The Buzzer: Schneider snaps winless run; Halak posts fourth shutout

Three stars

1. Cory Schneider, New Jersey Devils

He didn’t start the game, and coming into it, he hadn’t won since December 2017. But when Nico Hischier‘s shot off a rebound crossed the line in overtime, Schneider’s nightmare run between the pipes was over.

Schneider made 15 saves in relief of Keith Kinkaid, who allowed four goals on 17 shots. The Devils trailed 4-1 at that points but rattled off three unanswered to force overtime. Schneider did his job, making a couple great saves to give New Jersey a chance.

And that’s all they needed as Schneider stopped his winless streak at 21 games.

This is what relief looks like:

2. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

Beating the Anaheim Ducks these days isn’t much of a feat. That said, shutting out any team in the NHL most certainly is.

Halak has his fourth shutout of the season, tying him for third most in the NHL, after stopping all 30 shots sent his way in a 3-0 win.

The Bruins have now won four straight and have points in nine of their past 10. They’re just a point back of second place in the Atlantic, currently occupied by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and more importantly, five points up on the Montreal Canadiens, who are in the first wildcard spot.

3. Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes

Niederreiter had himself an interesting night. He scored twice in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers to push his goal total to eight in 12 games since joining the Hurricanes from the Minnesota Wild.

He’s been a point-per-game player in Carolina, adding four assists in that span. The scoring has been a welcomed addition for the Canes.

Niederreiter was also on the receiving end of a hit from behind, and on the giving end of one, too:

Highlights of the night

Bat flip, run the bases:

Tic-tac-goal:

Talk about a give 'n go. 😮 pic.twitter.com/6iG73RWbNf — NHL (@NHL) February 16, 2019

Factoids

Sabres to score 35 goals since 2000: Thomas Vanek, Chris Drury, Miroslav Satan and now Jeff Skinner. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) February 16, 2019

Nico Hischier became the first player in @NJDevils franchise history to score three overtime goals before his 21st birthday. Ilya Kovalchuk (4) and Sean Monahan (4) are the only active player to tally more at the age of 20 or younger. #NHLStats #NJDvsMIN pic.twitter.com/v7s5pbHFC8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2019

The @NJDevils recorded the 15th instance of a team overcoming a three-goal deficit to win in any fashion this season. The last campaign to see more than 15 three-goal comeback victories through games played on Feb. 15 was 2008-09 (16). #NHLStats #NJDvsMIN pic.twitter.com/tAHuZACUCN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 16, 2019

Scores

Rangers 6, Sabres 2

Hurricanes 3, Oilers 1

Devils 5, Wild 4 (OT)

Bruins 3, Ducks 0

