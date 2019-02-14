More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Lightning, Kucherov lay ‘better than everyone else’ thing on pretty thick

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
At some point, the hockey world will utter a plea to Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning in general: “OK, enough already, we get it.”

The Dallas Stars probably felt like an overmatched kid playing a video game against a merciless adult on Thursday, as the Lightning bombarded them by a thunderous final score of 6-0. In doing so, the trend of Kucherov and the Bolts hitting similar milestones continued.

In early February, Kucherov crossed the 80-point mark at the same time the Lightning became the first tam in the NHL to reach 80+ standings points. Remarkably, this month isn’t even over yet, and the team and player are now both in the 90-range.

Kucherov scored one goal and three assists on Thursday, pushing him to a patently absurd 92 points in 58 games. He’s eight points from tying last season’s career-high of 100, which he managed in 80 games, and Kucherov’s already comfortably ahead of his previous second-best total of 85 points.

The Russian winger already garnered midseason Hart Trophy nods, but he might just score his way to the point of being impossible to deny when the real award is determined.

[PHT’s Adam Gretz went into how unreal Kucherov’s been, even before tonight’s four points.]

Gretz goes into great detail regarding Kucherov’s incredible work, but adding a four-point night readjusts some of the history some more. Via the NHL, Kucherov is the first Lightning player to reach 90+ points before his 60th game played in a season, and he’s the first Bolt to generate three consecutive games of three points or more.

The funny thing is, when he was really heating up early in 2019, I wondered if he might slow down ever so slightly. That happened to Kucherov in late 2017-18, likely because he was injured. Such issues really might be the only thing that slows Kucherov down – relatively speaking – as we approach the end of this score-happy season.

***

At this point, the strongest argument against Kucherov is increasingly going to be “Yeah, but look at the team he is on.”

And, yes, the Lightning really are something. Maybe winning by such a demonstrative score as 6-0 will drum up a little more excitement for how special they’ve truly been, as some hockey fans almost seem bored by their excellence.

By improving to a splendid 43-11-4 record, the Lightning are the first team to hit 90 points this season, and it will be a while before anyone else reaches 80. As of this writing, the second-best point total is 75 points. Yeah.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and perhaps the Lightning might add to their embarrassment of riches. Although that talk is a lot of fun, and there’s the off chance that a move really could swing the balance of power in the NHL, the dominance of Tampa Bay and its star winger provides a helpful reminder that there’s quite the gap between the Lightning and everyone else.

Good luck bridging that gap.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keith chuckles at son Brady Tkachuk’s fight with Red Wings’ Ericsson

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:48 PM EST
For many parents, seeing their kids suffer through pain hurts more than personally experiencing it.

But when it’s sort of losing a fight in a lower-stakes kind of way, maybe you can chuckle? At least, maybe you do when you’re Keith Tkachuk, and you’ve raised two true hockey ragamuffins in Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. Chances are, Keith’s probably more preoccupied with getting his sons not to obnoxiously dangle their mouthpieces out of their mouths.

(And, yeah, maybe to make sure Matthew doesn’t get hosed on his second contract.)

Anyway, Keith was on hand to see – and chuckle at – Brady, the younger of the two NHL Tkachuk kids, getting into a fight with Jonathan Ericsson of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s probably fair to say that Ericsson got the better of Brady, but judge for yourself in the video above this post’s headline, via Sportsnet.

Judging by Hockey Fights’ listings, the family fight counts are now unofficially:

Brady: Three. He’s a rookie, so he’s clearly endearing himself to opponents already.

Matthew: Seven through three seasons.

Keith: 51 fights during 1,201 regular-season and 89 playoff contests.

Considering the temperaments of the Tkachuk brothers and father, chances are we’ll see more scuffles for both Brady and Matthew before they hopefully enjoy retirement as much as Keith seems to be enjoying it. And then there can be aggravating, skilled Tkachuk grandsons.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Panthers, Luongo honor those lost year ago at Parkland school shooting

via Florida Panthers
By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 people died in the tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Florida Panthers play their games less than 15 miles away, so it was no surprise that Roberto Luongo and others were especially shaken by those awful events.

The Panthers took steps to honor those lost and most affected by the Parkland shootings one year later on Thursday, with the team holding a moment of silence and Luongo wearing a special mask in honor of the school.

The team also has a more extended ceremony planned for Sunday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Here’s footage of the moment of silence, via Fox Sports Florida:

Luongo’s mask was a fantastic touch for someone with personal ties to the Parkland community.

The Panthers Foundation is also running a charitable campaign where people can text “Give 5” to the number 74747 during Thursday’s game against the Flames and Sunday (Feb. 17)’s game against the Canadiens. You can read more about that here.

