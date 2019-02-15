More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Auston Matthews reaches 100 career goals

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2019, 1:43 AM EST
It looked like Auston Matthews scored the 100th goal 8:52 into the second period of Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights, but that tally was ultimately attributed to Patrick Marleau. No big deal; Matthews “corrected” that less than five minutes later with an emphatic power-play goal.

Matthews also ended up scoring his 101th goal as well in this game, generating two goals and one assist overall in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ impressive 6-3 win against Vegas.

With Matthews missing 20 games last season, and being limited to 43 of 57 games so far in 2018-19, it’s tempting to wonder how many more goals Matthews might have … but 100 isn’t too shabby for a 21-year-old.

One nice thing about Matthews’ 100th goal is that it was more typical of his style than the would-be 100th goal that counted.

(You can watch Marleau’s goal here, and you’d probably agree it would have been a little anticlimactic. Sportsnet compiled all 100 of Matthews’ goals, as you can see in the handy video above this post’s headline.)

Beyond the aesthetic value of that milestone goal, it might be interesting to consider Matthews’ career so far, through 101 goals and 187 games. Here’s a breakdown.

187 regular-season games: 101 goals, 84 assists for 187 points, almost a point-per-game. Matthews’ has fired 607 shots on goal, which translates to 3.24 SOG per game.

Through his career so far, Matthews has scored 22 of his 101 goals on the power play, while he hasn’t netted a shorthanded goal yet. That’s less surprising when you realize that Matthews has spent a little less than five minutes of his career shorthanded so far. One can imagine that Matthews’ aggressiveness and IQ could make him a shorthanded breakaway threat, if Mike Babcock ever veers from his current path of using Matthews only at even-strength and on the man advantage.

Before Thursday’s actions, Matthews’ 99 goals ranked him fifth among players since 2016-17, the year he came into the NHL. That comes despite missing all that time with injuries; if you look at goals per game, Matthews’ .53 only trails Alex Ovechkin, who comes in at .55 sine 2016-17.

It’s no surprise that Matthews joins Patrik Laine, Paul Kariya, and even Ovechkin as players who got there so quickly. (Pavel Bure, Eric Lindros, and Teemu Selanne really blazed impressive paths, though.)

Matthews reaching this milestone is quite impressive, and might soothe some of the concerns regarding the $11.6 million cap hit is five-year extension will carry beginning in 2019-20.

How should Golden Knights approach deadline?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 15, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
A year ago, the Vegas Golden Knights were taking the NHL by storm and shocking the hockey world. Not only did they make the playoffs, they also finished at the top of the Pacific Division by picking up 109 points in 82 contests. General manager George McPhee was incredibly aggressive at the trade deadline. His main acquisition didn’t pan out, but the team still found a way to get to the Stanley Cup Final.

At this time last year, it became clear that Vegas was pushing hard to land Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators. Right up until the deadline, they felt like they had a chance to get him. Unfortunately for McPhee, that didn’t work out. So instead, he decided to give up a first-rounder in 2018, a second-rounder in 2019 and a third-rounder in 2021 for Tomas Tatar.

Tatar, who is a capable top-six winger, just never fit in with the Golden Knights. It was the first time he had been traded in his career and he just couldn’t find a way to fit in to their magical run. The 28-year-old even served as a healthy scratch on more than once.

So, they decided to ship him to Montreal as part of a trade for Max Pacioretty. In that deal, they also gave up another second-round draft pick and prized prospect Nick Suzuki.

Should McPhee be as aggressive this year as he was in 2018?

The odds of Vegas going on another magical run are slim. Yes, they’re currently sitting in third place in the Pacific, but the magic that was around the team last year doesn’t appear to be there. As we mentioned, they already made a splash in training camp by landing Pacioretty from the Canadiens. Do they really have to make another one?

Thanks to the expansion draft, the Golden Knights were able to acquire multiple first-round picks and some young players. But Tatar and Pacioretty cost them several assets.

McPhee has some quality youth in the pipeline, but it’s important to keep in mind that he was forced to build the pipeline from scratch just two years ago. It might not seem obvious right now, but that pipeline still needs building. The Golden Knights have all of their own picks in the first five rounds and they also have two more in the third round and two more in the fifth round. So in all, they have nine picks in the first five rounds. They also have three more second-round picks in 2020.

When you have that many picks, you can afford to let one or two go, but holding on to their early picks should be a priority. Trading away a first, second and third in a package should be out of the question. Making a depth move makes a lot more sense.

