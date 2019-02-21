PHT Morning Skate: Duchene’s sticking to business; Tavares’ character

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The subject of intense trade speculation, Matt Duchene is just trying to go about his business. (Ottawa Citizen)
• Isles’ stand up for John Tavares after his character is called into question by former NHLer. (Sportsnet)
• Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks Don Cherry amongst other things in interview. (News & Observer)
• Filip Zadina to get an opportunity in Detroit after the trade deadline. (Detroit Free Press)
• What will the Chicago Blackhawks do at the trade deadline? (NBC Sports Chicago)
• Ilya Kovalchuk would be a Kings’ treasure for another team. (Rotoworld)
• The Rangers’ rebuild is one no one is talking about. (Yahoo Sports)
• Speaking of the Rangers, should they keep Kevin Hayes? (Blue Seat Blogs)
• Wayne Simmonds to the Boston Bruins would still be the latter’s best option. (NBC Sports Boston)
• Low-risk, high-reward trade might be the best course of action for the Golden Knights come Monday. (Sin Bin Vegas)
• Despite his struggles, Devan Dubnyk hasn’t lost the confidence of those around him. (Star Tribune)
• A new wave of black players ready to make an impact in the NHL. (NHL.com)
• When Tiger Woods, Hootie, a future MSU hockey coach and Lord Stanley’s chalice crossed paths in East Lansing. (The Detroit News)
• The key to the Islanders’ defensive success. (The Point)
• Aleksander Barkov, the NHL’s best-kept secret. (Panther Parkway)
• Discipline is an issue that must be addressed by the Sharks down the stretch run. (NBC Sports Bay Area)
• The inside story of Arizona State University’s hockey team’s meteoric rise. (The Score)
• Finally, a look at how they made the rink for this Saturday’s Stadium Series game (8 p.m. ET; NBC) at Lincoln Financial Field:
