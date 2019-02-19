PHT Morning Skate: Stone’s decision; Zibanejad’s season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “While the indications are centre Matt Duchene is ready to move on to try to win a title, the Senators tabled a new offer to Stone, the club’s top player, last week and general manager Pierre Dorion is waiting for word from his representatives at Newport Sports for an answer.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• If you’re a seller this deadline it might be best to sit those trade chips before next Monday. [TSN]

• “The Sabres headed for the airport to continue their road trip, but it feels like they’re heading to nowhere other than warm weather. The time for General Manager Jason Botterill to do something to stem the tide seems gone, even though the trade deadline is just seven days away.” [Buffalo News]

• Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on the trade deadline: “I’m a firm believer that you build your team in the summer. Wholesale changes and major operational changes during the season, for a whole bunch of reasons it’s more difficult to do, I feel.” [NHL.com]

• How will New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello approach the deadline? [Islanders Insight]

• Why a Jonathan Huberdeau for Shayne Gostisbehere deal makes sense. [Featurd]

• Good read on the relationship between Carter Hart and Connor Parkkila, a seven-year-old boy who has autism. [NBC Philadelphia]

• The story behind Roberto Luongo’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas mask, which he wore on the one-year anniversary of the school shooting. [Panthers]

• Another day, another Peter Chiarelli move undone. The Edmonton Oilers placed Brandon Manning on waivers Monday with the purpose of assigning him to the AHL Bakersfield Condors. [Oilers]

• Mika Zibanejad is having a memorable season for the New York Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

• The battle for the Pacific Division crowd is shaping up to come down to the wire. [NBC Bay Area]

• The Arizona State Sun Devils continue their march toward the NCAA tournament. [College Hockey News]

• Gretzky and Lemieux together again! Trevor Gretzky and Alexa Lemieux have roles in a hockey movie called “Odd Man Rush,” which is being co-produced by former Pittsburgh Penguins owner Howard Baldwin. [USA Today]

• Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins is someone you should add to your fantasy team this week. [Rotoworld]

• Finally, here’s the trailer for the upcoming documentary on the Russian Five:

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.