As we saw last week, the market dictates that a player like Brian Boyle is worth a late second-rounder. Boyle is a useful player, but he’s not an impact player. He’s a solid addition for a team hoping to go on a run.

With his team struggling (they’ve lost three games in a row and they have just three victories in their last 10 games), McPhee should look at adding depth to his roster by sending a middle-round pick to a team selling off veteran rentals. He can’t sit there and do nothing, but he shouldn’t feel the need to trade away more key assets. Eventually, they’ll pay the price if they keep doing that.

So trading for guys like Matt Duchene, Mark Stone, Artemi Panarin and Wayne Simmonds should be out of the question. It would be nice to get one of those high-end rentals, but it’s probably not wise in the long run.

Koivu ‘totally confident’ in return from ACL surgery

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Leaning on his crutches, just six days after reconstructive surgery on his right knee, Mikko Koivu was asked if he had concern about his ability to return to the Minnesota Wild next season at age 36.

Just as if he were corralling a puck with a quick flick of his stick on a faceoff, Koivu didn’t flinch.

“Yes, I’m totally confident. I think those are just numbers,” Koivu said. “I think it’s about your effort, the way you take care of yourself on and off the ice, and at the end, it’s going to be a battle. But if you’re strong enough, you’re going to be able to do it.”

Koivu’s determination and strength has never been in doubt, but the torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus cartilage he suffered in a game at Buffalo on Feb. 5 has raised a question about the Wild captain’s future considering this major late-career injury. Koivu will enter the final year of his contract this summer, with a $5.5 million charge against the salary cap.

Factoring in the typical ACL recovery timetable, the chance is slim that Koivu will be ready to join his teammates for on-ice drills at the start of training camp.

“I think it’s too early to talk about it too much, but that’s definitely my goal,” Koivu said Thursday after the Wild’s practice, his first public comments since the collision with Sabres forward Tage Thompson .

Receiving medical clearance for the 2019-20 season opener will be an additionally hefty challenge, but Koivu, who was drafted sixth overall in 2001 by the Wild out of Finland and has topped the franchise leaderboards in several statistical categories over his 14-year career, cast his familiar steely gaze toward the daunting rehabilitation that’s ahead.

“It’s a fact that this knee will be stronger than I’ve ever experienced,” Koivu said. “The rest of it is up to me.”

The Wild are just 1-4-2 this month and 1-3 without Koivu, currently clinging to the eighth and final postseason spot in the Western Conference . They host the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, the only team they’ve beaten in February.

“We’re going to make the playoffs. That’s about as elaborate as I’m going to get,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “You want me to predict how many wins we’re going to have? Not going to happen. But we’re going to make the playoffs.”

Joel Eriksson Ek has been a productive fill-in over the last four games, but Koivu’s absence requires more than simply replacing a second-line center.

“In the locker room, outside the locker room. The little things of playing against every team’s top center, every faceoff that’s important, every time you need something,” Boudreau said.

PHT Morning Skate: Why Bruins should target Stone; Should Flyers trade for Talbot?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 15, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Canadian women beat U.S. 4-3 to tie Rivalry Series

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin each had a goal and an assist and Canada beat the United States 4-3 on Thursday night to tie the best-of-three Rivalry Series at a game apiece.

The series ends Sunday in Detroit. The U.S. won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday night in London, Ontario.

Laura Fortino and Brianne Jenner also scored for Canada and Genevieve Lacasse made 24 saves – 15 in the third period.

”We found a way to score goals and we found a way early,” Canadian coach Perry Pearn said. ”In these tight games if you win the special-teams game you often win the hockey game and tonight we won the special-teams game 2-1 and that’s the difference.”

Alex Carpenter, Hannah Brandt and Brianna Decker scored for the U.S., and Katie Burt stopped 26 shots.

”We spent too much time playing with a player down in the second to be able to play our game and really hit our stride,” American coach Bob Corkum said. ”With that said, I’m proud of the way we competed until the final buzzer. We know we have some things to work on, and we’ll be ready to go again Sunday in Detroit.”

Rattray scored at 7:06 of the third to put the Canadians ahead 4-2.

”That was only my second goal with Canada so it was pretty fun to score that one,” Rattray said. ”Not a bad one to score.”

Decker made it 4-3 at 10:34, shoveling a loose puck past Lecasse in front.

”It’s not acceptable for us to take a game off, take a period off, take a shift off,” Decker said. ”I think we all know we can be better. You have a split series now and winner takes all. That will be good for us heading into Sunday with that mentality.”