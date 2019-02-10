WATCH LIVE: Blues, Predators finish home-and-home on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Predators host the Blues at Bridgestone Arena less than 24 hours after the two clubs met at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the Blues prevailed 3-2. Ryan Johansen gave Nashville some life by scoring with just over a minute to play in regulation moments after St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz missed an empty net. But the Blues managed to close things out to continue their hot streak. Rookie Mackenzie MacEachern’s second goal of the season stood up as the game-winner.
Once left for dead in last place in the NHL as recently as the morning of Jan. 3, the Blues are now one of the hottest teams in the NHL, riding a season-high five-game winning streak. They enter today in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and just four points behind the Dallas Stars for third in the Central.
In the expansion era, only six teams have made the playoffs after occupying last place in the League after their 20th game of the season: the 1976-77 North Stars, 1979-80 Oilers, 1982-83 Maple Leafs, 1987-88 Kings, 1987-88 Maple Leafs and 1996-97 Senators.
Johansen has been red hot of late for the Predators with 12 points (3G, 9A) in the last 11 games. He also on pace for 69 points this season, which would be his highest point total as a Predator (his career-best was 71 points in 2014-15 with Columbus).
Nashville made two moves this week, acquiring Brian Boyle from the Devils for a second-round pick and Cody McLeod from the Rangers for a seventh-round pick. Both seem to be moves of foresight for the playoffs, as the Predators appear to be on a collision course with the physical Winnipeg Jets for the second straight year.
[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]
What: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
Where: Bridgestone Arena
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUES
Brayden Schenn – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Jaden Schwartz – Tyler Bozak – Alex Steen
Zach Sanford – Oskar Sundqvist – Patrick Maroon
MacKenzie MacEachern – Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas
Joel Edmundson – Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester – Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo
Starting goalie: Jake Allen
PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala – Nick Bonino – Craig Smith
Colton Sissons – Kyle Turris – Calle Jarnkrok
Cody McLeod – Brian Boyle – Ryan Hartman
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – P.K. Subban
Dan Hamhuis – Matt Irwin
Starting goalie: Juuse Saros
John Forslund (play-by-play), Joe Micheletti (analyst) and McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. McHugh, Milbury and Jones will anchor studio coverage.