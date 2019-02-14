More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Keith chuckles at son Brady Tkachuk’s fight with Red Wings’ Ericsson

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:48 PM EST
1 Comment

For many parents, seeing their kids suffer through pain hurts more than personally experiencing it.

But when it’s sort of losing a fight in a lower-stakes kind of way, maybe you can chuckle? At least, maybe you do when you’re Keith Tkachuk, and you’ve raised two true hockey ragamuffins in Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. Chances are, Keith’s probably more preoccupied with getting his sons not to obnoxiously dangle their mouthpieces out of their mouths.

(And, yeah, maybe to make sure Matthew doesn’t get hosed on his second contract.)

Anyway, Keith was on hand to see – and chuckle at – Brady, the younger of the two NHL Tkachuk kids, getting into a fight with Jonathan Ericsson of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s probably fair to say that Ericsson got the better of Brady, but judge for yourself in the video above this post’s headline, via Sportsnet.

Judging by Hockey Fights’ listings, the family fight counts are now unofficially:

Brady: Three. He’s a rookie, so he’s clearly endearing himself to opponents already.

Matthew: Seven through three seasons.

Keith: 51 fights during 1,201 regular-season and 89 playoff contests.

Considering the temperaments of the Tkachuk brothers and father, chances are we’ll see more scuffles for both Brady and Matthew before they hopefully enjoy retirement as much as Keith seems to be enjoying it. And then there can be aggravating, skilled Tkachuk grandsons.



Panthers, Luongo honor those lost year ago at Parkland school shooting

via Florida Panthers
By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
1 Comment

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 people died in the tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Florida Panthers play their games less than 15 miles away, so it was no surprise that Roberto Luongo and others were especially shaken by those awful events.

The Panthers took steps to honor those lost and most affected by the Parkland shootings one year later on Thursday, with the team holding a moment of silence and Luongo wearing a special mask in honor of the school.

The team also has a more extended ceremony planned for Sunday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Here’s footage of the moment of silence, via Fox Sports Florida:

Luongo’s mask was a fantastic touch for someone with personal ties to the Parkland community.

The Panthers Foundation is also running a charitable campaign where people can text “Give 5” to the number 74747 during Thursday’s game against the Flames and Sunday (Feb. 17)’s game against the Canadiens. You can read more about that here.

Lightning’s Kucherov having season for the ages

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 14, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
5 Comments

With roughly a quarter of the 2018-19 season remaining, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov looks to have a pretty firm grasp on the NHL’s scoring leaderboard, and perhaps even the MVP race. He is the best player on the league’s best team and entering play on Thursday has a six-point lead in the scoring race, has seven more assists than any other player in the league, and is putting up numbers that few players in the history of the league have ever registered in a single season.

Let’s start by looking at those current numbers.

At the 57-game mark he is already at 63 assists and 88 total points for the season. According to the Hockey-Reference database, it is just the 17th time since 1987 (and only the second time since 1996) that a player has reached those numbers at this point in the season. Wayne Gretzky did it five times, Mario Lemieux did it four times, Sidney Crosby, Ron Francis, Pat Lafontaine, Bernie Nicholls, Denis Savard, Adam Oates and Steve Yzerman all did it once.

That is already rarified air.

But look at what sort of pace that puts him on.

If he maintains those numbers over the remainder of the season (and, admittedly, that is asking a lot, but he has already done it for three quarters of the season) he would clear both the 90-assist and the 125-point mark.

Either one on their own would be significant because the only time they have ever been hit since 2000 was when Joe Thornton did (96 assists, 125 points) during the 2005-06 season. The only players to top 125 points in a season since 1995 are Thornton, Jaromir Jagr, and Mario Lemieux.

In the history of the league only 10 different players have recorded 90 assists and 125 points in the same season. Gretzky did it 12 times, Lemieux did it five times, and Paul Coffey, Doug Gilmour, Pat Lafontaine, Adam Oates, Bobby Orr, Peter Stastny, Steve Yzerman, and Thornton all did it once each.

Only eight of those instances have happened since 1990, and only four (two for Lemieux, one for Jagr, one for Thornton) have happened since 1994.

Whether or not Kucherov gets there remains to be seen, and a lot can happen over the next 25 games, but the fact he is even flirting with such numbers in this era is truly remarkable because no one has really come close to them over the past two decades. Keep in mind we are only a couple of seasons removed from the 90-point mark being an almost impossible to number to hit.

Now Kucherov is on pace to record that many assists this season.

He has been one of the best players in the league for a few years now, and with a season like this, even if his pace slows down a little the rest of the way, he is firmly cementing himself among the top-three or four.



