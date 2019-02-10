More from PHT TRADE TRACKER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Oilers’ Hitchcock left dumbfounded after latest loss

By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
If we’re talking about National Hockey League coaches that have seen it all, Ken Hitchcock is in that upper echelon.

He’s orchestrated five different teams in his 22 years as a bench boss — some 1,571 regular-season games. And in those 1,571 games, he’s won around 60 percent of them — 838 wins under his belt, third-most all-time.

He’s fifth in total games coached (third among active coaches) and has a Stanley Cup ring to back up those credentials.

And yet when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers, the man who could pen a coaching encyclopedia has been reduced to dumbfoundedness in Northern Alberta.

“At this time of year the coaches can’t want it more than the players,” Hitchcock said after another lackluster performance in a 5-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be decided whether we want to play the right way because it’s successful or whether we just want to do our thing. To me, today was a day we just wanted to do our thing and we paid dearly for it.

The only reason the Oilers can even sniff the playoffs this year is Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and a log jam of teams who appear to unwilling to want to separate themselves from each other.

But even a guy like Draisaitl seemed uninterested on Saturday.

In Hitchcock’s post-game presser, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector asked Hitch about the play, when Evander Kane, who eventually scored the 2-0, skated past Draisaitl, who was basically standing still.

“That’s a good question,” Hitchcock responded. “I think it’s a symptom of something much bigger. It’s priorities and what’s important. It just can’t be acceptable.”

The goal in question is here:

The Oilers sit four points back of the St. Louis Blues for the second and final wild card in the Western Conference. They’ve benefitted from the turtle derby (great phrase) around them, so even though they’ve only won three of their past 10, they’re still somehow relevant.

Of course, that won’t be the case for much longer. With 27 games to go, a couple teams around them are starting to figure it out. The Blues, for instance, have won five in a row. The Chicago Blackhawks have strung together six victories on the trot. And with efforts like Saturday’s — the status quo, it seems — their chances, despite their close proximity to a postseason spot, appear to be fading quickly.

“We can’t do the things we are doing and expect to be a playoff team,” Hitchcock said. “When you put skill ahead of work, you get burnt. And there’s too much of it going on.”

Hitchcock’s job is akin to Mission Impossible. But there’s no movie script here or no inevitable save-the-day-moment. There’s no Tom Cruise, either. It’s just a man who figured he might be able to make a difference on a doomed team but has begun to realize he most likely can’t.

And it’s no fault of his own.

He inherited a tire fire with seemingly unlimited rubber to burn. He took charge of a team that has been crippled by bad trades and handcuffed by horrible contracts. Reinforcements aren’t coming.

The table of contents in Hitchcock’s nearly 1,600-game coaching career doesn’t list a section for this.

There’s no manual. No Coaching the Edmonton Oilers for Dummies.

The problems run much deeper and God only knows when they’ll be solved.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBC: Predators look to get back on track vs. Blues

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Predators have a comfortable cushion ahead of the teams below them in the Central Division as they chase the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot, but losses like they had on Saturday could catch up to them if they don’t quickly get back on course.

Having won five of their last seven, they don’t have to worry about the hard-charging Blues yet being 13 points ahead of their Sunday opponents and nine points up on the Dallas Stars, who sit in the third place in the division with two games in-hand. But with St. Louis on a roll, evening out their weekend home-and-home series following the Blues’ 3-2 win on Saturday will help them leapfrog Winnipeg should the Jets fail to get a win in Buffalo.

“Not good,” said Predators head coach Peter Laviolette after Saturday’s loss. “They were faster. We didn’t play the game fast enough, didn’t have enough attitude in the game, and not enough guys on the rope either. It just wasn’t good; wasn’t a good day.” 

St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes and added a third midway through the second period.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]

“The effort in the first two periods was not good enough,” said defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “They were dicating the play, they were all over us. [Sunday], we need more like we played in the third. I thought we stepped it up a little bit and we were more on the attack. We were skating harder, we were more physical, and that’s something that we need to do more [Sunday].”

Nashville won’t have much time to sit and stew about their effort with Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. ET matinee. They likely won’t be facing red-hot Jordan Binnington, so that’s a bonus for their chances, and they’re already eager to exact some revenge.

“Pekka kept us in that game, but our first 40 minutes were just not good enough,” said Predators forward Ryan Johansen. “The good thing is we are right back at it [Sunday] against the same team, and the work we brought in the third period is what we need tomorrow for the whole game.”

John Forslund (play-by-play), Joe Micheletti (analyst) and McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass analyst) will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. McHugh, Milbury and Jones will anchor studio coverage.

The Buzzer: Tavares delivers in the clutch

By James O'BrienFeb 10, 2019, 2:23 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Kevin Labanc

Six players generated three points on Saturday, so you could make cases for plenty of players outside of tonight’s picks. Labanc was the only player who generated a hat trick, however, and it’s the first hat trick of the 23-year-old’s career.

Labanc’s been enjoying a pretty effective season. He has nine goals and 36 points in 56 games, leaving him four points short of last season’s career-high of 40.

All three of his shots on goal ended up finding the mark.

2. Alex Galchenyuk

It’s been an up-and-down first season in Arizona for “Chucky,” who’s watched as Max Domi‘s been flourishing in Montreal.

