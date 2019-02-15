PHT Morning Skate: Why Bruins should target Stone; Should Flyers trade for Talbot?

Leaning on his crutches, just six days after reconstructive surgery on his right knee, Mikko Koivu was asked if he had concern about his ability to return to the Minnesota Wild next season at age 36.
Just as if he were corralling a puck with a quick flick of his stick on a faceoff, Koivu didn’t flinch.
“Yes, I’m totally confident. I think those are just numbers,” Koivu said. “I think it’s about your effort, the way you take care of yourself on and off the ice, and at the end, it’s going to be a battle. But if you’re strong enough, you’re going to be able to do it.”
Koivu’s determination and strength has never been in doubt, but the torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus cartilage he suffered in a game at Buffalo on Feb. 5 has raised a question about the Wild captain’s future considering this major late-career injury. Koivu will enter the final year of his contract this summer, with a $5.5 million charge against the salary cap.
Factoring in the typical ACL recovery timetable, the chance is slim that Koivu will be ready to join his teammates for on-ice drills at the start of training camp.
“I think it’s too early to talk about it too much, but that’s definitely my goal,” Koivu said Thursday after the Wild’s practice, his first public comments since the collision with Sabres forward Tage Thompson .
Receiving medical clearance for the 2019-20 season opener will be an additionally hefty challenge, but Koivu, who was drafted sixth overall in 2001 by the Wild out of Finland and has topped the franchise leaderboards in several statistical categories over his 14-year career, cast his familiar steely gaze toward the daunting rehabilitation that’s ahead.
“It’s a fact that this knee will be stronger than I’ve ever experienced,” Koivu said. “The rest of it is up to me.”
The Wild are just 1-4-2 this month and 1-3 without Koivu, currently clinging to the eighth and final postseason spot in the Western Conference . They host the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, the only team they’ve beaten in February.
“We’re going to make the playoffs. That’s about as elaborate as I’m going to get,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “You want me to predict how many wins we’re going to have? Not going to happen. But we’re going to make the playoffs.”
Joel Eriksson Ek has been a productive fill-in over the last four games, but Koivu’s absence requires more than simply replacing a second-line center.
“In the locker room, outside the locker room. The little things of playing against every team’s top center, every faceoff that’s important, every time you need something,” Boudreau said.
TORONTO (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin each had a goal and an assist and Canada beat the United States 4-3 on Thursday night to tie the best-of-three Rivalry Series at a game apiece.
The series ends Sunday in Detroit. The U.S. won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday night in London, Ontario.
Laura Fortino and Brianne Jenner also scored for Canada and Genevieve Lacasse made 24 saves – 15 in the third period.
”We found a way to score goals and we found a way early,” Canadian coach Perry Pearn said. ”In these tight games if you win the special-teams game you often win the hockey game and tonight we won the special-teams game 2-1 and that’s the difference.”
Alex Carpenter, Hannah Brandt and Brianna Decker scored for the U.S., and Katie Burt stopped 26 shots.
”We spent too much time playing with a player down in the second to be able to play our game and really hit our stride,” American coach Bob Corkum said. ”With that said, I’m proud of the way we competed until the final buzzer. We know we have some things to work on, and we’ll be ready to go again Sunday in Detroit.”
Rattray scored at 7:06 of the third to put the Canadians ahead 4-2.
”That was only my second goal with Canada so it was pretty fun to score that one,” Rattray said. ”Not a bad one to score.”
Decker made it 4-3 at 10:34, shoveling a loose puck past Lecasse in front.
”It’s not acceptable for us to take a game off, take a period off, take a shift off,” Decker said. ”I think we all know we can be better. You have a split series now and winner takes all. That will be good for us heading into Sunday with that mentality.”
Kucherov helped the Lightning pass the 90-point standings barrier (before any other team has hit 80), while passing the 90-point mark himself. With an impressive one goal and three assists, Kucherov now has a ridiculous 92 points in just 58 points.
It’s probably not shocking, what with the Lightning winning 6-0 against Dallas, that the Bolts generated other quality top three considerations. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves to pitch a shutout, already his fifth of the season. He has an outside chance of tying or exceeding his career high of eight from last season.
Steven Stamkos deserves another honorable mention, scoring two goals and one assist, with one of his tallies being the GWG, and Stamkos also fired six shots on goal. Yeah, it was a good night for quite a few Lightning players.
Kucherov stands above the rest with four points, but he also has two straight four-point nights, and had a three point-game before that, so that’s 11 points in his last three contests. Wow.
Matthews is now at 101 goals, actually, as he scored two goals and one assist in Toronto’s win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Matthews fired six SOG in this one, so he was quite active in that victory.
In 43 games this season, Matthews has 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points.
Heard on tonight's @WGNRadio broadcast: Jane Mikita texted Troy Murray to please congratulate Patrick on breaking her late father Stan Mikita's 1967 #Blackhawks record for the most consecutive games with an assist. #ForeverABlackhawk
This marks Kane’s fifth 50+ assist season, putting him on a list of the best passing wingers of all-time. Yeah, there are a lot of ways to carve up the great play of runs like that of Kane and Kucherov.
Highlights of the Night
After this fake-out by Stamkos, Andrew Cogliano might prefer being traded to anonymity.
Some significant team streak news, too. The St. Louis Blues won again, stretching their winning streak to eight games. They hold a game in hand over Dallas, so the Blues are now ranked third in the Central. On the other end of the positive streak spectrum, the Avalanche finally won, ending a grueling eight-game skid.
Not all streak news was positive. The Sharks fell to the Capitals, so they’re run ended at six wins in a row.
It looked like Auston Matthews scored the 100th goal 8:52 into the second period of Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights, but that tally was ultimately attributed to Patrick Marleau. No big deal; Matthews “corrected” that less than five minutes later with an emphatic power-play goal.
Matthews also ended up scoring his 101th goal as well in this game, generating two goals and one assist overall in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ impressive 6-3 win against Vegas.
With Matthews missing 20 games last season, and being limited to 43 of 57 games so far in 2018-19, it’s tempting to wonder how many more goals Matthews might have … but 100 isn’t too shabby for a 21-year-old.
One nice thing about Matthews’ 100th goal is that it was more typical of his style than the would-be 100th goal that counted.
(You can watch Marleau’s goal here, and you’d probably agree it would have been a little anticlimactic. Sportsnet compiled all 100 of Matthews’ goals, as you can see in the handy video above this post’s headline.)
Beyond the aesthetic value of that milestone goal, it might be interesting to consider Matthews’ career so far, through 101 goals and 187 games. Here’s a breakdown.
187 regular-season games: 101 goals, 84 assists for 187 points, almost a point-per-game. Matthews’ has fired 607 shots on goal, which translates to 3.24 SOG per game.
Through his career so far, Matthews has scored 22 of his 101 goals on the power play, while he hasn’t netted a shorthanded goal yet. That’s less surprising when you realize that Matthews has spent a little less than five minutes of his career shorthanded so far. One can imagine that Matthews’ aggressiveness and IQ could make him a shorthanded breakaway threat, if Mike Babcock ever veers from his current path of using Matthews only at even-strength and on the man advantage.
It’s no surprise that Matthews joins Patrik Laine, Paul Kariya, and even Ovechkin as players who got there so quickly. (Pavel Bure, Eric Lindros, and Teemu Selanne really blazed impressive paths, though.)
Auston Matthews had a pair in a 6-3 @MapleLeafs win vs VGK Thursday, the 1st of which being the 100th of his career. As this shows, just 6 players to debut since 1988-89 have done so faster pic.twitter.com/ua9aFevq5t