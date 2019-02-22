More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Rain could be an issue for Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stadium Series matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Around this time of year, we’re thinking about trades and teams battling for playoff position. As far as hockey goes, the weather report isn’t really on the radar, aside from those times when snowfall makes getting to the games tougher than a puck battle with Zdeno Chara.

Rain isn’t usually a worry, but what makes outdoor games unique also makes them vulnerable to Mother Nature’s whims.

As you can see from the NBC 10 forecast via Tammie Souza in the video above the headline, Saturday night’s 2019 Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers is threatened by what could be heavy rain. The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if all goes to plan. (Here’s the livestream link.)

That plan seems to be in some peril, but as of this writing, the NHL’s not delaying or postponing it … yet. Here’s the league’s release:

Despite there being some level of precipitation in the forecast, the National Hockey League continues preparations for tomorrow’s 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. The League is monitoring the conditions and, as of now, the game is still on as originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field. The NHL will issue a further update by 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Weather worries have cropped up for outdoor games before, and if past experiences are any indication, things could be touch-and-go at times for Saturday — and possibly Sunday, if a postponement happens.

Now, this ultimately boils down to one game of 82 as far as the standings go, but there’s quite a bit on the line. While the Flyers’ playoff hopes seem very dim, the Penguins are fighting for every point to try to make the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that road only got bumpier after the Blue Jackets added Matt Duchene.

Scott Hartnell on transitioning to media, his outdoor game experience, Gritty (PHT Q&A)

By Sean LeahyFeb 22, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
Retirement has been good for Scott Hartnell. The 17-year NHL veteran announced his retirement in October and has been using the time away from the game to spend it with his family. He certainly doesn’t miss the traveling or the grind of an 82-game season, but definitely misses being around his teammates on a daily basis.

“But when you know, you know,” Hartnell told Pro Hockey Talk this week about retiring. “It was time for me to walk away from the game. I’ve just really, really enjoyed my time away.”

Following a few on-air stints in the off-season, Hartnell joined NHL Network this week as a studio analyst and will debut during this weekend’s coverage of the Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins from Lincoln Financial Field.

While still playing, Hartnell said he would run into on-air personalities who told him he would be great on TV. Since then, trying TV out was in the back of his mind and he’s eager for the opportunity.

“Right now, it’s just kind of me getting my feet wet here with NHL Network and looking to do more shows, get more involved and feel more comfortable,” he said.

We spoke with Hartnell this week about the balance of being a former player and using criticism in his new role, his outdoor game experience, Carter Hart, and, of course, his new pal Gritty.

Enjoy.

Q. As you were nearing the end of your playing days, did you start thinking about what you wanted to do post-hockey?

HARTNELL: “Yeah, I remember somebody asked me after my first year ‘What are you after hockey? It’s not going to last forever.’ I was like, oh, I’m going to play until my mid-30s, and chances were that wasn’t going to be the case. Fast forward 17 years and that was the case. Reality is I’ve got a good support system around me, still have talk to my agent, still have some good friends that are still playing and some friends that retired. You just kind of lean on all of those people and your friendships over the years. Obviously things work out and you kind of go in the direction where some things are interesting for you.”

Q. How do you think you’ll be able to balance your relationships in the game and sometimes having to be critical of friends, ex-teammates and teams you played for?

HARTNELL: “I don’t think I want to be one of those guys where you just absolutely bury a guy for not taking a hit to make the play, where if I was a teammate I probably would have said something. I don’t want to be that guy on TV; you kind of ruin some friendships along the way. There’s a fine line where I think you can constructively criticize and to get your point across without hurting anybody’s feelings.”

Q. How did you view the role of the media as a player?

HARTNELL: “I’m not going to lie, some days it’s more annoying than other days. Some days you’ve got to face the music when there’s a bad play or a bad turnover. Some days are fun, like when you’ve got a hat trick or scored a big goal or made a play that made a difference in the game. It all depends day-to-day. When you’re losing hockey games the media sucks. When you’re winning hockey games it’s let them come in early, right? There’s so many different scenarios.

