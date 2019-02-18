Blackhawks, Senators combine for 15 goals in thriller

Fifteen total goals.
Four goalies used.
Twenty-three skaters with at least a point.
No, this wasn’t the aftermath of a seven-game series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, it was a Monday night sizzler between the Chicago Blackhawks and visiting Ottawa Senators — a wild and wacky affair that, when the dust settled, saw the Blackhawks emerge with an 8-7 victory.
The game had five goals combined within the first 7:55 of the opening period. By the time the 17:46 mark came, there were nine goals scored, and there was 12 lamps lighted just after the halfway point of the game.
Here’s a quick summary:
1st period:
- OTT – Ryan – 2:06
- OTT – Balcers – 2:40
- CHI – DeBrincat – 3:54
- CHI – DeBrincat – 5:07
- OTT – White – 7:55
- CHI – Kane – 12:36
- CHI – Strome – 13:22
- CHI – Saad – 14:53
- OTT – Stone – 17:46
2nd period
- OTT – White – 1:32
- CHI – DeBrincat – 8:19
- CHI – Forsling – 10:31
3rd period
- CHI – Toews – 3:51
- OTT – Chabot – 9:01
- OTT – Chabot – 14:43
And here’s the full breakdown from the NHL game sheet.
Alex DeBrincat‘s night ended with a hat trick and five points while Dylan Strome and Patrick Kane each had three-point efforts for the Blackhawks.
Colin White had a three-point night for the Senators while Thomas Chabot scored twice as Ottawa nearly came back in the third.
Collin Delia lasted just 7:55 after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Cam Ward replaced him, allowing four on 28 for Chicago.
Anders Nilsson didn’t fare much better, lasting 13:22 after giving up four goals on 12 shots. Craig Anderson came off the bench and allowed four on 30 shots in relief.
Chicago shot at a 19 percent success rate, edging out Ottawa’s 18.4 shooting percentage in the game.
The puck dropped in the game at 7:38 CT and the final horn didn’t sound until 10:11.