Hot streak helps Hurricanes surge into playoff contention

Associated PressFeb 14, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have skated their way out of being tied for last place into playoff contention – all in just six weeks.

They have been the NHL’s best team since Dec. 30, going 14-5-1 in that stretch while making an improbable push to snap the league’s longest active postseason drought.

The Hurricanes entered Thursday night’s games three points out of a playoff spot with 25 games remaining, a stretch run that starts Friday night when Edmonton visits.

”The important thing is, playoff teams get it,” captain Justin Williams said Thursday. ”We’re doing what’s necessary right now. We know where we are. All we need to do is keep winning and not worry about what’s going on above us.”

As much progress as the Hurricanes have made lately, there’s still so much further to go to reach the postseason for the first time since 2009 and only the second time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Not long ago, they seemed destined to set an NHL record for futility by going 10 straight seasons without making the playoffs.

And they still might. But at least for now, they’ve made things interesting.

They were tied with New Jersey and Philadelphia for last in the division on Dec. 30 with 35 points, and were one point better than Ottawa for last in the Eastern Conference.

In a relatively short period of time, though, the Hurricanes have figured things out and have become pretty tough to beat. They’ve earned 29 points in that time span, one more than the New York Islanders and two more than St. Louis.

And most recently, they went 4-1 on a five-game road trip. The last time that happened was in 1998, when PNC Arena was still under construction and the Hurricanes were playing their home games in Greensboro.

”It was a big road trip, and we’re doing what we need to do right now,” Williams said, ”which is banking wins and seeing what happens.”

The offense appears to have found its scoring touch, with an NHL-best 76 goals over that 20-game span. Sebastian Aho has 25 points – nine goals, 16 assists – during the team’s hot streak while linemate Teuvo Teravainen has 22 – nine goals, 13 assists.

And Nino Niederreiter has fit right in with his new team, racking up 10 points in 11 games since he was acquired from Minnesota in a trade for Victor Rask.

And with the league’s trading deadline Feb. 25, the big question remains whether the Hurricanes will be buyers or sellers.

Micheal Ferland, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Calgary, is due to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, so naturally, trade rumors have surrounded him. But it might be worth it to Carolina to keep the hard-hitting forward with 15 goals and 16 assists for the stretch run – and perhaps try to sign him to a contract extension.

”I’d like to get a deal done, obviously,” Ferland said. ”We’ve put ourselves in a good spot, trying to get into the playoffs. I’d like to stay here and help this team.”

Evgeni Malkin accepts suspension, believes Raffl ‘dove’

By Adam GretzFeb 14, 2019, 3:54 PM EST
12 Comments

Evgeni Malkin did not play in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night because he was serving a one-game suspension for violently swinging his stick at Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl.

For Malkin, the play resulted in his second match penalty of the season and even though there is some debate as to where the stick actually hit Raffl, it was still an ugly incident that warranted a suspension.

On Friday, Malkin spoke about the suspension, and while he accepted his punishment, he made it clear that he was not happy with the circumstances surrounding the event, while also accusing Raffl of taking a dive. What angered him the most during the game was that he was punched in the back of the neck by the Flyers forward just before swinging his stick. That came in Malkin’s return to the lineup after he missed five games due to what he revealed on Thursday was a neck injury.

He also argued to the league that his stick didn’t actually hit Raffl’s face.

Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“Yes and no,” Malkin responded when asked whether he agreed with the suspension. “One game probably, it’s OK. I play dangerous. My stick went high. My point [to the NHL] was that I didn’t touch his face. I touched his shoulder. I think he dove.”

Several things can all be true at the same time with this incident.

Yes, Raffl’s punch should have warranted a penalty and Malkin is right to be upset that one was not called. That should not be something that is simply tolerated as being part of the game.

But it is also true that Malkin can not react the way he did and swing his stick in the manner in which he did. There is no justification for that no matter what preceded it, and whether or not he hit Raffl’s shoulder or face should irrelevant because the intent in what he was trying to do there was clear. He was using his hockey stick as a weapon and that should always warrant a punishment.

He is lucky that it wasn’t worse, and had his stick — or Raffl’s head been — an inch or two closer we probably would have been looking at an incident and suspension that were both significantly worse.

Flyers coach Scott Gordon responded to Malkin’s comments on Thursday and wasn’t interested in giving him credit for missing Raffl’s face.

Via the Courier Post:

“Well it wasn’t a high stick, right? It was a baseball swing,” Gordon said. “Just because you don’t connect doesn’t mean that it wasn’t vicious. It’s a tough call. There was intent to swing hard and he did but it didn’t connect. I don’t think you reward a player because he didn’t connect.”

He is not wrong.

The two teams meet Saturday, Feb. 23 (8 p.m. ET; NBC) in the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It will certainly be interesting.

