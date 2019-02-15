More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Kucherov and Kane ride again

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2019, 2:53 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov helped the Lightning pass the 90-point standings barrier (before any other team has hit 80), while passing the 90-point mark himself. With an impressive one goal and three assists, Kucherov now has a ridiculous 92 points in just 58 points.

PHT’s covered the “Kucherov is awesome” thing quite well recently, from his fantastic performance on Thursday to his wider dominance from a historical perspective.

It’s probably not shocking, what with the Lightning winning 6-0 against Dallas, that the Bolts generated other quality top three considerations. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to pitch a shutout, already his fifth of the season. He has an outside chance of tying or exceeding his career high of eight from last season.

Steven Stamkos deserves another honorable mention, scoring two goals and one assist, with one of his tallies being the GWG, and Stamkos also fired six shots on goal. Yeah, it was a good night for quite a few Lightning players.

Kucherov stands above the rest with four points, but he also has two straight four-point nights, and had a three point-game before that, so that’s 11 points in his last three contests. Wow.

2. Auston Matthews

Speaking of players who’ve already received attention, Matthews crossed the 100-goal barrier on Thursday, which you can read about on a broader level in this post.

Matthews is now at 101 goals, actually, as he scored two goals and one assist in Toronto’s win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Matthews fired six SOG in this one, so he was quite active in that victory.

In 43 games this season, Matthews has 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points.

3. Patrick Kane

With a goal and two assists, Kane didn’t just barely extend his 16-game point streak, he truly powered another Blackhawks win.

But, seriously, that 16-game point streak.

By generating an assist, Kane has had a helper in 15 consecutive games, breaking a tie with Stan Mikita for the Blackhawks’ franchise record. He’s the seventh player with an assist streak of 15 games or more in NHL history.

This marks Kane’s fifth 50+ assist season, putting him on a list of the best passing wingers of all-time. Yeah, there are a lot of ways to carve up the great play of runs like that of Kane and Kucherov.

Highlights of the Night

After this fake-out by Stamkos, Andrew Cogliano might prefer being traded to anonymity.

What a rifle of a shot by Elias Pettersson.

Ilya Kovalchuk does his Brooks Orpik impression.

If you need a smile, and this doesn’t bring that to your face … I just don’t know how to help you.

More Factoids

  • Some significant team streak news, too. The St. Louis Blues won again, stretching their winning streak to eight games. They hold a game in hand over Dallas, so the Blues are now ranked third in the Central. On the other end of the positive streak spectrum, the Avalanche finally won, ending a grueling eight-game skid.
  • Not all streak news was positive. The Sharks fell to the Capitals, so they’re run ended at six wins in a row.
  • Moving to players, T.J. Oshie collected his 500th point, while Chris Kunitz played in his 1,000th game.

Scores

FLA 3 – CGY 2 (SO)
NYI 3 – CBJ 0
DET 3 – OTT 2
TBL 6 – DAL 0
NSH 3 – MTL 1
COL 4 – WPG 1
CHI 5 – NJD 2
STL 4 – ARI 0
TOR 6 – VGK 3
VAN 4 – LAK 3 (SO)
WSH 5 – SJS 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Auston Matthews’ career so far at 100 goals

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2019, 1:43 AM EST
It looked like Auston Matthews scored the 100th goal 8:52 into the second period of Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights, but that tally was ultimately attributed to Patrick Marleau. No big deal; Matthews “corrected” that less than five minutes later with an emphatic power-play goal.

Matthews also ended up scoring his 101th goal as well in this game, generating two goals and one assist overall in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ impressive 6-3 win against Vegas.

With Matthews missing 20 games last season, and being limited to 43 of 57 games so far in 2018-19, it’s tempting to wonder how many more goals Matthews might have … but 100 isn’t too shabby for a 21-year-old.

One nice thing about Matthews’ 100th goal is that it was more typical of his style than the would-be 100th goal that counted.

(You can watch Marleau’s goal here, and you’d probably agree it would have been a little anticlimactic. Sportsnet compiled all 100 of Matthews’ goals, as you can see in the handy video above this post’s headline.)

Beyond the aesthetic value of that milestone goal, it might be interesting to consider Matthews’ career so far, through 101 goals and 187 games. Here’s a breakdown.

187 regular-season games: 101 goals, 84 assists for 187 points, almost a point-per-game. Matthews’ has fired 607 shots on goal, which translates to 3.24 SOG per game.

Through his career so far, Matthews has scored 22 of his 101 goals on the power play, while he hasn’t netted a shorthanded goal yet. That’s less surprising when you realize that Matthews has spent a little less than five minutes of his career shorthanded so far. One can imagine that Matthews’ aggressiveness and IQ could make him a shorthanded breakaway threat, if Mike Babcock ever veers from his current path of using Matthews only at even-strength and on the man advantage.

Before Thursday’s actions, Matthews’ 99 goals ranked him fifth among players since 2016-17, the year he came into the NHL. That comes despite missing all that time with injuries; if you look at goals per game, Matthews’ .53 only trails Alex Ovechkin, who comes in at .55 sine 2016-17.