Lightning’s Kucherov having season for the ages

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 14, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
With roughly a quarter of the 2018-19 season remaining, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov looks to have a pretty firm grasp on the NHL’s scoring leaderboard, and perhaps even the MVP race. He is the best player on the league’s best team and entering play on Thursday has a six-point lead in the scoring race, has seven more assists than any other player in the league, and is putting up numbers that few players in the history of the league have ever registered in a single season.

Let’s start by looking at those current numbers.

At the 57-game mark he is already at 63 assists and 88 total points for the season. According to the Hockey-Reference database, it is just the 17th time since 1987 (and only the second time since 1996) that a player has reached those numbers at this point in the season. Wayne Gretzky did it five times, Mario Lemieux did it four times, Sidney Crosby, Ron Francis, Pat Lafontaine, Bernie Nicholls, Denis Savard, Adam Oates and Steve Yzerman all did it once.

That is already rarified air.

But look at what sort of pace that puts him on.

If he maintains those numbers over the remainder of the season (and, admittedly, that is asking a lot, but he has already done it for three quarters of the season) he would clear both the 90-assist and the 125-point mark.

Either one on their own would be significant because the only time they have ever been hit since 2000 was when Joe Thornton did (96 assists, 125 points) during the 2005-06 season. The only players to top 125 points in a season since 1995 are Thornton, Jaromir Jagr, and Mario Lemieux.

In the history of the league only 10 different players have recorded 90 assists and 125 points in the same season. Gretzky did it 12 times, Lemieux did it five times, and Paul Coffey, Doug Gilmour, Pat Lafontaine, Adam Oates, Bobby Orr, Peter Stastny, Steve Yzerman, and Thornton all did it once each.

Only eight of those instances have happened since 1990, and only four (two for Lemieux, one for Jagr, one for Thornton) have happened since 1994.

Whether or not Kucherov gets there remains to be seen, and a lot can happen over the next 25 games, but the fact he is even flirting with such numbers in this era is truly remarkable because no one has really come close to them over the past two decades. Keep in mind we are only a couple of seasons removed from the 90-point mark being an almost impossible to number to hit.

Now Kucherov is on pace to record that many assists this season.

He has been one of the best players in the league for a few years now, and with a season like this, even if his pace slows down a little the rest of the way, he is firmly cementing himself among the top-three or four.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hot streak helps Hurricanes surge into playoff contention

Associated PressFeb 14, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have skated their way out of being tied for last place into playoff contention – all in just six weeks.

They have been the NHL’s best team since Dec. 30, going 14-5-1 in that stretch while making an improbable push to snap the league’s longest active postseason drought.

The Hurricanes entered Thursday night’s games three points out of a playoff spot with 25 games remaining, a stretch run that starts Friday night when Edmonton visits.

”The important thing is, playoff teams get it,” captain Justin Williams said Thursday. ”We’re doing what’s necessary right now. We know where we are. All we need to do is keep winning and not worry about what’s going on above us.”

As much progress as the Hurricanes have made lately, there’s still so much further to go to reach the postseason for the first time since 2009 and only the second time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Not long ago, they seemed destined to set an NHL record for futility by going 10 straight seasons without making the playoffs.

And they still might. But at least for now, they’ve made things interesting.

They were tied with New Jersey and Philadelphia for last in the division on Dec. 30 with 35 points, and were one point better than Ottawa for last in the Eastern Conference.

In a relatively short period of time, though, the Hurricanes have figured things out and have become pretty tough to beat. They’ve earned 29 points in that time span, one more than the New York Islanders and two more than St. Louis.

And most recently, they went 4-1 on a five-game road trip. The last time that happened was in 1998, when PNC Arena was still under construction and the Hurricanes were playing their home games in Greensboro.

”It was a big road trip, and we’re doing what we need to do right now,” Williams said, ”which is banking wins and seeing what happens.”

The offense appears to have found its scoring touch, with an NHL-best 76 goals over that 20-game span. Sebastian Aho has 25 points – nine goals, 16 assists – during the team’s hot streak while linemate Teuvo Teravainen has 22 – nine goals, 13 assists.

And Nino Niederreiter has fit right in with his new team, racking up 10 points in 11 games since he was acquired from Minnesota in a trade for Victor Rask.

And with the league’s trading deadline Feb. 25, the big question remains whether the Hurricanes will be buyers or sellers.

Micheal Ferland, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Calgary, is due to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, so naturally, trade rumors have surrounded him. But it might be worth it to Carolina to keep the hard-hitting forward with 15 goals and 16 assists for the stretch run – and perhaps try to sign him to a contract extension.

”I’d like to get a deal done, obviously,” Ferland said. ”We’ve put ourselves in a good spot, trying to get into the playoffs. I’d like to stay here and help this team.”