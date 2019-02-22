PHT Morning Skate: Gritty’s diary; Patrick Kane’s incredible season

• TSN’s Frank Seravalli believes that Mark Stone‘s days in Ottawa are numbered. (TSN)
• Speaking of Stone, he’d be a nice fit in Boston, but there’s other guys the Bruins could target, too. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
• Ilya Kovalchuk has officially put his New Jersey home on the market for a whopping $18 million. (Pucks and Pitchforks)
• Can Kovalchuk be a useful asset to a team that’s not the Los Angeles Kings? Rotoworld’s Gus Katsaros takes a deeper look at the advanced stats. (Rotoworld)
• The Lightning are blessed with a ton of depth all over their roster, but which defenseman should they sit once the playoffs begin? (Raw Charge)
• It might be a boring trade deadline for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans. (Pension Plan Puppets)
• Keeping Jeff Skinner beyond the trade deadline would be a major gamble for the Buffalo Sabres. (The Hockey News)
• Check out Gritty’s Stadium Series diary ahead of Saturday night’s outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. (NHL.com)
• Buffalo’s KeyBank center has become a little outdated. That barn is now 22 years old. (Buffalo News)
• Patrick Kane might just be having the best individual season in Blackhawks history. (Faxes from Uncle Dale)
• Can Blues goalie Jordan Binnington win the Calder Trophy? (St. Louis Game-Time)
• Steven Stamkos believes that Nikita Kucherov should win the Hart Trophy this year. (Toronto Sun)