“To be on the other side of a microphone, thinking of questions, asking questions, it’s very different, very uncomfortable right now.”

Q. You were able to play in two outdoor games with the Flyers in your career, one at home, one away. From your experience, would you say that being the home team is a little tougher going into it compared to the road team where it’s like a business trip with fewer distractions of family and people hitting you up for tickets?

HARTNELL: “Yes and no. Obviously you have some friends that are asking for tickets, you don’t want to say no. The one I played on the road [2010 Winter Classic in Boston], I had some family come in for that. It was standard. You want to take care of the tickets a couple days before the game so you’re not thinking of who I have to leave passes for and those kind of things. That was my kind of rule. If you ask the day of the game, I won’t even answer my phone. 

“It’s fun when it’s a big rivalry like with Pittsburgh. Flyers have made a great push, it’s at the Linc. It’s going to be a wonderful atmosphere.”

Q. Having played in Philadelphia, knowing the history of the franchise, are you amazed at how Carter Hart has come in, especially when he was called up, and helped lead a turnaround?

HARTNELL: “It’s exciting. I think fans were getting sick and tired of the losing, the uncompetitive play. One kid and obviously a couple of changes behind the bench and in the front office, it’s totally turned the mentality of the team. Talking to guys, the room is fun to be in now. Those first few games when Hart was in net, you felt like they were playing better defense, they were stepping into shots, they were not trying to get out of the way of a shot. It’s really fun to see that fire back in the dressing room and that correlates to the ice.”

Q. Finally, what was it like to spend a day with Gritty?

HARTNELL: “That guy is my best friend. He’s awesome. He’s quite the personality. I didn’t think it would go over as well. I was thinking, ‘Oh, boy, can’t wait to see this one fail.’ It’s been hilarious. The personality of him is great, how he’s up there skating with kids and running them over. I’m a big fan and enjoy him.”

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick (play-by-play), U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk (analyst), and Emmy Award-winner Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Liam McHugh will anchor studio coverage on-site in Philadelphia alongside Mike Milbury, Keith Jones, and Jeremy Roenick.

Trade: Capitals hope to land another defensive gem in Jensen

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
The Washington Capitals continue to load up on depth at the trade deadline, while the Detroit Red Wings set the stage for what might amount to even more dramatic selling over the next few days.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Capitals and Red Wings made the following trade, which has since been confirmed.

Capitals receive: Defenseman Nick Jensen, Buffalo’s 2019 fifth-rounder.

Red Wings receive: Defenseman Madison Bowey, 2020 second-rounder.

Jensen, 28, is set to become a UFA, with a cap hit of $812,500. Bowey, 23, carries a $1M cap hit, and his contract runs through 2020-21.

Update: The Capitals didn’t waste much time in making sure they’ll keep Jensen around. The team announced a four-year, $10M contract extension ($2.5M cap hit through 2022-23.)

This comes shortly after the Capitals acquired Carl Hagelin from the Los Angeles Kings. While Hagelin brings speed, possession prowess, and playoff experience to Washington, Jensen is a sturdy, right-handed defenseman.

The comparisons between Washington landing Jensen and the Michal Kempny trade are running rampant right now. The Capitals haven’t been shy about acquiring defensemen during the trade deadline over the years, but many will argue that they enjoyed better returns from a lesser-known quantity like Kempny, rather than the splashier Kevin Shattenkirk trade the year before. Jensen even basically received the same contract as Kempny.

The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan also noted that Capitals GM Brian MacLellan expressed disappointment with the pairing of Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov earlier in February:

“A little disappointed,” MacLellan said. “I think they were our main pair last year, played great for us in the playoffs, and I don’t think they’ve played at the standard that they’re used to playing at. … I think they both seem to be just a little bit off, and we’re trying everything we can to help them both find their game.”

