things considered, the Ottawa Senators essentially “pulled off the Band-Aid” by trading Matt Duchene on Friday. It stings, but if the team is being honest, it was the best move. (Getting a pretty nice bucket of assets for their troubles is the Neosporin of that analogy.)

While their trade partners the Columbus Blue Jackets feast their eyes on a veritable buffet of additional choices at the deadline, the Senators also eye more moves, but they’re basically cleaning up a mess.

You can tell that the organization is bracing for angst from fans, and understandably so.

“All we’re asking for is our fans to be patient,” Dorion said after the trade, according to TSN’s Ian Mendes.

With Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel healthy-scratched (not just Duchene) during Thursday’s eventual loss to the Devils, many wondered if all three might be gone. Dorion seems to label that as “… To be continued.”

Trading Dzingel would make some sense, but the Stone question is especially tough.

On one hand, Stone would be very much on an island if he was one of the few holdovers from this rebuild. After all, last year’s Senators struggled with Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman still in the fold, and this year’s team was in last place with Duchene and Stone up to this point. A “happy” last-place team can only be so happy.

Considering the haul Duchene landed, and the possibility that Artemi Panarin might be off the market depending on what Columbus chooses to do, Stone would fetch quite the bounty if Ottawa decides they have to trade him. And they pretty much have zero choice if he’s walking to free agency.

But there are some perks to keeping him.

For one thing, while the Senators are amassing some nice assets between picks and prospects, there’s a strong chance that they won’t unearth anyone better than Mark Stone. He’s a legitimately elite two-way winger, and at 26, he could still be useful if Ottawa’s rebuild isn’t too prolonged. (At 28, Duchene had to go, whether the Sens really wanted to let him go or not.)

If reviled Senators owner Eugene Melnyk’s plan to eventually spend to the cap actually ends up forecasting a brighter future – instead of being another gaffe, or maybe alongside being another gaffe – then it’s conceivable that Stone could be the veteran shepherding a bevy of young players.

From a sheer PR standpoint, Stone would at least give Senators fans something to glom onto, beyond the speculative mystery of “potential.” They could give Stone the “C,” pay him handsomely, and try to keep that locker room as happy as possible.

A lot of work to do, and more suffering ahead

People become intoxicated by the intangible ideas of potential, but the Senators face a steep uphill battle to actually mold all that clay into something competitive.

With or without a Stone trade, Ottawa’s piled up some picks, especially if certain conditions are met. They’ll have a first-rounder from Columbus in 2019, and could have another in 2020 if CBJ re-signs Duchene. They’re most likely receiving the Sharks 2020 first-rounder, and could receive more depending upon what happens with Karlsson. There are picks in other rounds, too, whether they’re extras or ones that replaced other Sens picks. (They’ve made a lot of moves lately, basically.)

The pain part bubbles up again with picks, of course. By deciding to keep their 2018 first-rounder and drafting Brady Tkachuk, the Senators gifted the Colorado Avalanche this year’s first-rounder. Depending upon how the draft lottery goes, the Avalanche could end up landing Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko from the fruits of the trade that sent Duchene to Ottawa. Yeah, ouch.

Even with all of those picks, the Senators might not land someone as great as Stone, or even as good as Duchene.

That said, there are already some building blocks in place. Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot are the headliners as far as young players already getting NHL reps go. Ottawa also has some interesting pieces in its system, including Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton.

The Senators have to get a lot of things right, or a few things really right to wade through the darkness: developing those prospects, bringing along Chabot/Tkachuk, and making the right draft calls. Getting more picks means more throws at the dart board, and if Dorion really plays his cards right, he might get the last laugh.

Every indication is that the sounds you hear from Ottawa won’t often be laughs next season, but rather groans of agony. Things might get worse before they get better, which is saying a lot for a team that’s suffered such lows as the Sens have recently.

Look, it could have been worse. The Duchene acquisition didn’t work out, but at least Ottawa landed a nice trade package for him.

Is it best to keep or trade Stone? That’s really tough to say. Barring a major upset, it’s unlikely that they’ll be any good next season even with the elite winger.

In other words, the Senators are going to need their fans to be really patient.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Connor McDavid’s first NHL suspension is for two games

via NHL
By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
For the first time in his NHL career, Connor McDavid has been suspended.

The Edmonton Oilers star will sit two games (and lose $134,408.60) for an illegal hit to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy. McDavid would only receive a two-minute minor penalty for the hit in-game, which is significant because he avoided being ejection, thus opening the door for McDavid to score the 4-3 overtime game-winner on Thursday.

The Oilers aren’t mathematically eliminated from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they pretty much are from a logical standpoint. With that in mind, you can bet a lot of people are making jokes about McDavid wanting his suspension to go longer than two games.

Here’s the hit, along with the league’s explanation for the two-game suspension:

In a poll about the hit, 35.7-percent of PHT voters chose one game as the most appropriate suspension, while 25.43-percent voted no suspension at all. (Two games got 22.59 percent, while more than two received 16.27 percent.)

At the moment, it seems like Leddy should be OK, as he passed concussion protocol during the game. These things can change at times, however, so we’ll see.

In other grim Oilers news, it sounds like Jesse Puljujarvi might be at risk of missing the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. Also grim: that there’s sort of a hidden bright side that an injury might stop any trade from happening, essentially protecting the Oilers from themselves.

Dark times in Edmonton.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rain could be an issue for Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday's Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Around this time of year, we’re thinking about trades and teams battling for playoff position. As far as hockey goes, the weather report isn’t really on the radar, aside from those times when snowfall makes getting to the games tougher than a puck battle with Zdeno Chara.

Rain isn’t usually a worry, but what makes outdoor games unique also makes them vulnerable to Mother Nature’s whims.

As you can see from the NBC 10 forecast via Tammie Souza in the video above the headline, Saturday night’s 2019 Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers is threatened by what could be heavy rain. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if all goes to plan. (Here’s the livestream link.)

That plan seems to be in some peril, but as of this writing, the NHL’s not delaying or postponing it … yet. Here’s the league’s release:

Despite there being some level of precipitation in the forecast, the National Hockey League continues preparations for tomorrow’s 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. The League is monitoring the conditions and, as of now, the game is still on as originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. The NHL will issue a further update by 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Weather worries have cropped up for outdoor games before, and if past experiences are any indication, things could be touch-and-go at times for Saturday — and possibly Sunday, if a postponement happens.

Now, this ultimately boils down to one game of 82 as far as the standings go, but there’s quite a bit on the line. While the Flyers’ playoff hopes seem very dim, the Penguins are fighting for every point to try to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that road only got bumpier after the Blue Jackets added Matt Duchene.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Scott Hartnell on transitioning to media, his outdoor game experience, Gritty (PHT Q&A)

By Sean LeahyFeb 22, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday's Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Retirement has been good for Scott Hartnell. The 17-year NHL veteran announced his retirement in October and has been using the time away from the game to spend it with his family. He certainly doesn’t miss the traveling or the grind of an 82-game season, but definitely misses being around his teammates on a daily basis.

“But when you know, you know,” Hartnell told Pro Hockey Talk this week about retiring. “It was time for me to walk away from the game. I’ve just really, really enjoyed my time away.”

Following a few on-air stints in the off-season, Hartnell joined NHL Network this week as a studio analyst and will debut during this weekend’s coverage of the Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins from Lincoln Financial Field.

While still playing, Hartnell said he would run into on-air personalities who told him he would be great on TV. Since then, trying TV out was in the back of his mind and he’s eager for the opportunity.

“Right now, it’s just kind of me getting my feet wet here with NHL Network and looking to do more shows, get more involved and feel more comfortable,” he said.

We spoke with Hartnell this week about the balance of being a former player and using criticism in his new role, his outdoor game experience, Carter Hart, and, of course, his new pal Gritty.

Enjoy.

Q. As you were nearing the end of your playing days, did you start thinking about what you wanted to do post-hockey?

HARTNELL: “Yeah, I remember somebody asked me after my first year ‘What are you after hockey? It’s not going to last forever.’ I was like, oh, I’m going to play until my mid-30s, and chances were that wasn’t going to be the case. Fast forward 17 years and that was the case. Reality is I’ve got a good support system around me, still have talk to my agent, still have some good friends that are still playing and some friends that retired. You just kind of lean on all of those people and your friendships over the years. Obviously things work out and you kind of go in the direction where some things are interesting for you.”

Q. How do you think you’ll be able to balance your relationships in the game and sometimes having to be critical of friends, ex-teammates and teams you played for?

HARTNELL: “I don’t think I want to be one of those guys where you just absolutely bury a guy for not taking a hit to make the play, where if I was a teammate I probably would have said something. I don’t want to be that guy on TV; you kind of ruin some friendships along the way. There’s a fine line where I think you can constructively criticize and to get your point across without hurting anybody’s feelings.”

Q. How did you view the role of the media as a player?

HARTNELL: “I’m not going to lie, some days it’s more annoying than other days. Some days you’ve got to face the music when there’s a bad play or a bad turnover. Some days are fun, like when you’ve got a hat trick or scored a big goal or made a play that made a difference in the game. It all depends day-to-day. When you’re losing hockey games the media sucks. When you’re winning hockey games it’s let them come in early, right? There’s so many different scenarios.

