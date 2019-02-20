PHT Morning Skate: Worst deadline trades; How Blues almost got Kessel

• NHL.com takes a look at who will be buyers and who will be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. (NHL.com)
• ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski breaks down the 20 worst deadline trades in NHL history. (ESPN)
• The Vegas Golden Knights and Vienna Capitals have entered into a collaborative partnership. “Our ambition is always to learn from the best. The Vegas Golden Knights are an outstanding benchmark in the hockey world and this partnership enables us a tremendous amount of opportunities to learn from this club. We are very proud to get the chance for this collaboration,” said Vienna Capitals General Manager Franz Kalla. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)
• As part of Black History Month, P.K. Subban explains what it’s like to be a role model. (Sportsnet)
• A group of priests are trying to bring back the Flying Fathers, who are the hockey equivalent to the Harlem Globetrotters. (New York Times)
• T.J. Oshie plays an energetic brand of hockey and he’ll probably never change. (Washington Post)
• Jaromir Jagr is back after a long absence. (CBC.ca)
• Robert Tychkowski can’t believe the Oilers are in the mess than they’re in. (Edmonton Journal)
• Dave Eastham is the trainer that helped Kevan Miller become a regular on the Bruins blue line. (WEEI)
• Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist isn’t letting the trade chatter bother him. (MLive.com)
• Remember that time the St. Louis Blues almost traded Keith Tkachuk and David Perron for Phil Kessel? (St. Louis Game-Time)
• NBC’s Pierre McGuire could learn a thing or two from John Tavares:
