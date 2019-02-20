The Buzzer: Miller, Ducks win again; Josi on a tear

Three stars
1. Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks
A night after becoming the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history, Miller produced a fantastic performance in a 31-save shutout against the Minnesota Wild.
The shutout was Miller’s first of the season and 44th of his career. The Ducks have now won two straight and are three points back of the Wild for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
The Wild, meanwhile, lost their fifth straight, including their second straight game being banished from the scoresheet. The Ducks are faring well without John Gibson.
2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Josi scored twice in the third period, including the game-winner, and added an assist in the game for a three-point night
The elite defenseman now has four goals and 11 points in his past eight games for the Predators, who needed a win after going 1-3-1 over their past five games.
The Preds are now just a point back of the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division although Winnipeg has three games in hand.
3. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
Huberdeau scored twice and added an assist in a 4-2 win for the Panthers against the struggling Buffalo Sabres.
Huberdeau hadn’t scored in eight games prior to Tuesday’s contest and had just one goal in his previous 14.
Florida is nine points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wildcard in the Eastern Conference.
Highlights of the night
Barkov with another dirty move:
Windmill:
Broke all the ankles:
Factoids
https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1098065651539865601
Scores
Panthers 4, Sabres 2
Penguins 4, Devils 3
Lightning 5, Flyers 2
Rangers 2, Hurricanes 1
Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 2
Blues 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
Ducks 4, Wild 0
Predators 5, Stars 3
Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (SO)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck=