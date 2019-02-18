AHL’s Bakersfield Condors can’t stop winning, boast 15-game streak

The parent club has won once in 11 games. The minor league affiliate is the hottest team in the American Hockey League.
If you’re an Edmonton Oilers fan, well, maybe there’s some hope down in the AHL that can lead to a turnaround in the future. The Bakersfield Condors are red-hot right now having won 15 straight games, with their last defeat coming on Jan. 11.
They won No. 15 on Saturday night, thanks to an overtime goal from Cooper Marody. Here are the highlights and the call from the great Ryan Holt:
The streak has put the Condors in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference.
Now for the fun facts:
• The Condors are the seventh AHL team to win 15 consecutive games.
• The 15-game winning streak is the fourth-longest in AHL history.
• They kicked off 2019 with an 0-4-1 record and were in fifth place in their division — 11 points out of first place — before the streak started.
• Bakersfield has outscored opponents 69-31 over their last 15 games and have only trailed for 49 minutes total.
• Per Holt, if the Condors win No. 16 next Saturday against Tucson they will match the 1984-85 Baltimore Skipjacks’ 16-game winning streak. That Skipjacks roster featured Steve Carlson (a.k.a. Steve Hanson), Bruce Boudreau, Marty McSorley, Bob Errey, Phil Bourque, and Andy Brickley. “Nobody on the roster was even alive then.”
• Only two teams in AHL history have had winning streaks greater than 16 games: The 2004-05 Philadelphia Phantoms won 17, and the record-holders, 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals, went on an insane run winning 28 straight. Both teams won the Calder Cup in their respective seasons. (That Norfolk roster featured the likes of Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat, and were coached by some guy named Jon Cooper. Wonder whatever happened to those three?)
If the Condors keep the wins coming they could match the Admirals’ record on March 30 against the San Jose Barracuda and break it against the Manitoba Moose on April 2.
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.