Jensen gives the Capitals some more versatility, as he tracks reasonably well as a “defensive defenseman.” He does so in the modern sense, because Jensen tends to grade well at moving the puck.

Khurshudyan wonders if Christian Djoos might be the odd-man out with the addition of Jensen.

Bowey had really struggled to find his game with Washington after being the 53rd pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. At the moment, the second-round pick looks to be far and away the lure for the Red Wings, but there’s always the chance that Bowey might be able to turn things around.

As it stands, the Capitals definitely get a short-term upgrade. Via metrics like Bill Comeau’s SKATR comparison tool, Jensen seems to edge Bowey in a lot of ways.

Many believe that the Capitals paid a significant price for Jensen, but ultimately, that comes down to how you feel about both of the defensemen involved … and also how much you weigh a second-rounder.

Blue Jackets’ Panarin, trade deadline options after adding Duchene

By James O'BrienFeb 22, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
Trading for Matt Duchene feels like a game-changer for the Columbus Blue Jackets, yet rather than making everything clear, it only seems to open up more questions about the future.

It also doesn’t slam the door shut on the mysteries surrounding what Columbus will do about Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Just consider this tweet from Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, and you’ll realize that the Blue Jackets aren’t just facing a fork in the road. It’s more like Dr. Strange computing millions of potential outcomes.

Keep in mind that GM Jarmo Kekalainen seems secretive even by normal, paranoid GM standards. According to this fascinating article by The Athletic’s Craig Custance (sub required), Kekalainen sometimes goes as far as to buy a ticket to a game and disguise himself as a fan to do some scouting, rather than showing up at the press box, which would let people know he’s taking a look.

That’s a longer way of saying that it’s difficult to predict what, exactly, Kekalainen will do next.

At least it’s fun to try, though, so let’s have at it.

[Trade details]

Scenario 1: Blue Jackets load up

Columbus fans are probably nauseated to hear this talking point again, but it’s unavoidable: this franchise somehow hasn’t won a playoff series yet. I say somehow because, frankly, Kekalainen’s accomplished quite a bit during his time as GM.

Combine that thought with the Metropolitan Division presenting what could be the weakest bracket in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it’s easy to see why Columbus would take a carpe diem attitude here.

Portzline notes that the Blue Jackets haven’t totally emptied their prospect cupboard (just a lot of their draft capital), so they could actually add more after landing Duchene and possibly keeping both Bobrovsky and Panarin. Cap Friendly projects the Blue Jackets’ trade deadline cap space at more than $22 million, and while things can get funky when you consider prorated money, the bottom line is that Columbus has some room to work with.

Scenario 1b: Doom

If Kekalainen is assembling “The Avengers,” then perhaps the Pittsburgh Penguins play the role of Thanos, trying to snap the Blue Jackets’ dreams out of existence.

As of this writing, the Blue Jackets aren’t located in a playoff spot, but games in hand hint at a brighter future.

But, really, the road goes through Pittsburgh.

The two teams have only played one time this season (Penguins won 4-2 on Nov. 24), so the division rivals square off on three more occasions. The remaining games take place in Columbus on Tuesday – the day after the deadline – and then the two teams square off in a home-and-home set on March 7 and 9.

Over the last three years, some promising Blue Jackets teams fell in the first round to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, and the Penguins authored two of those defeats. While not a guarantee, it’s quite possible that those head-to-head games might swing the playoff races (though Carolina could also bow out, maybe if the Hurricanes’ goalies flop).

Scenario 2: Lateral move

What if Duchene is essentially a replacement for Panarin, as discussed recently?

By just about any measure, Panarin is more of an impact player than Duchene, but it’s been heavily indicated that Panarin will leave Columbus in free agency. Portzline points out that, by landing Duchene, it may only increase demand for Panarin on the trade market.