“To be on the other side of a microphone, thinking of questions, asking questions, it’s very different, very uncomfortable right now.”

Q. You were able to play in two outdoor games with the Flyers in your career, one at home, one away. From your experience, would you say that being the home team is a little tougher going into it compared to the road team where it’s like a business trip with fewer distractions of family and people hitting you up for tickets?

HARTNELL: “Yes and no. Obviously you have some friends that are asking for tickets, you don’t want to say no. The one I played on the road [2010 Winter Classic in Boston], I had some family come in for that. It was standard. You want to take care of the tickets a couple days before the game so you’re not thinking of who I have to leave passes for and those kind of things. That was my kind of rule. If you ask the day of the game, I won’t even answer my phone. 

“It’s fun when it’s a big rivalry like with Pittsburgh. Flyers have made a great push, it’s at the Linc. It’s going to be a wonderful atmosphere.”

Q. Having played in Philadelphia, knowing the history of the franchise, are you amazed at how Carter Hart has come in, especially when he was called up, and helped lead a turnaround?

HARTNELL: “It’s exciting. I think fans were getting sick and tired of the losing, the uncompetitive play. One kid and obviously a couple of changes behind the bench and in the front office, it’s totally turned the mentality of the team. Talking to guys, the room is fun to be in now. Those first few games when Hart was in net, you felt like they were playing better defense, they were stepping into shots, they were not trying to get out of the way of a shot. It’s really fun to see that fire back in the dressing room and that correlates to the ice.”

Q. Finally, what was it like to spend a day with Gritty?

HARTNELL: “That guy is my best friend. He’s awesome. He’s quite the personality. I didn’t think it would go over as well. I was thinking, ‘Oh, boy, can’t wait to see this one fail.’ It’s been hilarious. The personality of him is great, how he’s up there skating with kids and running them over. I’m a big fan and enjoy him.”

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Capitals hope to land another defensive gem in Jensen

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
The Washington Capitals continue to load up on depth at the trade deadline, while the Detroit Red Wings set the stage for what might amount to even more dramatic selling over the next few days.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Capitals and Red Wings made the following trade, which has since been confirmed.

Capitals receive: Defenseman Nick Jensen, Buffalo’s 2019 fifth-rounder.

Red Wings receive: Defenseman Madison Bowey, 2020 second-rounder.

Jensen, 28, is set to become a UFA, with a cap hit of $812,500. Bowey, 23, carries a $1M cap hit, and his contract runs through 2020-21.

Update: The Capitals didn’t waste much time in making sure they’ll keep Jensen around. The team announced a four-year, $10M contract extension ($2.5M cap hit through 2022-23.)

This comes shortly after the Capitals acquired Carl Hagelin from the Los Angeles Kings. While Hagelin brings speed, possession prowess, and playoff experience to Washington, Jensen is a sturdy, right-handed defenseman.

The comparisons between Washington landing Jensen and the Michal Kempny trade are running rampant right now. The Capitals haven’t been shy about acquiring defensemen during the trade deadline over the years, but many will argue that they enjoyed better returns from a lesser-known quantity like Kempny, rather than the splashier Kevin Shattenkirk trade the year before. Jensen even basically received the same contract as Kempny.

The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan also noted that Capitals GM Brian MacLellan expressed disappointment with the pairing of Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov earlier in February:

“A little disappointed,” MacLellan said. “I think they were our main pair last year, played great for us in the playoffs, and I don’t think they’ve played at the standard that they’re used to playing at. … I think they both seem to be just a little bit off, and we’re trying everything we can to help them both find their game.”

Jensen gives the Capitals some more versatility, as he tracks reasonably well as a “defensive defenseman.” He does so in the modern sense, because Jensen tends to grade well at moving the puck.

Khurshudyan wonders if Christian Djoos might be the odd-man out with the addition of Jensen.

Bowey had really struggled to find his game with Washington after being the 53rd pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. At the moment, the second-round pick looks to be far and away the lure for the Red Wings, but there’s always the chance that Bowey might be able to turn things around.

As it stands, the Capitals definitely get a short-term upgrade. Via metrics like Bill Comeau’s SKATR comparison tool, Jensen seems to edge Bowey in a lot of ways.

Many believe that the Capitals paid a significant price for Jensen, but ultimately, that comes down to how you feel about both of the defensemen involved … and also how much you weigh a second-rounder.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.