It’s no surprise that Matthews joins Patrik Laine, Paul Kariya, and even Ovechkin as players who got there so quickly. (Pavel Bure, Eric Lindros, and Teemu Selanne really blazed impressive paths, though.)

Matthews reaching this milestone is quite impressive, and might soothe some of the concerns regarding the $11.6 million cap hit is five-year extension will carry beginning in 2019-20.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning, Kucherov lay ‘better than everyone else’ thing on pretty thick

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
At some point, the hockey world will utter a plea to Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning in general: “OK, enough already, we get it.”

The Dallas Stars probably felt like an overmatched kid playing a video game against a merciless adult on Thursday, as the Lightning bombarded them by a thunderous final score of 6-0. In doing so, the trend of Kucherov and the Bolts hitting similar milestones continued.

In early February, Kucherov crossed the 80-point mark at the same time the Lightning became the first tam in the NHL to reach 80+ standings points. Remarkably, this month isn’t even over yet, and the team and player are now both in the 90-range.

Kucherov scored one goal and three assists on Thursday, pushing him to a patently absurd 92 points in 58 games. He’s eight points from tying last season’s career-high of 100, which he managed in 80 games, and Kucherov’s already comfortably ahead of his previous second-best total of 85 points.

The Russian winger already garnered midseason Hart Trophy nods, but he might just score his way to the point of being impossible to deny when the real award is determined.

[PHT’s Adam Gretz went into how unreal Kucherov’s been, even before tonight’s four points.]

Gretz goes into great detail regarding Kucherov’s incredible work, but adding a four-point night readjusts some of the history some more. Via the NHL, Kucherov is the first Lightning player to reach 90+ points before his 60th game played in a season, and he’s the first Bolt to generate three consecutive games of three points or more.

The funny thing is, when he was really heating up early in 2019, I wondered if he might slow down ever so slightly. That happened to Kucherov in late 2017-18, likely because he was injured. Such issues really might be the only thing that slows Kucherov down – relatively speaking – as we approach the end of this score-happy season.

***

At this point, the strongest argument against Kucherov is increasingly going to be “Yeah, but look at the team he is on.”

And, yes, the Lightning really are something. Maybe winning by such a demonstrative score as 6-0 will drum up a little more excitement for how special they’ve truly been, as some hockey fans almost seem bored by their excellence.

By improving to a splendid 43-11-4 record, the Lightning are the first team to hit 90 points this season, and it will be a while before anyone else reaches 80. As of this writing, the second-best point total is 75 points. Yeah.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and perhaps the Lightning might add to their embarrassment of riches. Although that talk is a lot of fun, and there’s the off chance that a move really could swing the balance of power in the NHL, the dominance of Tampa Bay and its star winger provides a helpful reminder that there’s quite the gap between the Lightning and everyone else.

Good luck bridging that gap.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keith chuckles at son Brady Tkachuk’s fight with Red Wings’ Ericsson

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:48 PM EST
2 Comments

For many parents, seeing their kids suffer through pain hurts more than personally experiencing it.

But when it’s sort of losing a fight in a lower-stakes kind of way, maybe you can chuckle? At least, maybe you do when you’re Keith Tkachuk, and you’ve raised two true hockey ragamuffins in Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. Chances are, Keith’s probably more preoccupied with getting his sons not to obnoxiously dangle their mouthpieces out of their mouths.

(And, yeah, maybe to make sure Matthew doesn’t get hosed on his second contract.)

Anyway, Keith was on hand to see – and chuckle at – Brady, the younger of the two NHL Tkachuk kids, getting into a fight with Jonathan Ericsson of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s probably fair to say that Ericsson got the better of Brady, but judge for yourself in the video above this post’s headline, via Sportsnet.

Judging by Hockey Fights’ listings, the family fight counts are now unofficially:

Brady: Three. He’s a rookie, so he’s clearly endearing himself to opponents already.

Matthew: Seven through three seasons.

Keith: 51 fights during 1,201 regular-season and 89 playoff contests.

Considering the temperaments of the Tkachuk brothers and father, chances are we’ll see more scuffles for both Brady and Matthew before they hopefully enjoy retirement as much as Keith seems to be enjoying it. And then there can be aggravating, skilled Tkachuk grandsons.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panthers, Luongo honor those lost year ago at Parkland school shooting

via Florida Panthers
By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
3 Comments

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 people died in the tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Florida Panthers play their games less than 15 miles away, so it was no surprise that Roberto Luongo and others were especially shaken by those awful events.

The Panthers took steps to honor those lost and most affected by the Parkland shootings one year later on Thursday, with the team holding a moment of silence and Luongo wearing a special mask in honor of the school.

The team also has a more extended ceremony planned for Sunday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Here’s footage of the moment of silence, via Fox Sports Florida:

Luongo’s mask was a fantastic touch for someone with personal ties to the Parkland community.

The Panthers Foundation is also running a charitable campaign where people can text “Give 5” to the number 74747 during Thursday’s game against the Flames and Sunday (Feb. 17)’s game against the Canadiens. You can read more about that here.