The Blue Jackets could conceivably still be quite competitive with Duchene in and Panarin out, land some really great assets for Panarin, and extend Duchene, mitigating the painful damage of Panarin walking.

Naturally, there are a number of ways that could backfire. Generally, it would be an approach that would account more for the future without totally burning the present, while the loading up scenario would be all about now.

Scenario 3: Move Bob, Keep Bread

This doesn’t feel particularly likely.

Simply put, it’s difficult to trade prominent goalies, and it doesn’t help that Bobrovsky a) hasn’t been having a great season and b) could make things tricky regarding no-trade clauses.

There’s at least some logic to this remote possibility, though. Columbus could see some value in getting something for Bob before he’s gone, and goalies aren’t as reliable difference-makers as Panarin, who’s as close to a sure thing as you can find on the wing.

Don’t bet on that happening, though.

Scenario 4: Unload

It’s tough to imagine this happening after landing Duchene, too, but Kekalainen could even trade Bobrovsky and Panarin. That is, after all, a possibility that didn’t seem that outrageous earlier this season.

If that were to happen, would the Blue Jackets be comfortable rolling the dice with Joonas Korpisalo, or would they make things even more complicated by moving Bobrovsky out and bringing someone like Jimmy Howard in?

Scenario 4 would basically leave us all with impossible charts like Charlie Kelly from “It’s Always Sunny.”

The most likely scenarios come down to Columbus either loading up by keeping Panarin and Bobrovsky after landing Duchene, or moving Panarin and extending Duchene. But these are all just guesses right now.

For all we know, even Kekalainen and the Blue Jackets might not be totally sure how this will end up.

That makes the final days leading up to the trade deadline almost as exciting as it could be to watch Duchene and Panarin rushing down the ice. It’s up to Kekalainen to make sure Columbus doesn’t whiff on this chance.

Trade: Blue Jackets power up for playoff run by adding Matt Duchene

By Sean LeahyFeb 22, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
21 Comments

The next NHL game Matt Duchene plays will be as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it could very well come against his old team.

After sitting out Thursday’s game in New Jersey to protect their asset, the Ottawa Senators sent Duchene and Julius Bergman to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a package that includes a 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, a 2020 conditional first-round pick, and prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson.

Here are the details on those draft picks:

Should the draft lottery render the 2019 first-round selection a top-three pick, the Senators will receive Columbus’ 2020 first-round selection instead.

If Duchene signs a 2019-20 contract with the Blue Jackets, Ottawa will receive Columbus’ 2020 first-round pick. (If the 2019 pick moves to 2020 as a result of the lottery and Duchene signs with Columbus, the 2020 conditional pick would then move to 2021).

The Blue Jackets and Senators play one another Friday night in Ottawa and Duchene is expected to be in the lineup. (Duchene’s first game after being traded to the Senators last season was against his old club, the Colorado Avalanche.)

The 28-year-old Duchene has spent the last season and a half in Ottawa, scoring 50 goals and recording 107 points in 118 games. He came to the Senators as part of a big early season trade in 2017-18 that was going to push the team forward after their deep Stanley Cup playoff run in 2017. That didn’t go so well, and the Senators tumbled and tumbled and then traded away Erik Karlsson in September after failing to extend him.

[Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker]

General manager Pierre Dorion hoped to re-sign Duchene, along with fellow pending unrestricted free agents Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel, but it appears now all three will be gone by Monday’s 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

The addition is a bold move for Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen. Facing a summer where he’ll likely watch Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky walk via free agency, this trade signals he’s all-in on a deep playoff run, which he should be. The franchise has yet to win a playoff series in its history and with all signs pointing to two of their biggest names leaving on July 1, he might as well go for it.

Duchene has given no indication he’d sign an extension in Columbus as of now, but if Kekalainen is pushing all of his chips in for a Stanley Cup run, he can worry about contract talks after the season.

MORE: Blue Jackets’ Panarin, trade deadline options after adding Duchene