Saturday served as one of his best games with the Coyotes, as Galchenyuk generated two goals (including the game-winner) and an assist. He fired five SOG and had a +1 rating. About the only bummer of his game was that he only won 20 percent of his faceoffs.

3. Patrice Bergeron

When it comes to Galchenyuk and Bergeron making the top three, game-winners tipped the scales.

Bergeron’s three points came by way of that GWG, plus two assists. As you’d expect from Bergeron, it was quite the all-around performance; the Bruins center fired seven SOG, had a +3 rating, and won 54.2 percent of his draws. One of his three points came shorthanded, too.

It’s fair to ask what kind of major awards Bergeron might be pushing for if he hasn’t been dealing with some injuries. Despite being limited to 39 games this season, Bergeron has 20 goals and 50 points. In 2017-18, Bergeron generated 63 points in 64 contests.

You might be shocked to hear that he’s excellent.

Highlight of the Night

If Maple Leafs fans want some assurance that all of that salary cap worrying they shouldn’t be doing is worth it, they merely need to watch Mitch Marner show great instincts and timing by setting up John Tavares, who scored an excellent overtime-winner with a backhander.

Factoid

  • Sidney Crosby passed Mario Lemieux for 916 games played, the most in Penguins franchise history. It really highlights that injuries, cancer, and that pesky first retirement really deprived hockey fans of more Mario. The Penguins celebrated it in a cool way.

Scores

BOS 5 – LAK 4 (OT)
BUF 3 – DET 1
MIN 4 – NJD 2
NYI 4 – COL 3 (OT)
PHI 6 – ANA 2
OTT 5 – WPG 2
STL 3 – NSH 2
ARI 3 – DAL 2
TOR 4 – MTL 3 (OT)
TBL 5 – PIT 4
FLA 5 – WSH 4 (OT)
SJS 5 – EDM 2
VAN 4 – CGY 3 (SO)
CBJ 4 – VGK 3

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

James Neal loses (fake?) teeth thanks to high stick

By James O'BrienFeb 10, 2019, 12:47 AM EST
Sometimes, it feels kind of arbitrary that drawing blood serves as the difference between a single and double-minor for high-sticking. When you lose teeth (fake or not) from such an infraction, though? That seems pretty fair.

In a striking moment between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, an Alex Biega stick caught James Neal up high, and sent his teeth flying. Actually, it sounds like they were fake teeth, so there’s the remote possibility that a different wayward stick got his real ones.

(Probably just a fist, though.)

The Flames did, indeed, receive four minutes of power-play time for that high-sticking infraction, but Calgary was unable to make Biega pay for such amateur (albeit efficient) dentistry.

This continues a tough first season for Neal in Calgary, as he came into this contest with only five goals and 14 points in 52 games. The jokes? They’ve been pretty good.

And, yes, people have given it sort of a “Zapruder” treatment to see individual chicklets.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Should Penguins be worried about missing the playoffs?

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2019, 10:46 PM EST
Things are starting to look a little dicey for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins showed gumption in forcing a 3-3 tie after going down 3-1 on Saturday, but the Tampa Bay Lightning beat them nonetheless, and earned that 5-4 decision in regulation. Pittsburgh’s now on a troubling four-game losing streak, and they’ve only won three of their last 11 games (3-7-1).

It was a nasty game, with Sidney Crosby getting involved in some of the physical stuff.

The good news is that, as of this writing, the Penguins are still ranked as the second wild-card team in the East. The bad news is that a healthy buffer has now transformed into a tiny margin for error.

Here’s an update regarding the most relevant teams next to the Penguins in the standings: the Blue Jackets (currently holding the third seed in the Metro), and nearest bubble teams.

Blue Jackets, third in Metro: 30-20-3, 63 points, 53 games played, 30 regulation/overtime wins

Penguins, last WC: 28-20-7, 63 points, 55 GP, 27 ROW
***

Hurricanes: 28-21-6, 62 points, 55 GP, 27 ROW
Sabres: 27-20-7, 61 points, 54 GP, 23 ROW
Flyers: 25-23-7, 57 points, 54 GP, 23 ROW

Seeing Columbus also at 63 points might bolster some hope, but that can be deceptive considering the Blue Jackets’ two additional games in hand. When you look at the Hurricanes, the margin is slim considering their matching ROW totals and one-point difference, while the Sabres could match Pittsburgh’s 63 points by winning their next game. Buffalo would still trail from a tiebreaker standpoint, but it all really highlights the notion that the Penguins could fall all the way out of the East’s top eight if they don’t stop the bleeding.

(The Flyers still look like a far-flung competitor, but with the way Carter Hart is playing, you never know.)

You can pile up some excuses if you really feel like it.

Evgeni Malkin is currently on IR, and the Penguins have basically not had Justin Schultz all season. Matt Murray‘s injury issues rarely seem to cease lately.

There’s also the quite-relevant point that the Penguins have struggled to make the playoffs more than a few times during the Malkin – Sidney Crosby years, and yet they’ve typically been a legitimate threat if the big names can get healthy by April.

The Penguins play five of their next seven games at home, so there are opportunities to get back on track.

Still, for a team that was creating some distance from the pack from December through mid-January, the Penguins must feel a little weary about a real battle against some viable opponents in the Sabres and Hurricanes. Both of those teams are hungry to finally break playoff droughts and take the next steps toward contending, while the Penguins are straining to stay where they’ve been for so long.

It won’t be easy, and you can’t totally dismiss those who are getting worried.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.